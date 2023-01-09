Read full article on original website
Related
A woman digs through the dumpster at her local Ulta store to find new and factory-sealed beauty products
An Ulta StorePhoto byMike Mozart from Funny YouTube, USA; CC-BY-2.0 According to Eco Friendly Fact, dumpster diving is supposed to be a great activity that can make money for some people while reducing the landfill on the planet. It follows the principle of "reuse, reduce, and recycle."
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Shop Bed Bath & Beyond Jaw-Dropping Deals Starting at $2 and Get Your Order in Time for the Holidays
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
CBS News
Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
Walmart after-Christmas clearance sale: The best end-of-year deals on toys, home goods and more
Following its huge Christmas sale, Walmart has marked down more merchandise for the end of 2022. The retailer is holding an end-of-year clearance sale with price drops up to 50% off on many must-have items. Discounts are available on robot vacuums, air fryers and toys. The sale also has rollback...
TikTok video shows frustrated Walmart customer finding security tags and a lock box guarding $8 mascara as the retailer steps up anti-theft measures
Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, and more retailers have been sounding the alarm on theft, which has grown into a $94.5 billion problem for the industry.
The Yakisoba Noodles Costco Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of
If you were to talk to any die-hard Costco fan, they'd probably start listing off Costco food items you need to try before you die – the bakery goods, the $5 rotisserie chickens, and pretty much anything at the food court. In some cases, this can be helpful in deciding what items you want to try for yourself.
People are making thousands reselling books from Dollar Tree
If you love books and are looking for an easy and affordable way to earn extra cash, reselling books from Dollar Tree on Amazon may be the right opportunity for you. There are many videos that can be found online of people documenting their process of reselling items from Dollar Tree to online marketplaces like Amazon. Dollar Tree is a popular discount store chain that sells various items, including books, for just $1 each. Many of these books are gently used or even new, and they can be sold for a profit on Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace.
Money Saver: Get ready to go to this JCPenney Online sale with deep discounts
ST. LOUIS – Get ready to go to this JCPenney Online sale with deep discounts. For a limited time, save up to 80% off on clothing, shoes, home decor, and accessories. These are some of the lowest prices seen in a year. Two-piece sleep sets drop from $44 to...
Fake Cashmere Lands Popular Marketplace in Hot Water
The Cashmere and Camel Hair Manufacturers Institute (CCMI) sued Etsy for its role in promoting the sale of fake cashmere products, similar to its previous legal battle with Amazon. The global trade group, which represents manufacturers, distributors and retailers selling cashmere, on Dec. 30 filed a lawsuit claiming that Etsy is aiding, abetting and participating in the sale of falsely labeled apparel and accessories. CCMI said the platform has allowed its vendors to sell “huge quantities of counterfeit garments” advertised as 100-percent cashmere, when they’re produced from man-made or synthetic fibers like acrylic, polyester, nylon and rayon, as well as standard...
Walmart clearance deals: The best discounts on TVs, laptops, robot vacuums and more
Following its massive holiday sale, Walmart is clearing out merchandise with huge price drops up to 50% off. During Walmart’s clearance sale, many top products are still available, including TVs and laptops. The retail giant also has marked down prices on toy, fashion, home goods and seasonal decor. Beyond...
CNBC
Walmart strikes a deal with Salesforce to sell more of its tech to other retailers
Walmart wants to sell more of its own technology and services to other retailers. It has struck a deal with Salesforce so it can get in front of more potential customers. Walmart also wants to sell more of its customer insights, fulfillment services and digital advertising. The retail giant, known...
Want To Save Big At Walmart? Here's How: Loyalty App Programs, Store Brands and Coupon Apps
Are you tired of paying full price at Walmart? Look no further because we have found a way to save big at the retail giant. Influencer BreeTheCouponQueen on TikTok shared her secret to buying $100 worth of products for only $31 at Walmart. By using coupon apps like Ibotta, Bree was able to significantly reduce the prices of Walmart products and earn cash back.
Customers can return Amazon products at Staples
According to the Staples website, both its brick-in-mortar and online stores sell select Amazon-branded products. These include popular items such as the Fire tablet, Fire TV Stick, Echo, and accessories. The Amazon-Staples partnership will now include a return policy that includes the option for customers to return Amazon merchandise at Staples stores, potentially giving the online giant 1,000 new customer touchpoints in 45 states (source).
This Cordless Vacuum with 'Impressive Suction Power' Is on Sale for $110 at Amazon Right Now
Some shoppers say they prefer it over Dyson If you're in the market for a cleaning gadget that makes it easy to maintain clean floors, here's your chance to save on a cordless vacuum. Amazon just put the Fabuletta 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner on sale for $110 — a steal, considering comparable vacuums can cost upwards of hundreds of dollars. Equipped with a brushless motor that provides up to 24,000 pascals of suction power, the vacuum easily cleans dirt, dust, crumbs, and pet hair. It has three cleaning...
Popular Beauty Brand Morphe Cosmetics Closes All US Stores
Morphe Cosmetics, a popular beauty brand with a valuation of $2 billion, has announced that it will be closing all 18 of its stores in the US immediately. Forma Brands, the parent company of Morphe, generates nearly 80% of its sales from the brand, but it has faced challenges in recent years. In 2021, revenue tied to Morphe's collaborations with influencers Jeffree Star, James Charles, and Jaclyn Hill fell by 66%.
Consumer Reports.org
Save Money With Apps From Walmart, Target, Dollar General, and Other Retailers
There is no question that our phones are much more than tools for making calls. Aside from checking the weather, getting directions, and reminding us of birthdays, a smartphone can be a gateway to saving money. Coupons and sales have long been a path to savings, but increasingly manufacturers and retailers alike are connecting consumers with deals via branded apps. A search of your phone’s app store will yield many familiar names, including McDonald’s, Walmart, and Kohl’s, whose apps can be downloaded for discounts and perks.
Amazon Just Updated A Service That Will Make Shopping Even Easier for Prime Lovers
The Buy With Prime program rolled out last April as an invitation-only feature.
CNBC
Rent the Runway to sell secondhand luxury on Amazon as it chases profitability
Shoppers can now purchase deeply discounted secondhand luxury clothing from Rent the Runway through Amazon. The collaboration is Rent the Runway's latest with a third-party retailer as it chases profitability. The deal will also see never-worn clothing from the company's "design collective" up for sale on Amazon. Hundreds of items...
Deals We Love: New Year’s Kitchen Sales You Should Be Shopping
The holidays are over, but merchants are still slinging sales. Retailers slashed prices on everything from kitchenware to organization tools. As Sales Editor at Taste of Home, seasonal markdowns are some of my favorites to shop. Shop discounts on top brands like Dyson, Le Creuset and Pioneer Woman kitchenware. Avoid...
Comments / 0