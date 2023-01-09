Read full article on original website
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Fans Are Calling Out Shemar Moore Over Shocking “Baby Girl” Nod
Criminal Minds: Evolution trailer (Paramount+) Criminal Minds: Evolution trailer (Paramount+) Since Criminal Minds: Evolution premiered on Paramount+, fans have once again been entranced by the cases sought out by the longtime members of the BAU. While folks are well aware that Matthew Gray Gubler is busy working on other projects, which don't include rejoining the reboot as Dr. Spencer Reid, they are now turning to another original CBS actor to make an appearance instead.
Shemar Moore Announces He Is Expecting His 1st Child With His Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon
Never too late to start a family! Shemar Moore is expecting his first child with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon. “Mama’s smiling from Heaven 🕊️ … Miracles happen,” the former Criminal Minds star, 52, captioned the Instagram video announcing the news on Monday, January 9. “Here comes the BEST part of my life ❤️🔥.” In the clip, […]
Shemar Moore’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About His Pregnant Love & Exes
Shemar Moore is an actor known for his various roles in shows from The Young and the Restless to Criminal Minds. He is currently dating Jesiree Dizon. The TV star was previously linked to actress Anabelle Acosta. Shemar announced that he is expecting his first child with Jesiree come Feb....
Shemar Moore Reveals He's Going to Be a Dad: "Here Comes the Best Part of My Life"
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad! In an exclusive clip from his appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" (which airs on Jan. 26), the former "Criminal Minds" star shared that he's expecting his first child. Ahead of the episode, Moore announced the news in an Instagram video shared on Jan. 9, where he reveals he's having a baby girl. "Mama's smiling from Heaven 🕊️ . . . Miracles happen," he wrote in the caption. "Here comes the BEST part of my life ❤️🔥."
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her and Tristan Thompson's Daughter True Lost Her First Tooth
Watch: Is Khloe Kardashian Sleeping With Tristan Thompson? She Says... The Tooth Fairy is making her first visit to True Thompson. Khloé Kardashian revealed in a sweet social media post that her 4-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, just lost her first tooth. In a video posted to The Kardashians star's Instagram Stories, True is smiling for the camera, revealing a gap where her front tooth used to be. Over the video, Khloé, 38, wrote, "She lost her first tooth."
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face
Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
Kylie Jenner Might Have Accidentally Revealed Her Son's Name
It's been nearly a year since Kylie Jenner gave birth to her son, and his name has yet to be revealed. But, according to The Sun, she may have just accidentally shared his name. Fans believe that the key to her little one's name is tied to a key necklace that Jenner donned recently.
Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason
Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS
It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
Is Michael Weatherly Returning to 'NCIS' in 2023?
With NCIS fully staffed for season 20, there is always interest in the possibility of a guest star return from one of the previous cast members, especially Mark Harmon as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs or Michael Weatherly as Anthony DiNozzo. Today, in a New Year’s Day tweet in response...
Khloe Kardashian Takes Private Jet to Toronto with Tristan After Death of His Mom
Tristan Thompson's mom has died suddenly ... and Khloe Kardashian is right by his side, offering comfort and support as he navigates a challenging time in his life. Khloe and Tristan were spotted Thursday touching down in Toronto together in a private jet. TMZ broke the story ... just hours before they landed, Tristan's mom, Andrea, was rushed to a local hospital after suffering a heart attack at home.
1 ‘Gunsmoke’ Episode CBS Didn’t Want You to See Because They Thought It Made Amanda Blake Look Bad
CBS didn't want a specific episode of 'Gunsmoke' to air because they didn't like how it portrayed Amanda Blake's Miss Kitty.
'NCIS' Casts 'Star Trek' Legend
The first-ever NCIS three-show crossover will feature a familiar face to longtime Star Trek fans. Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager, plays a key guest role in the action-packed three-hour special. James Morrison, Maya Stojan, and Dawn Olivieri also guest star in the special. Picardo can...
Details Released About Kenya Moore’s New Boo & Cynthia Bailey’s Return to RHOA
Kenya Moore has been frustrated about her divorce from Marc Daly. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore thought her marriage would last forever. However, things just didn’t work out with Marc Daly. In fact, the appearances he did make on RHOA were extremely controversial. Some of the other peach holders felt like Kenya was a very different person when Marc was around. They believed she wasn’t as outspoken when he participated in group activities and outings. As for Kenya, she didn’t like that she wasn’t true to herself when Marc was in the picture. And she said that she wished she would have stood up for herself a lot more while they were together.
Travis Scott Seen In 1st Photos Since Kylie Jenner Split As He Arrives In L.A. Solo
Travis Scott was photographed stepping off a private plane at an airport in Los Angeles on Jan. 8. The newly-single rapper took his bags to a waiting SUV with a somber look on his face. It was the first time he was seen out publicly since news broke that he and Kylie Jenner had split once again. The two have been in an on/off relationship since April 2017.
Matthew Gray Gubler Says Criminal Minds Had An Incredibly Demanding Filming Schedule
When thinking about what it's like to be an actor in a TV show or movie, it's easy to sit back and imagine how much fun and fast-paced that kind of gig would be. Plenty of people imagine the job to be as simple as memorizing lines, stepping in front of the camera, repeating those lines until the director yells "Cut," and then spending the rest of the time enjoying the luxuries that come with being a successful performer in the public eye. Of course, anyone involved in any production knows that the experience, on-set, is far from the fantasy. Former "Criminal Minds" star Matthew Gray Gubler, for example, can testify that the work of an actor is often less than glamorous.
Khloe Kardashian Spotted by Tristan Thompson’s Side After His Mother Andrea’s Sudden Death
Shutterstock; Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram A sudden loss. Kris Jenner confirmed that Tristan Thompson's mother, Andrea Thompson, died of a heart attack on Thursday, January 5. “I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea. My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel,” Jenner, 67, […]
General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Reveals the Former Castmate That He Told, ‘Don’t Go Back to the Soap’
The Emmy winner believed that his co-star had what it took to make it. It sounds funny, but sometimes, the best thing you can tell someone you admire is “Nope, don’t come back.” So Maurice Benard explained during the first State of Mind episode of 2023. (Watch it in full below.) Speaking with Sarah Joy Brown, aka the first of the Carlys with whom General Hospital paired him as Sonny, he admitted that he’d once told one of his on-screen sons not to make a U-turn to Port Charles: Bryan Craig, who played Morgan.
Bre Tiesi Reveals She Doesn’t Want More Kids With Nick Cannon After Welcoming A Son
Bre Tiesi is one and done. The 31-year-old Selling Sunset star and mother to Nick Cannon‘s 6-month-old son Legendary Love took to her Instagram Story on Monday, Jan. 9 to answer some fan questions — including one that asked if she wants to expand her family. Potentially an indirect way of saying, “No,” she wrote, “Me and Ledgy for life.”
Ariana Madix Sets the Record Straight on Her and Tom Sandoval Having an “Open Relationship”
The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer sees Scheana Shay make the suggestion about the couple. Ariana Madix isn't waiting for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules to tell her and Tom Sandoval's story. Instead, she's setting the record straight ahead of the February 8 premiere. The Fancy AF Cocktails author took...
