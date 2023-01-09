Read full article on original website
Britain will not call fresh N.Ireland elections next week - minister
BELFAST, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Northern Ireland Minister said on Thursday that he would take time to decide whether to call fresh elections as talks continue between London and Brussels on revising post-Brexit trade rules for the region.
UK to further delay calling Northern Ireland election as Brexit talks continue
EU sources say progress in protocol dispute is slow despite growing momentum
BBC
Rishi Sunak facing major Tory rebellion over internet safety law
Rishi Sunak is facing a major backbench rebellion over the government's plans to prevent harmful material on the internet. Thirty-six Tory MPs are backing a plan to make social media bosses face prison if they fail to protect children from damaging content online. Their amendment to the Online Safety Bill...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
BBC
Alireza Akbari: Iran preparing to execute British citizen - family
The family of a British-Iranian dual national sentenced to death in Iran have told BBC Persian that authorities are preparing to execute him. Alireza Akbari's wife, Maryam, said the family had been asked to go to his prison for a "final visit" and that he had been moved to solitary confinement.
Alarm raised at decline in women’s maternity experiences in England
A health watchdog has sounded the alarm over a “concerning decline” in women’s experiences with maternity services. Fewer women feel they always got the help they needed during labour and birth, many were disappointed at the amount of time their partners could stay with them after the delivery of their babies, and a significant number reported that they did not feel listened to when they raised concerns.
BBC
UK minister's visit to Jerusalem holy site hampered by Israeli police
Israeli forces blocked the UK's Middle East minister from visiting the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem for 30 minutes before allowing him to enter. Lord Ahmad, a practising Muslim, was visiting the occupied east of the city during an official trip to the region. The Islamic authority administering the site...
BBC
Family of Iranian protester sentenced to death appeals for help
The UK family of an Iranian man sentenced to death has urged ministers to help save his life. MPs heard Mehdi Mohammadi Fard, 19, had been tortured, beaten and kept in solitary confinement for protesting against the Iranian regime. The House of Commons was told he was tried without legal...
BBC
World champion's dad campaigns to save Herefordshire track
A bid to save an athletics track has been backed by the father of 1500m world champion Jake Wightman. The surface of Herefordshire 400m track has deteriorated, and needs a £350,000 refurbishment, say campaigners. Unless repairs are carried out, it is feared it will not meet required competition standards.
US News and World Report
British-EU Talks Remain Challenging, Complex - Irish Foreign Minister
BELFAST (Reuters) -Very challenging and complex issues remain to be resolved in talks between British and European Union negotiators on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland despite recent progress, Irish Foreign Minister Michéal Martin said on Thursday. Britain on Monday agreed to a way forward on sharing with Brussels...
South Africa's ANC alludes to greater central bank jobs focus
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) alluded to a greater focus on job creation by the country's central bank in resolutions from its recent national conference, but stopped short of calling for its mandate to be changed.
US News and World Report
EU Envoy Hails Ukraine's Moves to Reform Judiciary
KYIV (Reuters) - The European Union's ambassador to Ukraine said on Tuesday Kyiv was close to reaching a milestone in reform of its court system, an important step before starting accession talks with the 27-member bloc. Ambassador Matti Maasikas welcomed the expected appointment this week of eight new members of...
BBC
Royal Mail tells people not to send post abroad due to 'cyber incident'
Royal Mail has asked people to stop sending mail abroad due to a "cyber incident" causing severe disruption. It said it was temporarily unable to send letters and parcels overseas, and was "working hard" to resolve the issue. There are also minor delays to post coming into the UK, but...
US News and World Report
Pakistan to Take Fiscal Measures Set by IMF to Meet Budgetary Targets
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan will take fiscal measures set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to meet its budgetary targets for the 2022-23 financial year, finance minister Ishaq Dar said on Wednesday. The measures included reviewing subsidies in the farming and export sectors and shedding energy sector debt, he said.
BBC
Gareth Bale a hero of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak labelled Gareth Bale a "hero of mine" following the Wales captain's retirement. Bale called time on his football career this week as Wales' top male goal scorer after having led the country to its first World Cup in 64 years. Mr Sunak, a Southampton fan, made...
BBC
£12m awarded to invest in Shropshire communities
£12.4m has been awarded by the government to invest in communities. The money could be used for regeneration, upskilling workforces or boosting the economy of market towns in Shropshire, the council said. It added the UK Shared Prosperity Funding (UKSPF) would provide "much-needed" opportunities. "This funding will help to...
Swedish government wants to build more nuke power plants
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s center-right coalition government said Wednesday it will present legislation that will enable the construction of new nuclear power stations. “We are now changing the legislation, making it possible to build more reactors in more places than is possible today,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a press conference.
UK risks being listed as a ‘human rights abuser’, NGO warns
Human Rights Watch warns UK has ‘very short window’ to reverse legislation, including restrictions on the right to protest
BBC
Royal Mail: Overseas post still disrupted after 'cyber incident'
People sending items abroad with Royal Mail have been warned there is no end in sight to delivery disruption after the firm was hit by a "cyber incident" on Thursday. The firm is still unable to send letters and parcels overseas and says it is "working hard" to fix the issue.
Europe has avoided energy collapse. But is the crisis over?
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe has dodged an energy apocalypse this winter, economists and officials say, thanks to unusually warm weather and efforts to find other sources of natural gas after Russia cut off most of its supply to the continent. Natural gas suppliers in recent days have increased...
