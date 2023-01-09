ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Community Impact Houston

Developers to bring hundreds of new homes to Cypress in 2023

Residential and commercial development as well as transportation projects and new schools are planned in Cy-Fair throughout 2023 to accommodate a growing population. Demographers at Population and Survey Analysts in their April 2022 report projected Cy-Fair ISD’s jurisdiction will add more than 38,000 new housing units between 2021-31. Comparatively, an estimated 43,788 housing units were added in the previous decade, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Emergency food provider in Pearland constructing new facility

Christian Helping Hands is building a new facility that will also host medical provider Seva Clinic, according to the CHH co-founder. (Courtesy Pexels) Christian Helping Hands, a nonprofit organization that aims to assist those in need living in Pearland, Friendswood, Brookside and Manvel, is constructing a new enlarged facility, according to co-founder Hita Dickson. The organization provides food, clothing vouchers and medical vouchers as they are available.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Berkeley Eye Center relocates to larger facility in The Woodlands

Berkeley Eye Center's new location offers a bigger space and availability for new appointments. (Courtesy Pexels) Berkeley Eye Center relocated from 17450 St. Lukes Way, Ste. 100, The Woodlands, to a larger space at 143 Vision Park Blvd. in The Woodlands as of Oct. 1. The new location expanded both the optical and clinic space for the facility, and it allowed for an additional ophthalmologist to be brought in for more physician availability for patients. 281-363-3443. www.berkeleyeye.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Houston Chronicle

Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility

Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand

Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken to open first restaurant in New Caney this weekend

Houston’s “hot chicken-ing” continues with another restaurant chain expansion, this time to Montgomery County. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first outpost in New Caney, now its sixth in the Greater Houston area. The Los Angeles-based chicken chain is doing a grand opening on Friday, Jan. 13.
NEW CANEY, TX
irlonestar.com

1.12.23 – Cody Holley, No Limits Church – The Cindy Cochran Show

1.11.23 – Pastor Jeff Berger – First Baptist Conroe First Baptist Conroe – The Cindy Cochran Show. The Cindy Cochran Show is LIVE every TUE/WED/THUR at 2PM on Lone Star Community Radio. Support The Cindy Cochran Show – https://irlonestar.kindful.com/?campaign=1231643. For more information on the show visit...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Texas-based vitamin and supplement retailer opens new location in League City

Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More offers vitamins and opened a new location in League City on Dec. 26. (Courtesy Pexels) Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More opened its first Houston-area location at 831 W. Main St., League City, on Dec. 26, according to location manager Aaron Rodriguez. The store offers vitamins and fitness supplements. The Texas-based retailer has over 20 locations across Central and South Texas. 281-724-1911. www.rocksdiscountvitamins.com/
LEAGUE CITY, TX
mocomotive.com

Visit These Incredible Adoptable Animals at Montgomery County An

Visit These Incredible Adoptable Animals at Montgomery County Animal Shelter. Every week MCAS’ incredible volunteer photo team takes pictures and uploads them into the Adoptables Album. Here is just a sample of the dogs waiting. Visit the Adoptables Albums to see many more dogs and cats. Adoptable Dogs:. m.facebook.com/media /set/?set=a.19036294…
Community Impact Houston

3 events in Tomball, Magnolia this weekend, Jan. 13-14

Here are some events happening in Tomball and Magnolia on Jan. 13-14. (Community Impact staff) Janie Fricke, a two-time County Music Awards Female Vocalist of the Year award winner, will be performing this weekend at Main Street Crossing. 6 p.m. (doors open), 8 p.m. (show starts). $57. 111 W. Main St., Tomball. 281-290-0431. www.mainstreetcrossing.com.
MAGNOLIA, TX
101.5 KNUE

Look Inside This Luxury $20 Million Dollar Home in Houston, Texas

Living in a $20 million dollar home in Houston, Texas is not something that I ever plan on doing, mostly because my finances could not handle a mortgage payment for a home that expensive. This incredible home currently for sale in Houston has $20 million as the current asking price but as you will see below there is a reason that the seller can put that large of an asking price on a home like this, because it’s amazing.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cy-Hope nonprofit to open resale market in Katy

The Hope Chest resale market in Katy will open Jan. 30, Executive Director Lynda Dierker said. (Courtesy Cy-Hope) Cy-Hope, a nonprofit organization out of Cy-Fair with programs for underserved youth, is expanding its resale market to Katy at the end of January. The Hope Chest resale market benefits the multitude...
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

Daniel Galindo reported missing in Brazoria County

PEARLAND, Texas - A search is underway in Brazoria County for a missing 38-year-old man with mental disabilities, authorities say. Daniel Galindo was reported to have last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of County Road 48 in the Pearland area. According to the Brazoria County...
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX

