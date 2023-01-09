Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Related
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dolphins announce major Tua Tagovailoa news
Tua Tagovailoa has been in the NFL’s concussion protocol since he suffered his latest head injury in Week 16, and he will not be cleared in time to rejoin the Miami Dolphins for their upcoming playoff game. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s wild-card... The post Dolphins announce major Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
2022 Steelers Coach of the Year, it wasn’t Tomlin
The Steelers best coach this year was not their head coach. It was not a coordinator. It was not the highly regarded defensive assistant. The Steelers best coach in 2022 worked the offensive line.
Milano named First Team All-Pro
Matt Milano has been named an AP First Team All-Pro, the NFL announced Friday. His Bills teammate Stefon Diggs earned Second Team honors. The Bills play Miami in a wild card game Sunday.
Hamilton's Neomi Beach named Gatorade Arizona Volleyball Player of the Year
For the second straight year, the Gatorade Arizona Volleyball Player of the Year is a Hamilton Husky. One year after Jordan Middleton became the first player from the school to win the award, senior outside hitter Neomi Beach repeated the feat, Gatorade announced Friday. Beach led all big school players with 673 kills...
Comments / 0