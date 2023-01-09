ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in West Virginia

West Virginia does not keep close records of bears caught in the state by size. Therefore, it’s impossible to know exactly which bear was the largest and how big it was. However, there are several reports of large bears being caught at different times. Furthermore, some independent organizations keep their own records. Therefore, the largest bear probably belongs to one of these hunters.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
iheart.com

Pentagon Orders Military Bases To Be Renamed

The names of U.S. military bases, posts, ships, streets and more with Confederate ties will be changed in 2023, the Department of Defense announced Thursday. This includes Fort Bragg, which will be renamed Fort Liberty in commemoration of the American value of liberty. Fort Bragg is currently named after Confederate...
GEORGIA STATE
WUSA9

Virginia state Sen. McClellan wins Democratic nomination

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan has overwhelmingly won the Democratic nomination to succeed the late A. Donald McEachin in Congress, party officials said Thursday. McClellan won the nomination 85% of the vote in Tuesday’s firehouse primary over Sen. Joe Morrissey, who netted just 14%, and...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Gender ideology is losing in the courts

Gender ideologues may have been able to force their way into our medical institutions, the education establishment, and even the White House , but they’re not having much luck in the courts. Two recent cases prove that the legal system is hesitant to flip our understanding of biology upside...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs19news

Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Age of Virginia class shooter presents rarity, legal hurdle

A school shooting that Virginia police said was committed by a 6-year-old student represents an extremely rare occurrence of a young child bringing a gun into school and wounding a teacher, according to experts who study gun violence. The boy shot and wounded the teacher in a first-grade classroom on Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, according to authorities. The police chief said the shooting was not accidental and was part of an altercation but didn't elaborate further. No students were injured.A school shooting involving a 6-year-old is extremely rare, although not unheard of, with at least...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

