England rushes to discharge hospital patients to solve bed-lacking crisis
In an effort to free up badly needed beds amid one of its harshest winters ever, England’s National Health Service (NHS) plans to start releasing thousands of patients into care homes and other settings in the coming weeks. COVID-19 Chaos in England. The state-run health system, which provides free...
China COVID-19 Surge: French Health Minister expresses concern over Beijing’s worsening health situation
The situation with COVID-19 infections in China is dangerous, according to the French minister of health, who noted that COVID-related hospital pressure in France was reducing. French Health Minister Worries About China COVID-19 Surge. The crisis response group of the European Union has advised that passengers flying to the EU...
Treatment for childhood obesity now include medication and surgery, new guideline reveals
Updated American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines for the treatment of obesity advise the timely use of behavior therapy and changes in lifestyle and also state that surgery and drugs should be utilized for some children. The guidelines, which were published in Pediatrics on Monday, represent the first complete update to...
