ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
MySanAntonio

Charles White, USC tailback who won 1979 Heisman Trophy, dies at 64

Charles White, the 1979 Heisman Trophy winner and one of a string of running backs who led to the University of Southern California's grand reputation as "Tailback U," died Wednesday at the age of 64, the school announced. White, who remains the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards, died...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Florida Today

Rockledge 4-star S Jaylen Heyward explains why he chose Georgia

Editor's note: Rockledge High School junior Jaylen Heyward wrote the following first-person story to announce why he verbally committed to Georgia. The 5-foot-11½, 180-pound Heyward is the No. 3 ranked safety in the nation and No. 9 overall player in the state of Florida on the 247Sports composite for the Class of 2024. ...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
MySanAntonio

Chargers' Williams questionable for playoff game vs. Jaguars

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Mike Williams’ status for the Los Angeles Chargers' AFC wild-card round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be a game-time decision. Williams was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Thursday. He did not practice all week after suffering a lower back contusion late in the first half of last Sunday’s 31-28 loss at the Denver Broncos.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
MySanAntonio

America’s Coaches Are Still Taking Discipline Too Far

In his book Friday Night Lights, H.G. Bissinger declared, “There was no profession in the state of Texas with worse job security than that of high school football coach. Coaches were fired all the time for poor records. Sometimes it happened with the efficiency of a bloodless coup — one day the coach was there at the office decorated in the school colors and the next day he was gone, as if he had never existed.”
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Good fortune linked 49ers to playmaking S Tashaun Gipson

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tashaun Gipson Sr. started his season back home in Dallas with his family not knowing whether his NFL career had come to an end. Then 15 days after getting the rare chance to celebrate a birthday at home instead...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MySanAntonio

NFL All-Pros: Kelce, Jefferson unanimous; 16 first-timers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Travis Kelce and Justin Jefferson are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team, and Sauce Gardner is the first rookie cornerback selected in 41 years. The Chiefs’ Kelce and the Vikings’ Jefferson received first-team votes Friday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy