Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
The 'Summer House' Season 7 Trailer Is Here!
Summer House is back for its seventh season, and fans will finally get answers about why one-time besties Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera are no longer "arroz con pollo." The ex-duo is joined by returning stars Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Mya Allen, plus newbies Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod. Familiar faces from Winter House, Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer, will also pop up in guest appearances.
WHAS 11
'Bel-Air' Season 2: Saweetie to Appear, Brooklyn McLinn, Jazlyn Martin and Riele Downs to Guest Star
Bel-Air is coming back for its second season with some new faces! On Thursday, Peacock revealed that not only will rap star Saweetie make a cameo in the season premiere but three new actors have been cast in recurring roles. Saweetie will star as herself in her appearance during the...
WHAS 11
'Who Invited Charlie?' Trailer: Adam Pally Is an Unwanted Pandemic Guest (Exclusive)
While there have been various versions of pandemic life seen onscreen recently, a new film starring Adam Pally, Jordana Brewster and Reid Scott offers a unique take: What happens when an unexpected guest crashes your quarantine?. Ahead of its February debut, ET has the exclusive first look at Who Invited...
WHAS 11
'Ocean Boy' Trailer: Luke Hemsworth Is a Father on the Run With His Son (Exclusive)
After four seasons on Westworld, fans of Luke Hemsworth can find the actor returning to his Aussie roots in the upcoming coming-of-age drama, Ocean Boy. And only ET has the exclusive (and emotional) trailer for the film, offering viewers a deeper look at this story about a son trying to connect with his father during a trip only to realize they're on the run from the law.
WHAS 11
Watch Lisa Marie Presley Crash Austin Butler's Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Interview (Exclusive)
At the 2023 Golden Globes, Lisa Marie Presley could not help but sing Austin Butler's praises. Ahead of his first-time Golden Globe win for his performance in Elvis, Austin and his sister, Ashley Butler, were in the midst of an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier on the red carpet when Lisa Marie joined in.
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
WHAS 11
Jennifer Hudson Bursts Into Song Announcing Her Daytime Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal
Daytime viewers just can't enough of Jennifer Hudson, so she's coming back for another round. On Wednesday, the EGOT winner announced that her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, has been renewed for season two!. "Yes it may be called The Jennifer Hudson Show...but it is so many people...
WHAS 11
'And Just Like That' Season 2: Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw Hold Hands in New Pics
Aidan Shaw is back! On Friday, And Just Like That's official Instagram account unveiled photos of John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of the second season of the HBO Max series. The pics featured Corbett's Aidan and Parker's Carrie Bradshaw walking hand-in-hand on the streets of New...
WHAS 11
'Abbott Elementary' Renewed for Season 3 After Winning Big at 2023 Golden Globes
It's a big week for Abbott Elementary fans! A day after the hit series won big during Tuesday's Golden Globe Awards, ABC announced that the comedy series is returning for a third season, smack-dab in the show's second installment. Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming...
WHAS 11
William Shatner to Co-Narrate 'Our Planet Live in Concert' With David Attenborough
William Shatner is back from space and ready to share his planetary perspective. The Emmy-winning Star Trek actor announced today he will provide co-narration for the World Wildlife Fund's touring spectacle, "Our Planet Live in Concert." beginning in February. Shatner, 91, says he signed on to the project after his trip to space, which gave him a "profound appreciation" for our natural world.
WHAS 11
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Swap Lives in Romantic 'Your Place or Mine' Trailer
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon are starring in a bicoastal rom-com! Netflix just released the trailer for Your Place or Mine, which shows longtime pals Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher) switching lives for a season. Peter jets off to Los Angeles, California, to take care of Debbie's son, Jack (Wesley...
WHAS 11
Steve Harvey Says Daughter Lori Is 'in a Really Good Place' After Michael B. Jordan Split
Steve Harvey is giving an update on his daughter. During a recent appearance on the Today show, the 65-year-old TV host shared how his daughter, Lori Harvey, is doing following her June breakup from Michael B. Jordan. "I've got to be careful how I answer this," Steve said when asked...
WHAS 11
Days before death, Lisa Marie Presley praised 'Elvis' movie at Golden Globes
WASHINGTON — During her final public appearance before her sudden death, Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, attended the Golden Globes and praised all the work that went into the movie "Elvis." In a red carpet interview with Extra, Lisa Marie Presley recounted how she was...
WHAS 11
Nia Long Reacts to Lisa Marie Presley's Death, Says 'Life Is So Short' (Exclusive)
In the wake of Lisa Marie Presley tragic and untimely death on Thursday, Nia Long is reflecting on how clear it is to embrace life and those you love while you have time. Long walked the carpet on Thursday at the premiere of her new thriller, Missing -- which hits theaters Jan. 20 -- and she opened up to ET's Kevin Frazier is about Presley's death, at age 54.
WHAS 11
'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' Trailer Will Instantly Transport You to Childhood
Half a century after the first publication of Judy Blume's iconic Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, the beloved story is coming to the big screen! A trailer released on Thursday gives fans a first look at the characters come to life. Originally published in 1970, Are You There...
WHAS 11
New Music Releases January 13: Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Paramore, Jimin and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Fresh off her New Year's Eve hosting gig on NBC, Miley Cyrus dropped her new single, "Flowers," with plenty of cryptic references that have fans wondering if it's about her ex, Liam Hemsworth. Sam Smith dropped the latest track from their upcoming album, Gloria, a Koffee and Jessie Reyez collab called "Gimme." And BTS' Jimin took advantage of the group's hiatus to join former Big Bang member Taeyang on a new song, "VIBE."
WHAS 11
Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates the One-Year Anniversary of His Proposal to Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's love still burns bright! The twin flames celebrated their one-year anniversary of MGK's romantic proposal by showing off Fox's unique sparkler. Kelly, who also goes by Colson Baker, took to his Instagram Stories, sliding half the ring back onto his fiancée's finger and adding...
WHAS 11
Brad Pitt Wins Most Popular at 2023 Golden Globes: See the Shout-Outs and Pics
He might not have won a Golden Globe, but on Tuesday night, Brad Pitt was front row center at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The 59-year-old Babylon star was by far the most popular star of the night, receiving multiple on-stage shout-outs from his former co-stars and admirers. Globe winner Austin...
WHAS 11
Johnny Depp 'Devastated' Over Death of Bandmate Jeff Beck, Source Says
Johnny Depp is "devastated" following the sudden death of his close friend, legendary rock guitarist Jeff Beck, who died on Tuesday after contracting bacterial meningitis. A source tells ET the Pirates of the Caribbean star is "devastated and still processing the news and mourning the loss of his close friend and collaborator Jeff Beck." The source adds that "Depp and Beck had an extremely close friendship and became closer touring together."
WHAS 11
Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Boyfriend Cordae
Naomi Osaka is going to be a mom! The 25-year-old tennis star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she's pregnant with her first child. Osaka shares her baby on the way with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, ET confirms. In her post announcing the happy news, Osaka, who began...
Comments / 0