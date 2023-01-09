ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Universal Justice
3d ago

Some parents must be really idiots to have guns around and let 6 years old have an access to it. This is definitely parent’s fault.

4America
3d ago

Remote only learning come soon. Teachers are not interested in putting their lives on the line. Who can blame them?

The Independent

Six-year-old student shot teacher with gun legally purchased by his mother

A six-year-old student accused of shooting his first-grade teacher in Virginia used a gun that was legally purchased by his mother, according to reports. Abigail Zwerner was teaching a normal lesson at her school in Newport News when the boy pulled out the gun at the desk where he was sitting, took aim and fired, police say. Ms Zwerner put up her hand but the bullet went through it and struck her in the chest. Police said on Monday that the shooting appeared to have been intentional - not accidental - after he had brought the gun to class...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Tracey Folly

Teen girl inspected for 'cleanliness' at junior high school: 'You need to take a hot bath'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was a junior high school student in the 1950s when the teacher announced the school nurse would be inspecting her and her classmates for cleanliness. Knowing her undergarments were dingy, my mother panicked at the thought of being "inspected."
WLWT 5

School officials: Western Brown HS student dies after suffering cardiac arrest activity

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Western Brown High School is mourning the loss of one of its students, who died after suffering a medical emergency Monday, school officials said. Superintendent Raegan White said Blaze Jacobs, a junior at the school, suffered cardiac arrest activity and was taken to Children's Hospital, where he later died. Details surrounding the incident were not made available.
MOUNT ORAB, OH
CBS Boston

I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility

PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
PEABODY, MA
The Independent

Desperate search underway for Pennsylvania mother who failed to pick up her son from bus stop last week

A desperate search is underway for a woman in Pennsylvania who went missing after police say she failed to pick her son up at his bus stop earlier this week.Police are searching for Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, Pennsylvania. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, she was last seen by a "friend and business associate" around 2pm on Tuesday.The district attorney’s office is seeking the public’s help to locate Ms Brown.According to a statement released by the district attorney’s office, Ms Brown "did not show up" to her son’s bus stop on Wednesday afternoon."Her vehicle was...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
