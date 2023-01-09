Volunteers Needed for Point-In-Time Homeless Street Count

The City of Mesa is looking for volunteers to participate in the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) 2023 Point-In-Time Homeless Count on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers will meet at Salvation Army, building 3, 241 E. 6th St. for an orientation at 5 a.m. before getting assigned to their project locations throughout Mesa.

The MAG Point-In-Time Homeless Count is an annual one-day street and shelter count to determine the number of people experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County during a given point of time so local communities can better meet their needs. The count includes a brief survey to identify needs of people experiencing homelessness in our community. Cities, such as Mesa, that receive federal funding for homeless assistance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) must conduct an annual comprehensive count. The data gathered in the count helps local governments and nonprofit organizations measure progress and advocate for additional resources.

Volunteers must be 18 or older. They will serve in groups of two to four, including a Police Officer, experienced volunteer or staff member who has participated in the count before. Volunteers will record the number of people experiencing homelessness in Mesa and conduct surveys of individuals throughout Mesa. No prior experience is needed, but volunteers must participate in a virtual training session on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Volunteers will be supplied with water, coffee, light breakfast, and count materials when they arrive for the event. To register, visit www.mesaaz.gov/PITCount.