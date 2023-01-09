Read full article on original website
Related
North Coast Journal
Arroyo Taps Lonyx Landry for Planning Commission Post
Newly seated Humboldt County Fourth District Supervisor Natalie Arroyo has announced she plans to appoint Lonyx Landry, a STEM advisory at Cal Poly Humboldt, to the county Planning Commission. "Lonyx brings a fantastic skillset to the Commission, with a strong background in education, watershed science and community development," Arroyo said...
pacbiztimes.com
Torrential rainfall brings drought relief to Central Coast
Update: As of Jan. 12, no county in California is designated as an extreme drought area while locations that were in severe drought are down from 71% to 46%. Another storm has come and gone along the Central Coast — though another could be approaching soon — and luckily it seems the area has largely avoided disasters that have plagued the tri-counties in the past.
North Coast Journal
Shaken, Blustered and Drenched
Already shaken entering the New Year, Humboldt County is now also wind-blown and drenched and, in some cases, in the dark. Humboldt County has seen little respite since a magnitude 6.4 earthquake jolted the region Dec. 20, knocking out power to most of the county and battering Eel River Valley communities. A New Year's Day aftershock caused widespread damage in Rio Dell, just before a series of storm fronts arrived, bringing gusty winds and a barrage of rain.
North Coast Journal
Delighted!
I have been very critical of the city of Arcata for allowing the homeless to spend nights in frigid weather, some of whom, such as Nancy Barnes and Rick Campos, have actually died ("Death at City Hall," Dec. 15). We were delighted to hear Mayor Sarah Schaefer announce at the...
Details released on woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman's body was found by workers at a recycling facility in Humboldt County.
lostcoastoutpost.com
State Announces $3M to Help Humboldt County Residents Impacted by the Recent Earthquakes
Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire, Assemblymember Jim Wood, the State Office of Emergency Services and the California Department of Housing & Community Development have announced $3 million in available funding to aid residents impacted by the December 20 and January 1 earthquakes. The relief funds will focus on those most in need and help communities get back on their feet.
SFGate
In a Drought, California Is Watching Water Wash Out to Sea
LOS ANGELES — A century ago, Los Angeles built what is still widely considered one of the most sophisticated urban flood control systems in the world, designed to hold back waters from massive Pacific storms like the ones that have recently slammed the state. After a series of downpours...
Threatening new record-breaking storms in California have been labelled a "extreme emergency."
( CNN ) - At least 18 people have lost their lives as a result of the unprecedented storms that have ravaged parts of California, turning whole communities into lakes and releasing sewage into floodwater. Additionally, additional information will be revealed later.
ksro.com
California Reservoirs 84-percent of Historical Average After Recent Storms
California’s deadly winter weather is recharging reservoirs throughout the state. Water storage levels are about 84-percent of historical average. The Department of Water Resources gave an update yesterday, saying that number was only 78-percent over the weekend and 68-percent last month. Most reservoirs are still below capacity but every...
abc10.com
Northern California Storm Watch: Winter Storm Warning starts Friday afternoon
CALIFORNIA, USA — Northern California isn't done with rainy weather just yet. After a series of atmospheric river storms, Friday is expected to be another wet day starting in the afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect Friday afternoon with dangerous mountain travel through the holiday weekend. Be...
abc10.com
Hurricane hunters visit California to fly into atmospheric rivers
CALIFORNIA, USA — With a blast that sounds like a louder version of a toilet flushing on a commercial airliner, a cardboard cylinder full of electronics shoots out of the bottom of the C-130 cargo plane over the Pacific Ocean. “Sonde’s away,” calls out Tech. Sgt. Vince Boyd, checking...
Is California’s drought over? Here’s what you need to know about rain, snow, reservoirs and drought
A dozen days of wet and wild weather haven’t ended the drought, and won't cure the driest period in the West in the past 1,200 years.
North Coast Journal
Funded Food Trucks Roll to Trinidad
Co-owner Esmerelda Hernandez and the rest of the Los Giles Taqueria truck crew woke at 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 to start prep for more than 700 meals — around five times their usual day of sales. But this day, the black and gold truck will be posted up at Trinidad Town Hall, cooking burritos, tacos and quesadillas for folks left without power following stormy weather and high winds. "Right now, we're prepared to serve over 700 meals, ... I do have my family going over there to serve but I'm staying behind to cook," she says. The flier for the free meal lists a 1 to 5 p.m. window but, "I'm sure if there's still people who need food, we're gonna be there longer. ... It's definitely gonna be a long day," she adds with a small chuckle.
sjvsun.com
Calif. flushed 95% of incoming Delta water to Pacific Ocean during Monday’s massive storm
After several years of severe drought, the intense storms over the last week would seemingly be a godsend to California and go a long way toward fixing the state’s water problems. But the opposite is happening as the state is flushing out the vast majority of the incoming water...
24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak
The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
Science Friday
Atmospheric Rivers Caused California’s Storms. What Are They?
For the past couple of weeks, California has been hit by storm after storm. Torrents of rain, followed by severe flooding and power outages, have impacted millions and killed over a dozen people. The cause of these wet and dangerous conditions are atmospheric rivers, long currents of extremely wet air...
EF-1 Tornado Rips Through Northern California Amid Deadly Storms
As California residents continued to face flooding, heavy rains, and high winds from the deadly storms sweeping the state, the National Weather Service issued a near-unheard-of warning to Northern California communities. In the dead of night on Tuesday, residents received tornado warnings and, just after 4 am, an EF-1 tornado touched down.
Entire California town ordered evacuated; boy, 5, vanishes in floodwaters
California saw no relief from drenching rains early Tuesday as the latest in a relentless string of storms continued to swamp roads and batter coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. At least 14 people have died since the storms began last week.
North Coast Journal
'Frustrating!'
Here, in this North Coast area of California, we have a very concerning, potentially dangerous, and seldom mentioned nuclear storage facility, located not far from shorelines of several area communities ("44 Feet," Sept. 15). And, this coastline, where the nuclear storage facility sits, is in a renowned earthquake area. An...
kymkemp.com
Two New Deaths, 5 New Hospitalizations
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the deaths of two residents aged 80 or older. Five new hospitalizations of residents including two in their 50s and three in their 60s were also reported. An additional 45 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 57 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Tuesday, Jan. 10. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 23,173. An additional 5,948 cases are reported as probable.*
Comments / 0