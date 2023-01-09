ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glowing green comet could be visible to naked eye in Colorado this month

By Tamera Twitty
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: Triphecta. File photo. (iStock)

Later this month, Coloradans will have the rare chance to see a comet that has not been visible from earth in an estimated 50,000 years, according to NASA.

The comet, named C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was discovered for the first time in March of last year by astronomers at the Zwicky Transient Facility in California.

"On a voyage through the inner Solar System, comet 2022 E3 will be at perihelion, its closest to the Sun, in the new year on January 12 and at perigee, its closest to our fair planet, on February 1," according to a report from NASA.

During this time, the comet could be visible to those in the northern hemisphere by the naked eye, given optimal viewing conditions.

The best time to spot the comet will be in the early morning sky, while the moon is dim, the agency said. Sky watchers should look to the northwest when looking for comet. It will be identifiable by its glowing, greenish aura.

"Comets are notoriously unpredictable, but if this one continues its current trend in brightness, it'll be easy to spot with binoculars, and it's just possible it could become visible to the unaided eye under dark skies," according to NASA.

In report about the comet's rare pass by Earth, Space.com points out that the last time C/2022 E3 (ZTF) would have been visible, "ice age" era Neanderthals roamed the earth.

