ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: Increasing clouds

By Albert Ramon
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nj5VW_0k8wlFQO00

Chicago First Alert Weather: Stray sprinkles Tuesday 02:41

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds continue to increase from the west Monday evening, ahead of an area of low pressure that will pass overhead by Tuesday morning.

CBS 2

Areas of sprinkles or drizzle will be possible after midnight through Tuesday mid-morning. Lows Monday night are in the low 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c0Bqu_0k8wlFQO00
CBS 2

Some sunshine mixed with clouds are coming on Tuesday with highs in the low 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ipRiK_0k8wlFQO00
CBS 2

That is nearly 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Low 40s continue into Wednesday.

Thursday will be an active day with rain in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be colder in the mid to upper 30s. Flurries will be possible into Friday, with lake effect snow for northwest Indiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qmya4_0k8wlFQO00
CBS 2

It will be mainly dry this weekend with highs in the 30s on Saturday and low 40s on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Qfu1_0k8wlFQO00
CBS 2

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with a chance for sprinkles or drizzle. Low 34°.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for sprinkles. High 41°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. High 43°

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow returns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northerly winds have spilled in colder air, allowing for temperatures to dip below freezing areawide Thursday night.According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a mix of rain and wet snow this evening is likely, then scattered snow showers for the overnight. Little to no accumulation is expected.Lake effect snow is in the forecast for Friday morning, but mainly for locations in Northwest Indiana. Snowfall amounts of up to an inch are possible. Some snow could hug the lakeshore in Cook County thorough the midday hours on Friday. Otherwise, Friday will be mostly cloudy in the afternoon with highs...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered snow showers tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy tonight with snow shower chances due to the gusty wind out of the north riding over the relatively warmer waters of Lake Michigan.Northwest Indiana may have lake effect snow showers tomorrow morning with minor amounts of less than 1 inch. There will be a gradual warming trend into the weekend. Climate Prediction Center is calling for warmer than average temperatures all of next week, which is typically the coldest week of the year for us.TONIGHT: SNOW SHOWER CHANCE. LOW 29.FRIDAY: MORNING FLURRIES. NORTHWEST INDIANA MORNING SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 32.SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 38.SUNDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. HIGH 44.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy, possibly wet on Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies tonight with lows in the mid 30s. Some patchy rain is possible overnight.Cloudy skies with a few showers Thursday morning, then a rain and snow mix in the afternoon and evening. Highs on Thursday will be much cooler in the upper 30s.Lake effect snow chances for Thursday night into Friday, but mainly for Northwest Indiana. Highs on Friday will be colder in the low 30s.Saturday will feature more sunshine, especially in the morning, and highs in the upper 30s. Sunday will be milder in the 40s.Wet weather for Monday, with highs near 50 degrees.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a slight chance for rain overnight. Low 37°THURSDAY: Cloudy with a chance for rain in the morning, then a rain and snow mix in the afternoon and evening. High 38°FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Lake Effect snow possible, but mainly in Northwest Indiana. High 33°
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

A rain/snow mix is possible Thursday . . .

. . . while Chicago temperatures to continue to average above normal Monday provided a welcome sunny day to the Chicago area with the first day with more than 38% of the possible daily sunshine. Monday’s percent of possible sunshine was 94%, raising the monthly sunshine percentage from 7% to 16%. No sunshine was recorded […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies coming

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak disturbance will push high clouds into place into Monday evening.According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, some spotty drizzle is possible Tuesday morning, but this system does not have a lot of moisture to work with. Later in the day Tuesday, dry air moves in as that wave moves out of our area.Watching the track of another system that will bring precipitation Wednesday night through Thursday. Many differences in model tracks right now as the system is still far west of San Francisco.We do expect to see a rain/snow mix for a time due to the milder air in place.TONIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. LOW 34.TUESDAY: STRAY AM SPRINKLES. OTHERWISE MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 41.WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 43. 
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com

Another spring-like day, some changes to come

The Chicago Rockford International Airport hit 50 degrees today! That’s 21 degrees from where we should be for this time of year. It felt like another beautiful spring day out there. We saw sunshine out there this morning, but clouds thickened up again this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into...
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

When will real winter weather return to Chicago?

CHICAGO - You call this winter? Today will be the 13th straight day with above average temperatures. Chicago has seen only a measly 3.4 inches of snow so far since Dec. 1. That is just a third of average so far this season. It is a wimpy winter and as of today, there is no sign that it will change anytime soon.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Snow Could Hit Chicago This Week

CHICAGO — There’s a chance for snow this week in Chicago. The week will start off mostly sunny but windy, with gusts up to 15 mph possible Monday, according to the National Weather Service. It will warm up to a high of 41 degrees. Tuesday is also expected...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Above normal January warmth is expected to continue east of the Rocky Mountains over the next two weeks

Monday brought the greatest sunshine to the Chicago area since Christmas TEMPERATURE ANOMALIES — 3 pm WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON Much above normal temperatures expected for the central U.S. 8-14 DAY TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK — JANUARY 17-23, 2023 Temperature outlook calls for the eastern half of the United States to remain above normal through the second third of […]
CHICAGO, IL
KISS 106

One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago

January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's Boat Show returns to McCormick Place

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago's Boat Show is returning to McCormick Place for the first time in two years. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported live from a boat at the show. The show begins Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and runs through Sunday. The show is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. You can get tickets at ChicagoBoatShow.com. "Boaters in this market are just absolutely passionate," Show manager Keith Ogulnick said, "Just to see them come back is amazing."Kostek showed off her surfing skills live on...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Free days at Shedd Aquarium for Illinois residents starts today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Free days at the Shedd aquarium have returned.This current run starts today and goes through Monday, Jan. 16.If you want to go, you will have to reserve tickets online. Walk-ups are not available.If you can't make it out this time around the next free days will take place next month every Tuesday through Thursday, starting Feb. 7.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting leaves 59-year-old dead in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are hoping to find the vehicle and subject involved in a murder in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood with the help of new surveillance video.The incident happened on Dec. 10.A 59-year-old man was shot near Marquette and Michigan and eventually died later that month.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
139K+
Followers
31K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy