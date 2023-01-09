Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sen. Manchin gets backlash for saying January 6 ‘joined the ranks of Pearl Harbor’
Sen. Joe Manchin (D, WV) received some backlash on Twitter over an official statement on Friday, Jan. 6.
Ex-West Virginia delegate convicted in Jan. 6 riot announces official bid for Congress
A former West Virginia delegate who served prison time in connection to his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol Building two years ago officially announced his bid for Congress.
Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan could make history in special election to fill the late Rep. Donald McEachin's seat
Virginia Democrats will choose a nominee on Tuesday for the special election to fill the term of the late Rep. Donald McEachin, who died in November just weeks after winning reelection.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
The West Virginia town that was once home to the most millionaires in the nation
BRAMWELL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In the 1880s, when railroads in the West Virginia coalfields were booming as coal was pouring out of the mountains, it brought many people to the area to capitalize off the coal boom. The town of Bramwell in Mercer County, established in 1888 and named...
Human remains found in West Virginia likely not connected to missing woman Gretchen Fleming: police
The Parkersburg, West Virginia, police chief said that "there's no evidence" that human remains found about two hours away is connected to Gretchen Fleming's missing person case.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in West Virginia
West Virginia does not keep close records of bears caught in the state by size. Therefore, it’s impossible to know exactly which bear was the largest and how big it was. However, there are several reports of large bears being caught at different times. Furthermore, some independent organizations keep their own records. Therefore, the largest bear probably belongs to one of these hunters.
Biden’s expected nicotine rule brings failed 1920s Prohibition to 2023
When it comes to public health, we should follow the facts and science, as opposed to political posturing. If history has taught us anything, it’s that prohibition is rarely the answer when addressing a public health problem. Outright bans of products tend to produce the opposite result of their intent, spurring more product consumption and…
This City in West Virginia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of West Virginia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
AOL Corp
Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special election
Democrat Aaron Rouse appeared to clinch the special election for Virginia’s 7th state Senate district on Tuesday in yet another victory for his party, which was already riding high from a better-than-expected midterm election. The race was a nail-biter, with Rouse scraping by over Republican opponent Kevin Adams with...
iheart.com
Pentagon Orders Military Bases To Be Renamed
The names of U.S. military bases, posts, ships, streets and more with Confederate ties will be changed in 2023, the Department of Defense announced Thursday. This includes Fort Bragg, which will be renamed Fort Liberty in commemoration of the American value of liberty. Fort Bragg is currently named after Confederate...
Virginia state Sen. McClellan wins Democratic nomination
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan has overwhelmingly won the Democratic nomination to succeed the late A. Donald McEachin in Congress, party officials said Thursday. McClellan won the nomination 85% of the vote in Tuesday’s firehouse primary over Sen. Joe Morrissey, who netted just 14%, and...
Washington Examiner
Gender ideology is losing in the courts
Gender ideologues may have been able to force their way into our medical institutions, the education establishment, and even the White House , but they’re not having much luck in the courts. Two recent cases prove that the legal system is hesitant to flip our understanding of biology upside...
cbs19news
Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
How the Carolinas rank in the number of Jan. 6 arrests
North Carolina, with 25 defendants, ranks 11th in the number of federal cases tied to the Capitol riot. More arrests are expected.
House Republicans led by Ohio’s Jim Jordan pass anti-abortion measures
WASHINGTON, D. C. – Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation requiring health care practitioners to provide medical care to infants who survive abortions, and a resolution to condemn attacks on anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers. U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, a Champaign County...
Virginia lawmaker wants to increase juror pay to $100 a day
NORFOLK, Va. — While jury duty is not often enjoyable, one Virginia senator said he wants to make it more affordable. State Sen. Lionel Spruill (D-Chesapeake) filed Senate Bill 789, which would increase the pay for all Virginia jurors to $100 a day. Currently, jurors make $30 a day....
Age of Virginia class shooter presents rarity, legal hurdle
A school shooting that Virginia police said was committed by a 6-year-old student represents an extremely rare occurrence of a young child bringing a gun into school and wounding a teacher, according to experts who study gun violence. The boy shot and wounded the teacher in a first-grade classroom on Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, according to authorities. The police chief said the shooting was not accidental and was part of an altercation but didn't elaborate further. No students were injured.A school shooting involving a 6-year-old is extremely rare, although not unheard of, with at least...
Comments / 2