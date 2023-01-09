ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

azgovernor.gov

Governor Hobbs Statement on Federal Court Order Against the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs released the following statement regarding the federal court order outlining the planned injunction against the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry:. “Arizona’s correctional facilities have been in desperate need of systemic improvements for far too long. Years of failed leadership have left this...
