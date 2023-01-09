Read full article on original website
Fort Worth Police Detective Arrested for DUI: Department Launches InvestigationLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerFort Worth, TX
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Charles White, USC tailback who won 1979 Heisman Trophy, dies at 64
Charles White, the 1979 Heisman Trophy winner and one of a string of running backs who led to the University of Southern California's grand reputation as "Tailback U," died Wednesday at the age of 64, the school announced. White, who remains the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards, died...
Rockledge 4-star S Jaylen Heyward explains why he chose Georgia
Editor's note: Rockledge High School junior Jaylen Heyward wrote the following first-person story to announce why he verbally committed to Georgia. The 5-foot-11½, 180-pound Heyward is the No. 3 ranked safety in the nation and No. 9 overall player in the state of Florida on the 247Sports composite for the Class of 2024. ...
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Chargers' Williams questionable for playoff game vs. Jaguars
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Mike Williams’ status for the Los Angeles Chargers' AFC wild-card round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be a game-time decision. Williams was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Thursday. He did not practice all week after suffering a lower back contusion late in the first half of last Sunday’s 31-28 loss at the Denver Broncos.
America’s Coaches Are Still Taking Discipline Too Far
In his book Friday Night Lights, H.G. Bissinger declared, “There was no profession in the state of Texas with worse job security than that of high school football coach. Coaches were fired all the time for poor records. Sometimes it happened with the efficiency of a bloodless coup — one day the coach was there at the office decorated in the school colors and the next day he was gone, as if he had never existed.”
Hamilton's Neomi Beach named Gatorade Arizona Volleyball Player of the Year
For the second straight year, the Gatorade Arizona Volleyball Player of the Year is a Hamilton Husky. One year after Jordan Middleton became the first player from the school to win the award, senior outside hitter Neomi Beach repeated the feat, Gatorade announced Friday. Beach led all big school players with 673 kills...
Good fortune linked 49ers to playmaking S Tashaun Gipson
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tashaun Gipson Sr. started his season back home in Dallas with his family not knowing whether his NFL career had come to an end. Then 15 days after getting the rare chance to celebrate a birthday at home instead...
NFL All-Pros: Kelce, Jefferson unanimous; 16 first-timers
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Travis Kelce and Justin Jefferson are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team, and Sauce Gardner is the first rookie cornerback selected in 41 years. The Chiefs’ Kelce and the Vikings’ Jefferson received first-team votes Friday...
