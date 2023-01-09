Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
OPEX Enhances Warehouse Automation Sorting Technology to Incorporate RFID Scanning
OPEX Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation for almost 50 years, is expanding the capabilities of its leading-edge Sure Sort Warehouse Automation technology to incorporate radio frequency identification (RFID) scanning to meet client needs and increase operational speed and efficiency. A scalable, reliable, high-throughput sorting system, Sure Sort...
supplychainquarterly.com
BrillDog Introduces New Website to Help Educate SMBs on Supply Chain
New Freedom, PA — January 10, 2023 — BrillDog, the only supply chain technology built for small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB), announces its brand new website (www.brilldog.com) is live, delivering vital information to educate SMBs on supply chain best practices, trends, and challenges. The site is a resource for SMBs as they look for ways to transform their supply chains with transportation management, supplier resources, freight rate quotes, analytics and reporting, freight audit and payment, inventory optimization, and more.
salestechstar.com
VDL Enabling Technologies Group Chooses Infor for ERP Modernization
Scalability through digitization with Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise. Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that VDL Enabling Technologies Group (ETG) of Eindhoven, The Netherlands, is deploying Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise to modernize its enterprise resource planning (ERP) Baan solution. Infor is supporting VDL ETG with this move to the cloud and the realization of its “digital factory” vision.
salestechstar.com
Syncron Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Pricing Intelligence and Visibility for OEMs, Dealers, and Distributor Supply Chains With Its SaaS Solutions
Syncron’s solutions improve inventory management, parts pricing, and distribution efficiency; overcome supply chain issues; and help customers optimize their operations and drive long-term growth. Frost & Sullivan assessed the aftermarket service lifecycle management application industry and, based on its research results, recognizes Syncron with the 2022 North American Enabling...
supplychain247.com
MPO is Now Smart Freight Centre Accredited!
The need for more sustainable supply chain operations is critical, and the pressure on brands from customers and consumers to be more mindful and transparent extends across sourcing, manufacturing, and logistics practices. MPO is now accredited by Smart Freight Centre to provide carrier greenhouse gas emissions data for freight and...
hospitalitytech.com
Amadeus and Key Data Announce Business Intelligence Partnership
As travel trends continue to evolve, so have the lodging options available to travelers. From hotels to short-term rentals, travelers have more choices than ever. For hoteliers, property managers, and tourism organizations trying to understand what’s happening in their market and how they are performing against their competitive set, a full picture of accommodation bookings and air traffic is necessary to make accurate, data-driven revenue decisions.
TechCrunch
Nvidia unveils new AI workflows to help the retail industry with loss prevention
Videos like this are all over the internet, and the retail industry is reporting that theft continues to rise. Target attributed hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit losses in 2022 to organized retail theft, while Walmart recently said increased thefts may result in higher prices and store closures. “Shrinkage”...
mrobusinesstoday.com
ST Engineering iDirect appoints Don Claussen as new CEO
Claussen joins ST Engineering iDirect from Intelsat General Corporation where he served as Vice President. ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, has named Don Claussen as its new CEO, effective January 2, 2023. With the satcom industry undergoing a rapid transformation, Claussen will guide the company in enhancing its global leadership and technological vision. Claussen, who is based in the US, has transformed the development and delivery of solutions for international satcom companies. He has over 15 years of industry experience.
ffnews.com
Ashurst Fintech Legal Labs partners with six new industry leaders for 2023 accelerator programme
Fintech Legal Labs, a business accelerator programme provided by law firm Ashurst, is collaborating with six new industry leaders to enhance the cutting-edge advice delivered to the third cohort of its programme, which supports Fintechs who are advancing to the next stage of their business journeys. Members of the 2023...
PRT Expands Executive Leadership Team with Two New Hires
VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- PRT Growing Services Ltd., North America’s premier producer of container-grown forest seedlings, announced today two strategic additions to its executive leadership team, with Collin Phillip joining the company as Chief Commercial Officer and Marlene Higgins as Chief People Officer. Both hires bring extensive leadership experience and will help position PRT for its next phase of growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005920/en/ Collin Phillip serving as PRT’s new Chief Commercial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Entrust names Harini Gokul as Chief Customer Officer
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Entrust, a global leader in trusted payments, identities, and digital infrastructure, announced that it has named Harini Gokul as its Chief Customer Officer, reporting directly to the CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005271/en/ Harini Gokul, CCO at Entrust (Photo: Business Wire)
cryptopotato.com
Cointelegraph Launched an Accelerator Program for Innovative Web3 Startups
[PRESS RELEASE – New York, United States, 10th January 2023]. The program aims to help Web3’s rising stars boost their media presence, community growth, and brand awareness in exchange for project tokens. The Web3 space is growing rapidly and new startups are emerging daily, with investment into Web3...
hstoday.us
Babel Street Completes Rosette Acquisition
Babel Street has completed its acquisition of Rosette, expanding its threat intelligence, risk mitigation, and identity management applications. Babel Street and Rosette will grow into new markets and address the mission-critical needs of the global intelligence community, defense markets, and commercial brands. Rosette earned major new customers in 2022, including use in the U.K.’s Home Office Border, Immigration, and Citizenship System. In partnership with a national Ministry of Defense, Rosette developed and released natural language processing capabilities for major Southeast Asian and Pacific languages, including Malay, Indonesian, and Tagalog. The software also advanced mission applications in national criminal justice systems, modernizing name-matching with AI techniques to improve accuracy and provide more correct connections with criminal justice data and protect civil liberties by increasing match precision and reducing false matches.B.
salestechstar.com
Pivotree and Newmine Introduce First of Its Kind, AI-driven Returns Reduction and Supply-Chain Agility Offering
Retailers and consumer brands gain supply chain resilience and product returns reduction through the Pivotree and Newmine joint offering. Pivotree Inc, a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, announced its partnership with Newmine, a retail technology pioneer and developers of Chief Returns Officer®, to enhance supply chain agility and resiliency with new merchandise returns reduction joint offering.
spendmatters.com
New Year Insights for the procurement solutions and services marketplace 2023: Efficio
For several years now, Spend Matters has been collecting and publishing a series of articles about predictions and insights in procurement, supply and services trends for the year ahead from expert tech and service providers in the market. This year is no different as we’ve framed the subject around “insights,”...
salestechstar.com
Aryaka Delivers Mission-Critical Managed Network and Security Offering for Retailers at NRF 2023
Aryaka’s Unified SASE architecture based on a Zero-Trust WAN approach is vital to powering next-generation retail shopping experience. Join Aryaka, the leader in Unified SASE solutions, at NRF booth #1805, January 14-17, at the Javits Center in New York City to learn more about its managed offering for retailers and how it is building the foundation to support the next generation of retail shopping experiences.
Caris Life Sciences and ConcertAI Partner to Accelerate Drug Development and Novel Research
– Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), a molecular science, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, and ConcertAI, an oncology real-world evidence data and AI technology company, announced a unique partnership to align the two companies’ oncology capabilities. – The...
salestechstar.com
Fujitsu Client Computing Limited Selects Blue Yonder to Transform Supply Planning and S&OP Capabilities
The ability to forecast demand accurately, plan inventory correctly and improve planner efficiency is crucial for manufacturing supply chain. That’s why Fujitsu Client Computing Limited, a leader in delivering world-changing technology, has embarked on a digital supply chain transformation journey using several Blue Yonder Planning solutions, including supply planning and sales & operations planning (S&OP) capabilities.
salestechstar.com
Market Research from Camunda Confirms Process Orchestration as Solution to Overcome Automation Challenges
Nine in 10 Companies Will Grow Investments in Automation, according to State of Process Orchestration for 2023. More than nine in 10 IT leaders have invested in process automation over the past year, according to the State of Process Orchestration Report 2023. The independent study, conducted by Regina Corso Consulting and published by Camunda, revealed that as companies advance their automation initiatives, new challenges emerge. Companies wrestling with complex business processes and related challenges are looking to process orchestration solutions to overcome blockers, according to 92% of survey respondents.
salestechstar.com
RELEX and Legion Unite to Deliver Best-In-Class ROI to Retailers
Integrated solutions will enable retailers to gain unparalleled efficiencies across supply chain and store operations. RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, and Legion Technologies, an innovator in workforce management (WFM), announced a strategic partnership to optimize their combined solutions, providing retailers with increased efficiencies across supply chains and store operations.
