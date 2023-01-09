ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Rhule set to hire Texas High School administrator as chief of staff

Nebraska will fill another of its off-the-field positions with plenty of deep ties in the state of Texas. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule is set to hire University Interscholastic League athletic director Dr. Susan Elza as his chief of staff, to coordinate all of-field matters around the program, according to a Football Scoop report.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Georgia football coaches visit recruits at 100 Georgia high schools following back-to-back titles

Four days after winning the National Championship for the second season in a row, Georgia coaches hit the road to check on underclassmen and see class of 2024 and 2025 prospects in person. The coaching staff is making sure to maximize their time and capitalize on the recruiting equity gained by being on top of college football for the past two years, with Kirby Smart and nine assistants each planning to visit 10 Georgia high schools on Friday.
GEORGIA STATE
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Philadelphia

ven if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts about Philadelphia:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Central Bucks school board votes to pass controversial policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Central Bucks school board voted in favor of a rule that limits what teachers can display in the classroom on Tuesday night. The controversial policy has been a hot topic in this district. CBS Philadelphia heard both sides Tuesday – some for it and some against it. It was a packed house inside the Central Bucks School District Board meeting in Doylestown. After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the board voted to pass Policy 321, 6-3. Policy 321 is a 2018 policy restricting Central Bucks County School District employees from participating in political activities while on the clock. Now, the district wants...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Wood Fired Pizza's in Philadelphia

Top Picks For Philadelphia's Best Wood-Fired Pizza. Contemporary, industrial-feel pizzeria serving Neapolitan pies from a wood-burning brick oven. 701 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123. Osteria Philadelphia. Seasonal Italian menu of homemade plates of pasta, thin-crust pizzas & wood-grilled meats in a rustic space. 640 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Crumbl Cookies Debuts at Lawrence Park Center in Broomall

Crumbl Cookies opens its new store Friday in the Lawrence Park Shopping Center next to PJ Whelihan’s, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. Store owner Charles Terry III is eager to start serving cookie-crazed customers. This will be his third store, joining Crumbl’s in Wayne and Wynnewood.
BROOMALL, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot outside Northeast Philly McDonald's: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia. Police responded to the McDonald's parking lot at Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 21-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. He was placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Delaware Man Robs Woman Pumping Gas In Chesco: Police

A Delaware man sits in a Pennsylvania jail cell for robbing a Chester County woman while she fueled up, authorities say. The victim was standing near a pump at the Sunoco gas station at 8955 Gap Newport Pike in Avondale at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, when a man ran up and wrestled away her wallet, Southern Chester Regional Police said.
AVONDALE, PA
roi-nj.com

Philly-based investors acquire warehouse development site in Carneys Point

A Philadelphia-based real estate investment group has acquired a warehouse development site in Carneys Point, it announced Wednesday. D2 Collins LLC, an affiliate of the D2 Organization, acquired 1, 3, 4 and 7 Collins Drive in the Salem Commerce Park, it said in a news release. The properties include three vacant parcels totaling 35 acres and a 10-acre parcel that includes a 78,000-square-foot office building at 1 Collins Drive. The seller was the Delaware River & Bay Authority.
CARNEYS POINT TOWNSHIP, NJ
247Sports

247Sports

