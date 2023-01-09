Read full article on original website
Legendary Musician Dies
There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
Jeff Beck, Grammy-Winning Guitarist, Dies at 78
The Grammy-winning rock guitarist Jeff Beck has died, his family announced. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” the family shared in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck was 78 years old. Geoffrey Beck was...
Jeff Beck Remembered: 10 of the Guitar Hero’s Finest Musical Moments
Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78, was among the first and last of rock music’s epic guitar heroes. He played according to his own rules, with styles as unpredictable as the diverse genres through which he jammed, flanged, strummed and rolled. Capriciously innovative and unwilling to compromise — often to the detriment of having a single-minded career goal — Beck was one of Great Britain’s most noted musicians to come out of the psychedelic blues-based 1960s, an honor he shared with his fellow Yardbirds, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. For all of his frenetic soloing prowess, however, Beck was,...
Top 15 Jeff Beck Albums
If, as usual, the death of a rock hero ignites a mad scramble to hear their music, there's certainly no shortage of Jeff Beck material to be consumed. With a career spanning 60 years, the guitarist's catalog boasts plenty of unique offerings. Beck's recordings starting with the single "Dracula's Daughter"/"Come Back Baby" with Screaming Lord Sutch and the Savages in 1962. From there, the British guitarist -- a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee -- released music with the Yardbirds, his own Jeff Beck Group, solo albums, a clutch of live sets, a supergroup teaming with Tim Bogert and Carmine Appice, and last year's 18 collaboration with actor Johnny Depp.
Late Stax Records founder Jim Stewart to receive 'special' Grammy
Other Memphians to receive the award include Sun Records founder Sam Phillips (1991), Beale Street jazz legend W.C. Handy (1993) and Royal Studios impresario Willie Mitchell (2008).
Jeff Beck, the ‘guitarist’s guitarist’ who forever altered the course of rock’n’roll
Within hours of the news of his death, tributes to Jeff Beck from the guitar greats rang out like a 21-string salute. “Jeff could channel music from the ethereal… his technique unique, his imaginations apparently limitless,” said Jimmy Page of this “six-string warrior” and “the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions”. Jeff Beck “was punk rock before punk existed,” declared The Edge. “The Salvador Dali of the guitar,” said Aerosmith’s Joe Perry; “an infinite source of joy,” claimed Stevie Van Zandt; an innovator, pioneer and profound influence, stated Dave Gilmour, Steve Hackett, Johnny Marr and Joe Satriani. The...
Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson: the soundtrack of my life
Jethro Tull founder and frontman Ian Anderson picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance, and reveals the Tull song he considers "a stinker" and "a real turkey"
Jeff Beck, Rock Hero to the Guitar Gods, Dies at 78
Jeff Beck, the British guitarist whose wholly unique and inventive soloing methods would shape the playing of all the rock guitar greats who came after him, has died, according to a Wednesday statement from his representatives. He was 78. Beck died after recently contracting bacterial meningitis, his family said by...
Just In: Guitar Legend Jeff Beck Dies At 78
Jeff Beck, a legendary guitarist in the rock and roll world, has died. He had been fighting bacterial meningitis. It has been reported that legendary guitarist Jeff Beck has died at the age of 78. Beck’s family confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing.”
