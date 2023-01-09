Read full article on original website
Stars and Strikes: New entertainment venue opening soon at Coastal Grand Mall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new entertainment venue will be soon opening in Myrtle Beach. Georgia-based Stars and Strikes expects to open its third South Carolina location in February at the Coastal Grand Mall, bringing more than 100 new jobs to the Grand Strand and featuring a state-of-the-art laser tag arena; robots bringing food […]
Conway police investigate after man shot in the foot at business on Church Street
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating after a man was recently shot in his left foot at a business on Church Street. According to a police report, the shooting happened at about 2 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Church Street. Police talked to the man who gave conflicting accounts of the […]
Police investigate large fight, shooting outside 2 Myrtle Beach area bars
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a person was shot outside of two bars in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County police were called around 2:30 a.m. to Klockers Tavern and Barfields Bar and Grille along Highway 17 Bypass for a large fight that was happening outside.
2 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Highway 707 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Highway 707 in Horry County, according to officials. The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the area of McDowell Shortcut Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two people who were injured were taken to a hospital. […]
Horry County police investigate shooting at Little River apartment complex
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in the Little River area. An officer was called around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 3000 block of Horseshoe Road North for reports of a shooting. An incident report shows that when the officer arrived,...
Conway auto repair shop fights to stay open on residentially zoned property; Council sets deadline to move
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - On Tuesday, Horry County Council held the second reading of a request by Sylvester Avant to rezone his residential property in the 3000 block of Kate Bay Highway to commercial/residential, allowing his auto repair shop to stay in business. The council voted to deter for five...
1 hurt after shooting reported Tuesday night at Little River apartment complex, police report says
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt but declined to go to the hospital Tuesday night after a reported shooting at a Little River area apartment complex, according to an Horry County police report. Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to N. Horseshoe Road after getting a report of a shooting and […]
Myrtle Beach man charged after multiple dogs found dead in dumpster, police say
Editor’s note: Some details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing charges after Myrtle Beach police said he killed three dogs and left them in a trash dumpster in November. Raahkeem Orlando Young, 33, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with felony animal cruelty and […]
Florence County man accused of stealing guns, compound bows from home, vehicles in July
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County man is facing numerous theft charges after allegedly stealing items worth thousands of dollars from a home and vehicles in July, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Jimmy Joshua Lee, 32, of Scranton, is accused of stealing more than $3,000 worth of items on July 5 […]
Myrtle Beach park undergoing renovations; new playground, walking path to come
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Major additions and improvements are coming to Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach this spring, according to Myrtle Beach City Government. Futrell Park is located at 1053 Futrell Drive in Myrtle Beach. A splash pad, two new play structures, a swing set, a fence, an artificial turf playground covering and a […]
1 hurt after ‘large fight,’ shooting outside 2 Socastee bars near Highway 17 Bypass
SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt early Tuesday morning after a “large fight” and shooting outside two Horry County bars, according to police. A police report obtained by News13 says officers were dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. to the 4800 block of Highway 17 Bypass after getting reports of a large fight going […]
New program will help prevent beach erosion, maintain healthy water quality in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new stormwater outfall program will work to remove drainage pipes from beach access areas in North Myrtle Beach, according to a news release. By moving storm drain discharge offshore, the city will be able to help prevent beach erosion. The program will also help the city better maintain […]
Crews extinguish commercial vehicle fire in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were able to put out a commercial vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:41 p.m. to the fire on Eversheen Drive. The fire was under control as of 1:30 p.m. Crews said no one...
Rezoning application for former Surfside Beach water park withdrawn
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A rezoning application for a now-closed Surfside Beach water that would have resulted in hundreds of new homes has been withdrawn, according to officials. Surfside Beach officials and property owner Mark Lazarus confirm that the application to rezone the Wild Water & Wheels property has been withdrawn. Lazarus said the […]
Man ‘purposefully’ hit pedestrians, cars in Walmart parking lot in South Carolina, deputies say
A man was charged after deputies said he 'purposefully' hit pedestrians and cars in the parking lot of a Walmart in eastern South Carolina on Saturday.
Deputies seek information on vehicle theft in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies need help gathering information about a vehicle theft that happened near Andrews in December. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said Dustin Cox, 31, and Courtney Walker, 19, have been arrested by officers from the Saint Mary’s, Ga., Police Department. They were charged...
South Carolinians arrested for PPP fraud
Three postal workers, two of them in South Carolina, are accused of a nationwide scheme to defraud the federal COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program.
Person shot in foot at Conway Jiffy Lube; police investigate
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating an incident that happened at Jiffy Lube in Conway Friday. Police responded to 1711 Church Street around 2 p.m. and found a person with a gunshot wound to the left foot, according to an incident report. The report said that one person...
Conway man sentenced to prison for assault, carjacking in Myrtle Beach in 2021
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was sentenced to prison Mondy after pleading guilty to a 2021 assault and carjacking in Myrtle Beach and was sentenced to prison, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Javon Gibbs, 28, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, carjacking and first-offense possession […]
Police: Myrtle Beach-area man pulled over in stolen car with child, drugs, stolen gun inside
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Thursday after police said he was driving a stolen car with drugs and a gun inside that were within reach of a child, according to warrants obtained by News13. Zachary Kane Stell, 36, of the Myrtle Beach area, was arrested and charged with child endangerment, unlawful […]
