und.com

Irish Open Spring Season with Doubleheader

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame Men’s Tennis team opens up dual match play for their spring season tomorrow at home. The Irish will take on the DePaul Blue Demons, who are the two-time defending Big East Champions, at 11 a.m. Following the first match, they will return to the courts to battle the IUPUI Jaguars at approximately 2:30 p.m.
SOUTH BEND, IN
und.com

Westbeld's 25 points help Irish shut down Demon Deacons, 86-47

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Wake Forest (11-7, 2-5) has never beaten Notre Dame (13-2, 4-1). That streak remains alive after an 86-47 drubbing at Purcell Pavilion on Thursday night. The seventh-ranked Irish paced the game from start to finish, beginning on a 7-0 run and never looking back with the help of junior Maddy Westbeld. The forward had a career night, finishing with 25 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. She has hit 25 points only once before, and it was her freshman season. It is the highest point total any Notre Dame player has amassed this season.
SOUTH BEND, IN
und.com

Drysdale Player of the Year Watch List Includes Miles

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Midway through her sophomore season and around two years after she arrived at Notre Dame as the program’s first early enrollee, Olivia Miles continues to rack up the watch list honors. On Wednesday, the point guard was named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Ann Meyers Drysdale Women’s Player of the Year Award Watch List along with 20 other women.
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

2023 Blue-Gold Game Set For April 22

The University of Notre Dame will host the 2023 edition of the Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, April 22, in Notre Dame Stadium. The Blue-Gold Game will stream exclusively on Peacock and will be available on-demand following the live stream on Fighting Irish TV. Ticket Information. Tickets to the Blue-Gold Game...
SOUTH BEND, IN
travelawaits.com

My 5 Favorite Stops On A Food Tour In Boston’s North End Neighborhood

The city of Boston is rich in history and known for its incredible food scene. Home to delicious delicacies like Boston cream pies, lobster rolls, and Boston baked beans. While you can find these tasty treats throughout the city, one area of Boston that is notoriously famous for having great restaurants is Boston’s North End neighborhood.
BOSTON, MA
und.com

Meet Preview: Navy and Princeton

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After a few weeks of winter training in Naples, Fla., for the men’s and women’s swim teams and extended training back in South Bend for the dive teams, Notre Dame will be back in action for the first time in 2023 this weekend. The Irish will head to Annapolis to take on Navy and Princeton in a tri-meet.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NECN

Decades-Old North Shore Dive Bar for Sale

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A decades-old dive bar on the North Shore is on the market. According to a source, the Riptide Lounge in Marblehead is up for sale, with Sam Gifford of Churchill Properties indicating that the building is priced at $1 million, including the second floor above the watering hole. The listing indicates that the space could continue to be home to a restaurant and/or bar, as it says the seller "is willing to cooperate with new owners on transferring existing Liquor License, if desired and permitted."
MARBLEHEAD, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts company creates custom tables from reclaimed antique wood

HANOVER, Mass. — Inside a modest-sized workshop in the South Shore region of Massachusetts, old wood is finding a brand-new purpose. The restoration comes from the skilled hands of Chris Benson, owner of Heirloom Table Company, a self-described mom-and-pop operation that creates handmade, one-of-a-kind, custom-designed farmhouse tables. "Most of...
HANOVER, MA
thegraftonnews.com

Amazon spends $15 million for two parcels on Grafton-Shrewsbury line

GRAFTON — A division of Amazon has paid $15.1 million for land straddling the Grafton-Shrewsbury line. Amazon Data Services Inc. bought the two parcels, totaling 22.3 acres, at 4 and 8 Centennial Drive in November from SSB Realty Inc., part of State Street Corporation in Boston. Sale documents filed...
GRAFTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Appoint Jones as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development

BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, January 11, announced they will appoint Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and previously held roles...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Who Is Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT’s New Boss?

Gina Fiandaca, of East Boston, will be coming back to Massachusetts to serve as the Commonwealth’s next transportation secretary after three years in Austin, Texas, where she served as assistant city manager overseeing the capital city’s mobility initiatives. Under the new administration of Massachusettts Governor Maura Healey, Fiandaca...
AUSTIN, TX
NECN

It's Been 20 Years Since This Much Boston Office Space Was Available

Boston’s office market was rough for landlords throughout the past year. But not this rough. Real estate firms published fourth-quarter research reports this week, and availabilities are now higher than when the dot-com bubble burst in 2001, according to one firm, Colliers. Other firms are using similarly serious superlatives to describe the city’s office market. CBRE found that 19.9% of the office space in Boston is available for rent, the highest level in 20 years, it said.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Glassdoor's 2023 Best Workplaces List Includes These 10 Mass. Companies

Ten large Massachusetts-based companies have earned a spot on Glassdoor’s annual ranking of the 100 best places to work, up from nine last year. Boston-based Bain & Company came in third place, while Natick’s Mathworks and Boston Consulting Group also earned top-10 rankings, coming in sixth and seventh, respectively. Cambridge-based sales and marketing software firm Hubspot, which earned the top spot in 2020 and was the second-best workplace last year, is 11th on the 2023 list, which Glassdoor announced Tuesday night.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
communityadvocate.com

Asst. Town Manager says goodbye to Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY – After over a decade of serving Shrewsbury, Assistant Town Manager Kristen Las is stepping down. “I would just like to say thank you for the opportunities the employees and management has given me over the past 12 years. Thank you to the residents and business owners who trusted me with their thoughts and ideas,” Las said. “The experience that I have gained in Shrewsbury is invaluable for my career and my life.”
SHREWSBURY, MA
millburysutton.com

Koopman Lumber recognized as ‘Dealer of the Year’ by LBM Journal

Koopman Lumber, a family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, including North Grafton, was recently recognized by the Lumber and Building Material Journal as its “Dealer of the Year.”. The award recognizes four LBM companies of different sizes that epitomize the entrepreneurial spirit. The “Dealer of the...
GRAFTON, MA

