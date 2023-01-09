This weeks road trip was to Scottsbluff. I found myself heading to the Bluffs for an appointment, which always means experiencing somewhere fun, that you don't have at home. My travel companion was Belle, so i wanted to take her someplace fun, she had never been. We decided on Backaracks, at 1402 E 20th. It's very easy to find, lots of parking. When you go in, it strikes you how big this place is. It of course is the sports bar and grill in the back of Racks, who hold residence in the front part of the building. So you go in the side, door. It's a big bar and critters on the wall welcome you in. And that critter has a big ol "rack".

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO