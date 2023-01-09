ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

North Coast Journal

Arroyo Taps Lonyx Landry for Planning Commission Post

Newly seated Humboldt County Fourth District Supervisor Natalie Arroyo has announced she plans to appoint Lonyx Landry, a STEM advisory at Cal Poly Humboldt, to the county Planning Commission. "Lonyx brings a fantastic skillset to the Commission, with a strong background in education, watershed science and community development," Arroyo said...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Torrential rainfall brings drought relief to Central Coast

Update: As of Jan. 12, no county in California is designated as an extreme drought area while locations that were in severe drought are down from 71% to 46%. Another storm has come and gone along the Central Coast — though another could be approaching soon — and luckily it seems the area has largely avoided disasters that have plagued the tri-counties in the past.
CALIFORNIA STATE
North Coast Journal

Shaken, Blustered and Drenched

Already shaken entering the New Year, Humboldt County is now also wind-blown and drenched and, in some cases, in the dark. Humboldt County has seen little respite since a magnitude 6.4 earthquake jolted the region Dec. 20, knocking out power to most of the county and battering Eel River Valley communities. A New Year's Day aftershock caused widespread damage in Rio Dell, just before a series of storm fronts arrived, bringing gusty winds and a barrage of rain.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Delighted!

I have been very critical of the city of Arcata for allowing the homeless to spend nights in frigid weather, some of whom, such as Nancy Barnes and Rick Campos, have actually died ("Death at City Hall," Dec. 15). We were delighted to hear Mayor Sarah Schaefer announce at the...
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

State Announces $3M to Help Humboldt County Residents Impacted by the Recent Earthquakes

Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire, Assemblymember Jim Wood, the State Office of Emergency Services and the California Department of Housing & Community Development have announced $3 million in available funding to aid residents impacted by the December 20 and January 1 earthquakes. The relief funds will focus on those most in need and help communities get back on their feet.
SFGate

In a Drought, California Is Watching Water Wash Out to Sea

LOS ANGELES — A century ago, Los Angeles built what is still widely considered one of the most sophisticated urban flood control systems in the world, designed to hold back waters from massive Pacific storms like the ones that have recently slammed the state. After a series of downpours...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksro.com

California Reservoirs 84-percent of Historical Average After Recent Storms

California’s deadly winter weather is recharging reservoirs throughout the state. Water storage levels are about 84-percent of historical average. The Department of Water Resources gave an update yesterday, saying that number was only 78-percent over the weekend and 68-percent last month. Most reservoirs are still below capacity but every...
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

Hurricane hunters visit California to fly into atmospheric rivers

CALIFORNIA, USA — With a blast that sounds like a louder version of a toilet flushing on a commercial airliner, a cardboard cylinder full of electronics shoots out of the bottom of the C-130 cargo plane over the Pacific Ocean. “Sonde’s away,” calls out Tech. Sgt. Vince Boyd, checking...
CALIFORNIA STATE
North Coast Journal

Funded Food Trucks Roll to Trinidad

Co-owner Esmerelda Hernandez and the rest of the Los Giles Taqueria truck crew woke at 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 to start prep for more than 700 meals — around five times their usual day of sales. But this day, the black and gold truck will be posted up at Trinidad Town Hall, cooking burritos, tacos and quesadillas for folks left without power following stormy weather and high winds. "Right now, we're prepared to serve over 700 meals, ... I do have my family going over there to serve but I'm staying behind to cook," she says. The flier for the free meal lists a 1 to 5 p.m. window but, "I'm sure if there's still people who need food, we're gonna be there longer. ... It's definitely gonna be a long day," she adds with a small chuckle.
TRINIDAD, CA
AccuWeather

24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak

The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Science Friday

Atmospheric Rivers Caused California’s Storms. What Are They?

For the past couple of weeks, California has been hit by storm after storm. Torrents of rain, followed by severe flooding and power outages, have impacted millions and killed over a dozen people. The cause of these wet and dangerous conditions are atmospheric rivers, long currents of extremely wet air...
CALIFORNIA STATE
North Coast Journal

'Frustrating!'

Here, in this North Coast area of California, we have a very concerning, potentially dangerous, and seldom mentioned nuclear storage facility, located not far from shorelines of several area communities ("44 Feet," Sept. 15). And, this coastline, where the nuclear storage facility sits, is in a renowned earthquake area. An...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Two New Deaths, 5 New Hospitalizations

Humboldt County Public Health reported today the deaths of two residents aged 80 or older. Five new hospitalizations of residents including two in their 50s and three in their 60s were also reported. An additional 45 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 57 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Tuesday, Jan. 10. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 23,173. An additional 5,948 cases are reported as probable.*
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

