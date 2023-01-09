ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTW News13

2 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Highway 707 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Highway 707 in Horry County, according to officials. The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the area of McDowell Shortcut Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two people who were injured were taken to a hospital. […]
wpde.com

Crews extinguish commercial vehicle fire in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were able to put out a commercial vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:41 p.m. to the fire on Eversheen Drive. The fire was under control as of 1:30 p.m. Crews said no one...
WBTW News13

Rezoning application for former Surfside Beach water park withdrawn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A rezoning application for a now-closed Surfside Beach water that would have resulted in hundreds of new homes has been withdrawn, according to officials. Surfside Beach officials and property owner Mark Lazarus confirm that the application to rezone the Wild Water & Wheels property has been withdrawn. Lazarus said the […]
wpde.com

Deputies seek information on vehicle theft in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies need help gathering information about a vehicle theft that happened near Andrews in December. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said Dustin Cox, 31, and Courtney Walker, 19, have been arrested by officers from the Saint Mary’s, Ga., Police Department. They were charged...
wpde.com

Person shot in foot at Conway Jiffy Lube; police investigate

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating an incident that happened at Jiffy Lube in Conway Friday. Police responded to 1711 Church Street around 2 p.m. and found a person with a gunshot wound to the left foot, according to an incident report. The report said that one person...
