Scranton awards Downtown Deli ARPA grant
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton has awarded the Downtown Deli on Biden Street a grant. The grant is part of the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA funding. This round of grants focuses on helping businesses with start-ups or expansions. The Downtown Deli received $77,234 towards the addition of catering services. […]
'Wheel' turning into new restaurant
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Customers filled tables at Wheel in Pottsville on Wednesday for what may be their last time. Owner Savas Logothetides has plans to convert the grilled cheese hot spot into "Tres," a restaurant specializing in tacos, tapas, and tequila. “It's time to evolve. It's time for a...
Early Bird Sports Expo coming to fairgrounds
Bloomsburg, Pa. — It's nearly time for the Early Bird Sports Expo and with nearly 100 exhibitors, this year's event will be packed with all the things you need to hunt, fish, and trap in the upcoming year. The 34th annual expo will be held on the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds in the Industrial Arts, Educational, and Arts and Crafts buildings on Jan. 26-29. The expo will be open Thursday, 3-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is free....
Local franchisee receives national ‘McDonald’s Award’
CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Clarks Summit based franchise has received the national ‘Ronald Award.’ The ‘Ronald Award’ was given to the Mueller-Curran stores because of their dedication to the communities as well as their employees. Christina Mueller-Curran is being honored for her commitment to the community. She owns 19 McDonald’s throughout Northeast […]
Auditions open for Luzerne County's Got Talent competition
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's once again time to show off your talents and maybe win a prize in the process. Last year, the Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association hosted the "Luzerne County Got Talent" competition. Now, organizers are expanding things to include the entire area. But first performers are...
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in Pennsylvania
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Pennsylvania carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Lycoming County, keep reading to learn more.
St. Joseph's Center hosting donation drive, here's how to get involved
DUNMORE, Pa. — Keeping kids warm this winter – that's the goal of a donation drive in Lackawanna County. In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Saint Joseph’s Center is hosting a winter clothing collection next week for the Baby and Children’s Pantry in Dunmore.
Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash
A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
Humane Pennsylvania celebrates National Change a Pet’s Life Day with free adoption
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania announced that they will be celebrating National Change a Pet’s Life Day by hosting a four-day fee-waived adoption event from Saturday, Jan. 21 to Tuesday, Jan. 24. According to Humane Pennsylvania, National Change a Pet’s Life Day is on Jan. 24 and...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
Almost 200 rabbits rescued from hoarder house in Pa.: reports
Nearly 200 rabbits have been taken to a Lackawanna County animal shelter after being rescued from a hoarding situation, according to reports from WNEP, WOLF and WBRE/WYOU. The 192 rabbits were taken from a home in Covington Township, according to WNEP. The original estimate was that 40 rabbits needed to be rescued, but that number quickly grew.
Wilkes-Barre Police Dept. featured on national TV show
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County Police Department is starring in a national television documentary series. Wilkes-Barre police officers are now on patrol in more ways than one. Friday was their big TV debut and Eyewitness News Reporter Madonna Mantione spoke with the mayor about what the response has been like from the […]
Community raises money for family of woman shot, killed
DANVILLE, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 49-year-old hospital employee was shot and killed in Montour County last month, and now the community is stepping up to help her family in any way they can. Vikki Wetzel had many roles in her life being a single mother of 3, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and hard worker […]
Scranton PD phones to undergo maintenance
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For Scranton residents, the Scranton Police Department will be under routine maintenance on Thursday, January 12. Starting at 7:00 a.m., the phones at the Scranton Police Department will undergo routine maintenance. For all non-emergency calls, dial 570-558-8345 to be routed to the police department front desk. If you have an […]
Police: Local man goes on rampage through hospital
Williamsport, Pa. — A man who chased a nurse was finally stopped when several UMPC Williamsport Police Officers were able to subdue him. Senior Police Officer Michael Luna said he heard a disturbance in the Emergency Room at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the evening of Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. When he arrived in the area of the noise, Rhamir Hatcher, 21, of Williamsport was being taken down by...
Remembering the life of Dr. Inayat Kathio
(WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness news pauses tonight to remember a veterinarian with a reputation for saving the lives of local abused, neglected, and injured pets. A daughter of Dr. Inayat Kathio tells Eyewitness News he passed away on Friday at a hospice center. Besides caring for people’s pets, Dr. Kathio was widely known in the Pittston […]
Northampton To Debate Pot Shop Caps
In Northampton, there is a debate over whether the city should cap the number of pot shops in town. The move comes in the aftermath of the closing of a pot shop in town--the first in the state. Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra says capping pot shops would not be the way...
Pa. American Water to lay down 30K feet of new pipe in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) announced they will begin to replace 5.6 miles of water mains in Scranton. According to Pennsylvania American Water, the $8,000,000 project will improve reliability, increase water flows for firefighting, and reduce service disruptions. The company has hired contractors to replace 30,000 feet of the old six-inch […]
Scranton School District to exit recovery plan
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School District had a big problem with debt and has spent the past few years trying to work out of the hole it was in. It started in 2019 when the district had to borrow money from the state to pay its bills. The state then stepped in and forced the district into recovery status.
Berwick fire leaves garage in ruins
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A garage is in ruins and two homes are damaged after a fire in Berwick. A neighbor provided Eyewitness News a photo showing flames shooting from the garage on East 8th Street near Walnut Street. She says she could feel the heat from her home just a few doors away. […]
