Michelle Yeoh is having a huge Hollywood resurgence, which was kick-started by Crazy Rich Asians in 2018. Since then, she’s starred in Last Christmas, Gunpowder Milkshake, Marvel‘s Shang-Chi, The School for Good and Evil, and she’s now in the Oscar race for Everything Everywhere All At Once. On the television side of things, she’s also starring in The Witcher: Blood Origin – we don’t know how she finds the time. But The Witcher isn’t the only TV show of Yeoh’s ‘comeback era.’ She also starred in the first season of Star Trek: Discovery, starting in 2017.

2 DAYS AGO