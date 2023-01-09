ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The 'Summer House' Season 7 Trailer Is Here!

Summer House is back for its seventh season, and fans will finally get answers about why one-time besties Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera are no longer "arroz con pollo." The ex-duo is joined by returning stars Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Mya Allen, plus newbies Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod. Familiar faces from Winter House, Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer, will also pop up in guest appearances.
'Who Invited Charlie?' Trailer: Adam Pally Is an Unwanted Pandemic Guest (Exclusive)

While there have been various versions of pandemic life seen onscreen recently, a new film starring Adam Pally, Jordana Brewster and Reid Scott offers a unique take: What happens when an unexpected guest crashes your quarantine?. Ahead of its February debut, ET has the exclusive first look at Who Invited...
'Ocean Boy' Trailer: Luke Hemsworth Is a Father on the Run With His Son (Exclusive)

After four seasons on Westworld, fans of Luke Hemsworth can find the actor returning to his Aussie roots in the upcoming coming-of-age drama, Ocean Boy. And only ET has the exclusive (and emotional) trailer for the film, offering viewers a deeper look at this story about a son trying to connect with his father during a trip only to realize they're on the run from the law.
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
'Abbott Elementary' Renewed for Season 3 After Winning Big at 2023 Golden Globes

It's a big week for Abbott Elementary fans! A day after the hit series won big during Tuesday's Golden Globe Awards, ABC announced that the comedy series is returning for a third season, smack-dab in the show's second installment. Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming...
William Shatner to Co-Narrate 'Our Planet Live in Concert' With David Attenborough

William Shatner is back from space and ready to share his planetary perspective. The Emmy-winning Star Trek actor announced today he will provide co-narration for the World Wildlife Fund's touring spectacle, "Our Planet Live in Concert." beginning in February. Shatner, 91, says he signed on to the project after his trip to space, which gave him a "profound appreciation" for our natural world.
Nia Long Reacts to Lisa Marie Presley's Death, Says 'Life Is So Short' (Exclusive)

In the wake of Lisa Marie Presley tragic and untimely death on Thursday, Nia Long is reflecting on how clear it is to embrace life and those you love while you have time. Long walked the carpet on Thursday at the premiere of her new thriller, Missing -- which hits theaters Jan. 20 -- and she opened up to ET's Kevin Frazier is about Presley's death, at age 54.
New Music Releases January 13: Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Paramore, Jimin and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Fresh off her New Year's Eve hosting gig on NBC, Miley Cyrus dropped her new single, "Flowers," with plenty of cryptic references that have fans wondering if it's about her ex, Liam Hemsworth. Sam Smith dropped the latest track from their upcoming album, Gloria, a Koffee and Jessie Reyez collab called "Gimme." And BTS' Jimin took advantage of the group's hiatus to join former Big Bang member Taeyang on a new song, "VIBE."
Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates the One-Year Anniversary of His Proposal to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's love still burns bright! The twin flames celebrated their one-year anniversary of MGK's romantic proposal by showing off Fox's unique sparkler. Kelly, who also goes by Colson Baker, took to his Instagram Stories, sliding half the ring back onto his fiancée's finger and adding...
Brad Pitt Wins Most Popular at 2023 Golden Globes: See the Shout-Outs and Pics

He might not have won a Golden Globe, but on Tuesday night, Brad Pitt was front row center at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The 59-year-old Babylon star was by far the most popular star of the night, receiving multiple on-stage shout-outs from his former co-stars and admirers. Globe winner Austin...
Johnny Depp 'Devastated' Over Death of Bandmate Jeff Beck, Source Says

Johnny Depp is "devastated" following the sudden death of his close friend, legendary rock guitarist Jeff Beck, who died on Tuesday after contracting bacterial meningitis. A source tells ET the Pirates of the Caribbean star is "devastated and still processing the news and mourning the loss of his close friend and collaborator Jeff Beck." The source adds that "Depp and Beck had an extremely close friendship and became closer touring together."
Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Boyfriend Cordae

Naomi Osaka is going to be a mom! The 25-year-old tennis star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she's pregnant with her first child. Osaka shares her baby on the way with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, ET confirms. In her post announcing the happy news, Osaka, who began...

