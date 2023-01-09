How would you like to win one of 15 Arizona Centennial road signs to display in your school’s cafeteria, auditorium or elsewhere on campus?. The Arizona Department of Transportation is hosting an essay contest for students in sixth through 12th grades to determine which public schools will get an authentic Arizona Centennial road sign that was originally installed on the state highway system in 2012 to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of Arizona gaining statehood.

