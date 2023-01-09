Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
Free Local Fun: Antique Roadshow Appraiser to Hold Rare Book TalkDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Irish Open Spring Season with Doubleheader
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame Men’s Tennis team opens up dual match play for their spring season tomorrow at home. The Irish will take on the DePaul Blue Demons, who are the two-time defending Big East Champions, at 11 a.m. Following the first match, they will return to the courts to battle the IUPUI Jaguars at approximately 2:30 p.m.
und.com
Westbeld's 25 points help Irish shut down Demon Deacons, 86-47
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Wake Forest (11-7, 2-5) has never beaten Notre Dame (13-2, 4-1). That streak remains alive after an 86-47 drubbing at Purcell Pavilion on Thursday night. The seventh-ranked Irish paced the game from start to finish, beginning on a 7-0 run and never looking back with the help of junior Maddy Westbeld. The forward had a career night, finishing with 25 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. She has hit 25 points only once before, and it was her freshman season. It is the highest point total any Notre Dame player has amassed this season.
und.com
Drysdale Player of the Year Watch List Includes Miles
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Midway through her sophomore season and around two years after she arrived at Notre Dame as the program’s first early enrollee, Olivia Miles continues to rack up the watch list honors. On Wednesday, the point guard was named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Ann Meyers Drysdale Women’s Player of the Year Award Watch List along with 20 other women.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester Academy basketball star Kayvaun Mulready commits to Providence College
WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester native and Worcester Academy basketball standout Kayvaun Mulready recently committed to Providence College. Mulready, a junior for the Hilltoppers, is excited about being able to play close to home and in front of the Friars faithful. His teammates and coaches are excited for him as well.
und.com
2023 Blue-Gold Game Set For April 22
The University of Notre Dame will host the 2023 edition of the Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, April 22, in Notre Dame Stadium. The Blue-Gold Game will stream exclusively on Peacock and will be available on-demand following the live stream on Fighting Irish TV. Ticket Information. Tickets to the Blue-Gold Game...
und.com
No. 7 Notre Dame seeks bounce-back win against Wake Forest
WHEN: THURSDAY, JAN. 12 | 7 PM E.T. SOUTH BEND, Ind. — After suffering its first ACC loss of the season, No. 7 Notre Dame (12-2, 3-1) looks to get back on track as they play host to Wake Forest (11-6, 2-4) on Thursday. “With the ACC being as...
The worst-kept secret in Boston sports radio is out: Adam Jones to host WEEI’s afternoon show
Jones will reunite with Christian Arcand, his former co-host at the Sports Hub, and will join Meghan Ottolini on WEEI's afternoon show, which will be called "Jones and Mego." Adam Jones’s move from 98.5 The Sports Hub to WEEI has been the worst-kept secret in Boston sports radio over the past few weeks. WEEI made it official on Friday morning.
travelawaits.com
My 5 Favorite Stops On A Food Tour In Boston’s North End Neighborhood
The city of Boston is rich in history and known for its incredible food scene. Home to delicious delicacies like Boston cream pies, lobster rolls, and Boston baked beans. While you can find these tasty treats throughout the city, one area of Boston that is notoriously famous for having great restaurants is Boston’s North End neighborhood.
Double play: WooSox President Charles Steinberg and Worcester schoolteacher to marry
WORCESTER — On March 4, 2022, WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg stood on the front steps of Gates Lane Elementary School to announce a new mentor program for students. Steinberg was in the midst of an interview when a woman, bundled up for the cold weather, exited the school and walked past the...
und.com
Meet Preview: Navy and Princeton
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After a few weeks of winter training in Naples, Fla., for the men’s and women’s swim teams and extended training back in South Bend for the dive teams, Notre Dame will be back in action for the first time in 2023 this weekend. The Irish will head to Annapolis to take on Navy and Princeton in a tri-meet.
NECN
Decades-Old North Shore Dive Bar for Sale
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A decades-old dive bar on the North Shore is on the market. According to a source, the Riptide Lounge in Marblehead is up for sale, with Sam Gifford of Churchill Properties indicating that the building is priced at $1 million, including the second floor above the watering hole. The listing indicates that the space could continue to be home to a restaurant and/or bar, as it says the seller "is willing to cooperate with new owners on transferring existing Liquor License, if desired and permitted."
Apparently, What This Boston Radio Legend Said About Me is True
Between different experiences you get to have, whether it's with celebrities, artists, or even moving for jobs and seeing different parts of the country -- the whole thing is just a wild ride. That said, it takes time and a lot of hard work to break through, and we all...
WCVB
Massachusetts company creates custom tables from reclaimed antique wood
HANOVER, Mass. — Inside a modest-sized workshop in the South Shore region of Massachusetts, old wood is finding a brand-new purpose. The restoration comes from the skilled hands of Chris Benson, owner of Heirloom Table Company, a self-described mom-and-pop operation that creates handmade, one-of-a-kind, custom-designed farmhouse tables. "Most of...
thegraftonnews.com
Amazon spends $15 million for two parcels on Grafton-Shrewsbury line
GRAFTON — A division of Amazon has paid $15.1 million for land straddling the Grafton-Shrewsbury line. Amazon Data Services Inc. bought the two parcels, totaling 22.3 acres, at 4 and 8 Centennial Drive in November from SSB Realty Inc., part of State Street Corporation in Boston. Sale documents filed...
Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Appoint Jones as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, January 11, announced they will appoint Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and previously held roles...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Who Is Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT’s New Boss?
Gina Fiandaca, of East Boston, will be coming back to Massachusetts to serve as the Commonwealth’s next transportation secretary after three years in Austin, Texas, where she served as assistant city manager overseeing the capital city’s mobility initiatives. Under the new administration of Massachusettts Governor Maura Healey, Fiandaca...
NECN
It's Been 20 Years Since This Much Boston Office Space Was Available
Boston’s office market was rough for landlords throughout the past year. But not this rough. Real estate firms published fourth-quarter research reports this week, and availabilities are now higher than when the dot-com bubble burst in 2001, according to one firm, Colliers. Other firms are using similarly serious superlatives to describe the city’s office market. CBRE found that 19.9% of the office space in Boston is available for rent, the highest level in 20 years, it said.
nbcboston.com
Glassdoor's 2023 Best Workplaces List Includes These 10 Mass. Companies
Ten large Massachusetts-based companies have earned a spot on Glassdoor’s annual ranking of the 100 best places to work, up from nine last year. Boston-based Bain & Company came in third place, while Natick’s Mathworks and Boston Consulting Group also earned top-10 rankings, coming in sixth and seventh, respectively. Cambridge-based sales and marketing software firm Hubspot, which earned the top spot in 2020 and was the second-best workplace last year, is 11th on the 2023 list, which Glassdoor announced Tuesday night.
communityadvocate.com
Asst. Town Manager says goodbye to Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – After over a decade of serving Shrewsbury, Assistant Town Manager Kristen Las is stepping down. “I would just like to say thank you for the opportunities the employees and management has given me over the past 12 years. Thank you to the residents and business owners who trusted me with their thoughts and ideas,” Las said. “The experience that I have gained in Shrewsbury is invaluable for my career and my life.”
millburysutton.com
Koopman Lumber recognized as ‘Dealer of the Year’ by LBM Journal
Koopman Lumber, a family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, including North Grafton, was recently recognized by the Lumber and Building Material Journal as its “Dealer of the Year.”. The award recognizes four LBM companies of different sizes that epitomize the entrepreneurial spirit. The “Dealer of the...
