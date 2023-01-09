Read full article on original website
A Definitive Answer to the Viral TikTok Debate: Is Parmesan Cheese Vegetarian?
And what on earth is animal rennet?
Capturing the Mysterious Antarctic Whale Gathering on Film
Secret Obsessions is Atlas Obscura’s new column where we ask wondrous people to take us down a rabbit hole. This edition features award-winning wildlife filmmaker and television host Bertie Gregory, as told to Associate Editor Sarah Durn. Antarctica is some 9,000 miles from my home in England, and I...
The Underground Cooks of Singapore’s Prisons
Shrimp sambal, reconstituted milk, and fried noodles bubble away in a pot, filling the air with the aroma of laksa, Singapore’s beloved noodle soup. For the cooks working in careful silence, the smell is a reminder of life outside of the prison they are stuck in, and it is hard-won: To make the dish, one man lit a flame on a candle made of his T-shirt and a melted-down food tray; another purchased the can of sambal from the commissary before scraping it open against the concrete wall; while yet another sacrificed the noodles of his paltry prison lunch.
