und.com
Westbeld's 25 points help Irish shut down Demon Deacons, 86-47
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Wake Forest (11-7, 2-5) has never beaten Notre Dame (13-2, 4-1). That streak remains alive after an 86-47 drubbing at Purcell Pavilion on Thursday night. The seventh-ranked Irish paced the game from start to finish, beginning on a 7-0 run and never looking back with the help of junior Maddy Westbeld. The forward had a career night, finishing with 25 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. She has hit 25 points only once before, and it was her freshman season. It is the highest point total any Notre Dame player has amassed this season.
und.com
Irish Open Spring Season with Doubleheader
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame Men’s Tennis team opens up dual match play for their spring season tomorrow at home. The Irish will take on the DePaul Blue Demons, who are the two-time defending Big East Champions, at 11 a.m. Following the first match, they will return to the courts to battle the IUPUI Jaguars at approximately 2:30 p.m.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Grim transfer portal update for the Irish
The transfer portal is still smoking hot, but the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are dead cold at the moment. The latest hits come as ND is set to begin classes in a week. USC Trojans WR CJ Williams is transferring to the Wisconsin Badgers. Texas A&M DT Anthony Lucas is...
und.com
No. 7 Notre Dame seeks bounce-back win against Wake Forest
WHEN: THURSDAY, JAN. 12 | 7 PM E.T. SOUTH BEND, Ind. — After suffering its first ACC loss of the season, No. 7 Notre Dame (12-2, 3-1) looks to get back on track as they play host to Wake Forest (11-6, 2-4) on Thursday. “With the ACC being as...
und.com
Irish Prevail over Georgia Tech in Overtime, 73-72
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame men’s basketball squad (9-8, 1-5) can take a big sigh of relief as they got the ACC monkey off its back with a hard-fought 73-72 overtime win over Georgia Tech (8-8, 1-5) on Tuesday night inside Purcell Pavilion. Down seven points with 2:20 to go in regulation, the Irish stormed back to tie it at 65-all and even had a chance to win it a the buzzer. Then fought punch-for-punch in overtime, as a last-second defensive stand sealed it.
und.com
Drysdale Player of the Year Watch List Includes Miles
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Midway through her sophomore season and around two years after she arrived at Notre Dame as the program’s first early enrollee, Olivia Miles continues to rack up the watch list honors. On Wednesday, the point guard was named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Ann Meyers Drysdale Women’s Player of the Year Award Watch List along with 20 other women.
Top In-State Prospect Returning to Notre Dame This Weekend
On Saturday, Notre Dame will hold its first Junior Day of the new year. The staff will focus its attention on the class of 2024 and is set to host a variety of prospects. As of today, six Notre Dame commits are expected on campus. Quarterback CJ Carr, receiver Cam Williams, offensive lineman Peter Jones, defensive lineman Owen Wafle, cornerback Karson Hobbs and tight end Jack Larsen have plans to be in South Bend. We are still trying to confirm if running back Aneyas Williams will be on campus.
Does Sam Hartman Make Notre Dame A National Championship Contender
Irish Breakdown discusses whether or not landing Sam Hartman makes Notre Dame a title contender in 2023
und.com
Two Irish Selected As Preseason All-Americans
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Kasey Choma and Madison Ahern were recognized by USA Lacrosse Magazine on Tuesday as preseason All-Americans. Choma was named to the first team and Ahern earned honorable mention honors. Choma is coming off an impressive junior season in 2022, leading the Irish with 59 goals,...
und.com
Meet Preview: Navy and Princeton
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After a few weeks of winter training in Naples, Fla., for the men’s and women’s swim teams and extended training back in South Bend for the dive teams, Notre Dame will be back in action for the first time in 2023 this weekend. The Irish will head to Annapolis to take on Navy and Princeton in a tri-meet.
sportsspectrum.com
Grace College basketball player Hagen Knepp undergoing 2nd surgery in battle with cancer
Hagen Knepp has always been a skinny guy, and the extra 15 pounds he was suddenly carrying in his gut appeared out of nowhere. His preseason workouts with the Grace College men’s basketball team were becoming painful too. Determined to make an impact as a freshman, Knepp pushed through...
und.com
2023 Blue-Gold Game Set For April 22
The University of Notre Dame will host the 2023 edition of the Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, April 22, in Notre Dame Stadium. The Blue-Gold Game will stream exclusively on Peacock and will be available on-demand following the live stream on Fighting Irish TV. Ticket Information. Tickets to the Blue-Gold Game...
Taylor Floor Covering acquired by former South Bend resident
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart recently was sold to Marc Waite, who is returning to the Region from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The post Taylor Floor Covering acquired by former South Bend resident appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Times-Union Newspaper
Holderman Resigns As WWFT Chief
Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory will have to find a new chief. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Fire Chief Garrett Holderman announced his intention to resign from his position, effective Feb. 7. Holderman succeeded previous Chief Michael Wilson, who retired from service in 2022. Holderman has been...
nwi.life
The Happy Together Tour comes to Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on Friday August 11
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that The “Happy Together” Tour will stop at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, August 11 at 9 p.m. Ticket prices for the show start at $60, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning on Friday, January 13 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo offering unique sloth encounter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo is offering a unique experience for visitors. For a limited time, you can experience a sloth encounter with Lily the sloth and her baby. During the experience, you can feed Lily and her baby, plus learn all about sloths. “We allow you...
Times-Union Newspaper
Dr. Basham Joins Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates
Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates, 3301 E. Center St. Ext., Warsaw, is growing, and to better serve their patients, they have added a fourth optometrist. Wednesday morning, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting to welcome and introduce optometrist Dr. Brad Basham to the city. He joins Dr....
TUCKER CARLSON: Mayor Pete is 'earthbound' but not transphobic
Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasts Pete Buttigieg for his handling of nationwide flight disruptions on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
95.3 MNC
Country star LeAnn Rimes to appear at Blue Gate Theatre
Country music star LeAnn Rimes will hit the stage at the Blue Gate Theatre in Mishawaka this spring. She’s sold more than 48 million units globally, won 2 Grammys; 12 Billboard Music Awards; 3 A-C-M Awards; and 2 C-M-A Awards. At 14, Rimes won “Best New Artist” making her...
abc57.com
Woman accused of leading police on chase through South Bend cemetery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A 35-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase through a cemetery early Thursday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. At 12:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling on the city's northwest side when he saw a vehicle ignore a stop sign...
