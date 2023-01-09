ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dan Driver
3d ago

So what about the Millions which the IRS bilked from hard working Americans because of double dipping the online accounts vs the snail mail accounts and the "payback" initiative set fourth by the Biden admin? I'll wait for the answer to that 40 million accounts

Laichi Chibi
3d ago

But in 2020, I was married filing jointly, and I am currently single. How do I get the refund? Is that refund going to my ex? Is it it in a joint check?

mamamully
3d ago

THE IRS needs to go... there is no reason for it if our president is sending billions over seas...

