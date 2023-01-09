ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Google wants to bring new features to older versions of Android

By Joe Wituschek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago

Google wants to take some of the features that have been added in later versions of Android and offer them to devices still running older versions of its operating system.

In a blog post on the Android Developers website, the company announced a new Extension SDK framework that will allow developers to offer certain features from newer versions of Android to devices running select older versions.

Android 10 and higher support Modular System Components that allow us to expedite functional and security updates to the Android ecosystem outside of major API level releases and make new functionality backward compatible on already-released Android versions. These improvements help make development more flexible and broaden the reach for app developers. We’ve built a new Extension SDK framework for you to integrate with these APIs, and today, we’re releasing the first public version of the Extension SDK (Extension Level 4).

The company specifically calls out that the latest generation of the Photo Picker, a feature that has been limited to Android 13, will now be available to devices running Android 11 or Android 12.

Extension SDKs also allow us to extend the support of certain platform functionality to existing Android versions, increasing user reach. For example, the PhotoPicker APIs previously available only on API level 33 (Android T) and above are now also available all the way back to API level 30 (Android R) through the Extension SDK on devices with an R extension version of at least 2.

The public version of the Extension SDK is available now for developers to take advantage of the benefits. It will be cool to see some features of Android that have been limited to newer versions of the operating system expand to devices running older versions.

This is a big win for those with older phones who wish they had newer features and developers who can expand the amount of users enjoying their latest innovations.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

iPhone 16 rumored to feature under-display Face ID

With all iPhone 15 models rumored to feature the new Dynamic Island cutout, a new report says the 2024 iPhone release, the iPhone 16, will have another design change, now with an under-display Face ID. According to the Korean version of The Elec, “in the iPhone 16 Pro lineup, when...
BGR.com

Report: microLED Apple Watch set for 2025 launch

Reliable display analyst Ross Young reports that the upcoming microLED Apple Watch is expected to be released in spring 2025, as the production on the panels for this device is set to start at the end of 2024. Young’s report was shared with his Super Follow list on Twitter (via...
BGR.com

Upcoming Apple Devices app for Windows references Reality OS and xrOS

As reported by BGR, Apple will soon launch new Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices apps for Windows 11 PCs. This upcoming Apple Devices app will be used to back up data, sync local media, and restore firmware without using iTunes, but apart from that, Twitter user @aaronp613 (via MacRumors) was able to discover references to both Reality OS and xrOS on its codes.
BGR.com

Apple silicon Mac Pro could launch this spring

New evidence suggests the Apple silicon Mac Pro could be closer to launch than expected. According to a tweet by Bloomberg’s journalist Mark Gurman, the Apple silicon Mac Pros in testing by the Cupertino firm “currently run macOS 13.3. The X.3 macOS release is typically out in spring.”
BGR.com

Google Chrome will let you disable extensions with one click

One of the great things about Google Chrome is the browser’s support for extensions that can improve your internet browsing experience. Maybe you need a password manager add-on for Chrome, or an ad-blocker. But the functionality can be abused, and extensions might be hiding malicious capabilities. Or they could break the functionality of some websites.
BGR.com

Amazon’s Buy with Prime is coming to more stores this month

Last April, Amazon introduced a new program called “Buy with Prime” that extends the benefits of Amazon’s popular subscription service to other online stores. Since its launch, Buy with Prime has been available on an invite-only basis. Amazon has been “relentlessly iterating to make sure we’re building the best possible product and experience for merchants and Prime members.”
BGR.com

LG to produce microLED display for new Apple Watch Ultra

Rumors about a next-generation Apple Watch Ultra are in full swing this week. Analysts believe Apple will introduce a microLED display to a new iteration of the Apple Watch. DSCC display expert Ross Young, Bloomberg‘s journalist Mark Gurman, and analyst Jeff Pu discussed this possible smartwatch, set for a 2024-2025 release.
BGR.com

When will Avatar 2 be available on Amazon, Netflix, and Disney Plus?

Nobody should be surprised that Avatar: The Way of Water turned out to be a massive blockbuster. The movie made nearly $1.75 billion as of this writing, which is another post-pandemic box office record. It’s still more than a billion dollars shy of Avatar’s $2.92 billion box office take, but The Way of Water still has time to make up some of that difference. And if you’re waiting for Avatar 2 to hit streaming services like Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon, or HBO, then make yourself comfortable. You’re in for some extra waiting.
BGR.com

Apple says it will fix the iPhone 14 Pro horizontal lines bug

Some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users took to social media and Apple’s support forums before Christmas to report an annoying bug: the iPhone screen would show horizontal lines when waking up. The concern was that the screen might be faulty. But some iPhone 14 Pro users got good news when dealing with Apple support staff. The horizontal lines were not a hardware problem but instead a software glitch. That implied a fix in an iOS update would solve the issue.
BGR.com

How to stop Fitness+ sign-up ads on your Apple Watch and iPhone

Apple Fitness Plus is a great service to stay in shape, as it provides a growing list of workouts you can do from the comfort of your home. But not all iPhone and Apple Watch users are interested in becoming Fitness Plus subscribers. Yet Apple will periodically nudge them to sign-up by pushing ads via notifications to their devices.
BGR.com

Rumor: iPhone 15 Pro models could be more expensive

With the regular iPhone 14 models being reported as a failure in sales and the Pro versions being sold out for months due to high demand and supply constraints, it seems Apple is planning to revamp its strategy for the iPhone 15 series. Not only does the company plan to...
BGR.com

Meta has fixed that ugly loading screen in Horizon Worlds

Meta is finally fixing that boring and ugly loading screen in Horizon Worlds. In a blog post, the company announced that it is releasing a new version of Horizon Worlds, Meta’s world-building platform inside of its virtual reality headset. The update, version 91, adds a completely new loading screen, new moderation features, and a better party experience.
BGR.com

Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro models to remove all physical buttons for haptic engine

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says iPhone 15 Pro models will feature solid-state buttons with additional Taptic Engines to simulate the feel of physical buttons’ force feedback. This analysis posted on his Twitter account is a follow-up to another post he made on the platform in October. At the time, Kuo...
BGR.com

Kuo: Cheaper AirPods and new AirPods Max to launch in 2024

A recent report claimed that Apple’s main focus this year is the first-gen mixed reality headset, which requires additional help from other hardware and software departments. As a result, Apple won’t bring significant updates to various core products this year, including Macs, AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPad. But other reports say that Apple is working on a cheap $99 AirPods “Lite” variant that would compete against similarly priced earphones from competitors.
BGR.com

Apple to apply same display design for all iPhone 15 models

Another day, another publication confirms that all upcoming iPhone 15 models will feature the same display design. After five years of a notch on the screen, The Elec says the Dynamic Island is coming to all new iPhone models launching late this year. According to the publication, all four iPhone...
BGR.com

Galaxy S23 memory, storage, and color options just leaked

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 launch is a few weeks away, with more leaks indicating that the February 1st launch date is genuine. While we wait for Samsung to show off the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra, we have plenty of rumors to keep us entertained. Some of them are quite exciting, like reports saying that Galaxy S23 storage capacities will double this year. Memory details and color options have also leaked for the three new Galaxy S phones, so Samsung fans can already plan out their preorder purchases.
BGR.com

BGR.com

354K+
Followers
12K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy