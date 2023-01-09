Babel Street has completed its acquisition of Rosette, expanding its threat intelligence, risk mitigation, and identity management applications. Babel Street and Rosette will grow into new markets and address the mission-critical needs of the global intelligence community, defense markets, and commercial brands. Rosette earned major new customers in 2022, including use in the U.K.’s Home Office Border, Immigration, and Citizenship System. In partnership with a national Ministry of Defense, Rosette developed and released natural language processing capabilities for major Southeast Asian and Pacific languages, including Malay, Indonesian, and Tagalog. The software also advanced mission applications in national criminal justice systems, modernizing name-matching with AI techniques to improve accuracy and provide more correct connections with criminal justice data and protect civil liberties by increasing match precision and reducing false matches.B.

7 HOURS AGO