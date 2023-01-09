ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans fans elated after Todd Downing gets fired

By Mike Moraitis
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Titans fanbase is about as happy as one could be following an epic collapse in the division and the team missing the playoffs after it was announced the Titans were firing Todd Downing.

The team made the announcement on Monday evening, parting ways with the embattled offensive coordinator after his two seasons at the helm.

The move needs no justification. We’ve all seen what has played out with the offense in each of the past two years. Granted, the issues extended beyond Downing’s play-calling, but he was no doubt a major problem himself.

Downing wasn’t the only coach the Titans parted ways with on Monday, as the team also fired offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget, and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazier.

But the Downing firing is the one that matters most. As you’d expect, Titans fans were thrilled when news came down that their favorite team will have a new play-caller in 2023.

