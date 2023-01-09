Read full article on original website
Developers to bring hundreds of new homes to Cypress in 2023
Residential and commercial development as well as transportation projects and new schools are planned in Cy-Fair throughout 2023 to accommodate a growing population. Demographers at Population and Survey Analysts in their April 2022 report projected Cy-Fair ISD’s jurisdiction will add more than 38,000 new housing units between 2021-31. Comparatively, an estimated 43,788 housing units were added in the previous decade, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
Emergency food provider in Pearland constructing new facility
Christian Helping Hands is building a new facility that will also host medical provider Seva Clinic, according to the CHH co-founder. (Courtesy Pexels) Christian Helping Hands, a nonprofit organization that aims to assist those in need living in Pearland, Friendswood, Brookside and Manvel, is constructing a new enlarged facility, according to co-founder Hita Dickson. The organization provides food, clothing vouchers and medical vouchers as they are available.
All of the businesses, restaurants that opened in 2022 in the Pearland, Friendswood area
7 Spice Cajun restaurant in early January opened on Pearland Parkway in Pearland. (Courtesy 7 Spice Cajun Restaurant) Here are all the restaurants that opened in 2022 for the Pearland and Friendswood area. This list is non comprehensive. Average entrees: $=Up to $9.99, $$=$10-$19.99, $$$=$20 or more. B=Breakfast/brunch, H=Happy hour,...
Berkeley Eye Center relocates to larger facility in The Woodlands
Berkeley Eye Center's new location offers a bigger space and availability for new appointments. (Courtesy Pexels) Berkeley Eye Center relocated from 17450 St. Lukes Way, Ste. 100, The Woodlands, to a larger space at 143 Vision Park Blvd. in The Woodlands as of Oct. 1. The new location expanded both the optical and clinic space for the facility, and it allowed for an additional ophthalmologist to be brought in for more physician availability for patients. 281-363-3443. www.berkeleyeye.com.
Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility
Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand
Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
Brett's BBQ Shop is back in a brand-new building in Katy
The long-awaited return of Brett's BBQ Shop occurred Jan. 7. The barbecue restaurant boasts a bigger space, increased parking and a full bar. (Courtesy Brett's BBQ Shop) The long-awaited return of Brett’s BBQ Shop was welcomed with a soft opening Jan. 7. The official reopening was Jan. 11. The...
All of the businesses, restaurants that opened in 2022 in the Sugar Land, Missouri City area
Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles opened in 2022. (Courtesy Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles) Here are all the restaurants that opened in 2022, as well as some that will be making their debut in 2023 for the Sugar Land and Missouri City area. This list is non comprehensive. Average entrees:...
Dave’s Hot Chicken to open first restaurant in New Caney this weekend
Houston’s “hot chicken-ing” continues with another restaurant chain expansion, this time to Montgomery County. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first outpost in New Caney, now its sixth in the Greater Houston area. The Los Angeles-based chicken chain is doing a grand opening on Friday, Jan. 13.
1.12.23 – Cody Holley, No Limits Church – The Cindy Cochran Show
1.11.23 – Pastor Jeff Berger – First Baptist Conroe First Baptist Conroe – The Cindy Cochran Show. The Cindy Cochran Show is LIVE every TUE/WED/THUR at 2PM on Lone Star Community Radio. Support The Cindy Cochran Show – https://irlonestar.kindful.com/?campaign=1231643. For more information on the show visit...
CenterPoint abruptly cancels meeting with Seabrook residents over proposed substation because FOX 26 was there
SEABROOK, Texas - "Every time we've gotten beaten down, there's been some strong voice in our group that has carried us through," said homeowner Angela Cervantes. "That's why this neighborhood is such a gem." For two years, residents who live in the Red Oaks Acres subdivision in Seabrook have tried...
Texas-based vitamin and supplement retailer opens new location in League City
Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More offers vitamins and opened a new location in League City on Dec. 26. (Courtesy Pexels) Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More opened its first Houston-area location at 831 W. Main St., League City, on Dec. 26, according to location manager Aaron Rodriguez. The store offers vitamins and fitness supplements. The Texas-based retailer has over 20 locations across Central and South Texas. 281-724-1911. www.rocksdiscountvitamins.com/
Visit These Incredible Adoptable Animals at Montgomery County An
Visit These Incredible Adoptable Animals at Montgomery County Animal Shelter. Every week MCAS’ incredible volunteer photo team takes pictures and uploads them into the Adoptables Album. Here is just a sample of the dogs waiting. Visit the Adoptables Albums to see many more dogs and cats. Adoptable Dogs:. m.facebook.com/media /set/?set=a.19036294…
Tomball ISD to consider interlocal agreement with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office
During its Jan. 10 meeting, the Tomball ISD Board of Trustees will consider approving an interlocal agreement with Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office, which would provide four officers to the district. (Courtesy Tomball ISD) During its Jan. 10 meeting, the Tomball ISD Board of Trustees will consider approving an...
Houston ISD considers firing Jack Yates High School principal
Houston ISD parents are planning a protest ahead of a school board meeting on Thursday night. Parents are upset as the board is set to vote on terminating Jack Yates High School Principal Tiffany Guillory.
3 events in Tomball, Magnolia this weekend, Jan. 13-14
Here are some events happening in Tomball and Magnolia on Jan. 13-14. (Community Impact staff) Janie Fricke, a two-time County Music Awards Female Vocalist of the Year award winner, will be performing this weekend at Main Street Crossing. 6 p.m. (doors open), 8 p.m. (show starts). $57. 111 W. Main St., Tomball. 281-290-0431. www.mainstreetcrossing.com.
Look Inside This Luxury $20 Million Dollar Home in Houston, Texas
Living in a $20 million dollar home in Houston, Texas is not something that I ever plan on doing, mostly because my finances could not handle a mortgage payment for a home that expensive. This incredible home currently for sale in Houston has $20 million as the current asking price but as you will see below there is a reason that the seller can put that large of an asking price on a home like this, because it’s amazing.
Cy-Hope nonprofit to open resale market in Katy
The Hope Chest resale market in Katy will open Jan. 30, Executive Director Lynda Dierker said. (Courtesy Cy-Hope) Cy-Hope, a nonprofit organization out of Cy-Fair with programs for underserved youth, is expanding its resale market to Katy at the end of January. The Hope Chest resale market benefits the multitude...
Daniel Galindo reported missing in Brazoria County
PEARLAND, Texas - A search is underway in Brazoria County for a missing 38-year-old man with mental disabilities, authorities say. Daniel Galindo was reported to have last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of County Road 48 in the Pearland area. According to the Brazoria County...
Houston ISD parents planning protest ahead of vote regarding termination of Jack Yates High School principal
HOUSTON - Houston ISD parents are planning a protest ahead of a school board meeting on Thursday night. Parents are upset as the board is set to vote on terminating Jack Yates High School Principal Tiffany Guillory. They're also mad about the changes that are being made to T.H. Rogers...
