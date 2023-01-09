ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans pick Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski in CBS Sports end of season mock draft

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07o3G9_0k8x2n9v00

The Houston Texans blew the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft with their 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Now, the Chicago Bears will be picking atop the draft in April.

According to John Breech from CBS Sports, the Bears go with Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 1 overall pick. That is good news if the Texans are still keen on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who they grab with the No. 2 overall pick.

Quarterback is an area that is going to be penciled into No. 2 overall for Houston, and Young is the most logical choice.

The Texans have another first-round pick at their disposal thanks to the offseason trade in 2022 with the Cleveland Browns. The AFC North club finished 7-10, and their pick is worth No. 12 overall in the draft.

Houston uses that selection to take Northwestern tackle Peter Skoronski.

Peter Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he’ll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard.

Adding Skoronski would easily give the Texans a talented offensive line. Young would have the protection to find his targets downfield, and running back Dameon Pierce presumably would have enough lanes to gash defenses.

What the Texans would need to figure out if they picked Skoronski is where to put him. Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard are the bookend tackles for 2023, and Tunsil would prefer to finish his career in Houston. The Texans already have a first-round guard in Kenyon Green, who mans the left side. The Texans could play around with Howard at right guard, or condition Skoronski to play right guard. Houston would have four first-rounders on their offensive line with whatever combination they settled upon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Xavier Rhodes blowing Cowboys away at cornerback

Since losing Anthony Brown on December 4, the Cowboys cornerback position across from Trevon Diggs has been in a constant state of flux. From the Kelvin Joseph experiment, to Nahshon Wright, to DeRon Bland, to Trayvon Mullen, Dan Quinn has been searching for answers on the boundary. The Cowboys have...
bvmsports.com

Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans receive permission to interview Sean Payton, per reports

Filed under: Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans receive permission to interview Sean Payton, per reports Payton’s interviews are lining up fast. By BrendenErtle@BrendenErtle Jan 11, 2023, 4:30pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans receive permission to interview Sean…
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin picks up a transfer DL from a Big Ten rival

Wisconsin added to their transfer portal additions on Monday when defensive lineman Jeff Pietrowski Jr. decided to commit to the Badgers. The former 2019 three-star prospect was Michigan State’s most experienced defensive end, having played in 23 games throughout his career. Due to a leg injury against Washington, he only played in three games last season.
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 Browns who disappointed in an underwhelming 2022 campaign

With the Cleveland Browns ending their season with a record of 7-10, it goes without saying that some players didn’t live up to expectations. Some had minor expectations others were counted on to play major roles that they fell short of. Some players were expected to take steps forward after showing flashes last season and things didn’t come together as the team hoped.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jay Gruden had some suggestions for who should call plays for the Commanders

Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden is a frequent guest on the local airwaves throughout the NFL regular season, offering his insight into the NFL and the Commanders. Gruden, who coached Washington from 2014-19, was known for his ability as an offensive play-caller. So in an appearance on “Grant and Danny,” on 106.7 The Fan Tuesday, Gruden defended former Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who the team fired.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts affect the Texans' first-round plans in latest Draft Wire mock

The goods news is Bryce Young will be in the AFC South in 2023. The bad news is it will be with the Indianapolis Colts. So says Luke Easterling from the Draft Wire, who released his latest two-round mock. The Colts move up to No. 1 overall and work out a deal with the Chicago Bears to take the Alabama signal caller who has been linked to the Texans since midway through the college football season.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top Florida transfer portal target to announce commitment

One of the top transfer portal targets for the Florida Gators will make their announcement on Tuesday night. Former Baylor left guard Micah Mazzccua will make his decision between the Auburn Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers or the Florida Gators. Mazzccua, considered one of the best guards in the transfer portal, delayed his original commitment date of Sunday after taking a visit to Gainesville to visit the Orange and Blue’s campus in person.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
255K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy