Related
dotesports.com
These are Shroud’s Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 settings and keybinds
Since his retirement from competitive CS:GO in April 2018, shroud hasn’t lost a single ounce of talent. The former Cloud9 player still dominates every game he touches—and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is just one of them. The talented FPS player stopped streaming on Twitch and moved...
ComicBook
$3 PS4 Game Has the Same Review Score as God of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok boasts a 94 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2022. Right now, PlayStation users can nab a digital PS4 game with the same 94 rating for just $3, courtesy of a PlayStation Store sale. Whether the game is as good as the new God of War adventure is up for debate, but like the new PlayStation exclusive, it was widely considered one of the best games of its year and served as a debut for one of the best developers in the industry, Supergiant Games.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Does Its Best Impression Of The “Space Jam” 11s
The Air Jordan 1 Mid is constantly referencing signatures beyond MJ’s first. Alongside homages to iconic AJ1s, the silhouette is frequently paying its respects to several fan favorite models — the Air Jordan 11, of course, included. With its next offering, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is taking...
dotesports.com
When does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 season 2 start?
It’s a good time to be a fan of Call of Duty these days. There’s always something on the horizon for players to look forward to, whether it be a new weapon, a new map, or something completely different and refreshing entirely. It feels like it’s been a...
dotesports.com
CoD players think Warzone 2 is ‘boring’ and have several suggestions on how to fix it
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 released just under two months ago, but some of the community of players and spectators are coming out to speak about how “boring” the game is compared to its predecessor. Warzone 2 is quite different from the original Warzone, which was released in...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 datamine reveals return of fan favorite game modes
A datamine suggests that Gun Game and Gunfight may finally be added to Modern Warfare 2. Gunfight revolutionized Modern Warfare 2019. The fast-paced 2v2 game mode cultivated a passionate fan base, and Infinity Ward gifted fans 19 different maps to duke it out on. Treyarch brought Gunfight back for CoD Cold war but cut the map pool down to nine.
Modern Warfare 2 - How To Fix Dev Error 6039
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," despite being highly anticipated, hasn't had the greatest go of it since its release. Players were already upset about crossplay issues, connectivity issues, and the tiny disc file size (which subsequently meant they'd be downloading most of the game anyway despite purchasing a physical copy). To top it all off, the sequel title seems to have inherited a dreaded bug that tenaciously plagued its predecessor: dev error 6039.
IGN
Genesis Avatar Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 10: Heroes' Genesis Avatar Boss Fight in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII PSP and the Reunion versions from the Walkthrough. Below, you can find information on Genesis Avatar itself, and the best way to make swift work of this boss fight in the game. Genesis...
dotesports.com
How to find the Al-Said Shopping Center in Warzone 2 DMZ
Not all locations will be accessible from the get-go in Warzone 2’s DMZ game mode. Some points of interest (POI) on the map, like the Al-Said Shopping Center, will be locked, and players will need a key to unlock them. The area near the Al-Said Shopping Center is also...
dotesports.com
VALORANT animator reveals how they landed on the ‘best’ version of the dangerous alien-like Araxys skinline
Before VALORANT’s Araxys skinline truly shined with its extraterrestrial, life-like animations, the game’s animation team played with various iterations of the physics to find what exactly could fit that out-of-this-world feeling of the thematic line of cosmetics. Billy Vu Lam, principal animator on VALORANT at Riot Games, offered...
hypebeast.com
‘Dead Island 2’ Reveals New Playable Character and Updated Release Date
Over the weekend, a new Dead Island 2 character teaser trailer has been dropped. Posted on the game’s official Twitter page, the teaser reveals essential background information on Ryan, one of the six playable characters in the new game. Including Ryan, only three characters have been officially revealed in a “Meet the Slayers” trailer format so far, with the first being stuntman Jacob, followed by Amy, an athlete.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding 11 More Games Soon
PlayStation Plus subscribers who have either the PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriptions will soon get several more games soon when PlayStation adds 11 new titles to the catalog next week. The new PS Plus games (not the monthly ones for January that are free now) announced this week include some major IPs like Dragon Ball, Devil May Cry, and more, and they'll be available on January 17th.
First Look at the Hottest New Boadheads for 2023
If you ever want to start an argument, just start talking broadheads with your bowhunting buddies. Everyone has an opinion—like fixed blade vs. mechanical—and it’s almost always based on how a given head has performed for a given buddy rather than on any hard data. That’s okay to a degree, of course. It’s important to have a broadhead you trust. On the other hand, it’s smart to stay openminded—and ready to adopt something even better when it comes along.
dotesports.com
The best crosshairs for Ramattra in Overwatch 2
If you want to take your Overwatch 2 play to the next level, crosshairs should be your best friends. While adjusting your crosshair won’t necessarily give you a clear-cut competitive advantage over your opponent, using shapes, colors, and outlines that work for you can help you line up your shots and abilities much more easily. This is particularly important for anyone who plays precision heroes like Ashe, Hanzo, and Widowmaker.
game-news24.com
Red Dead Redemption – new surprises from unused games
Even though Rockstar Games ended Red Dead Redemption 2, the western franchise remains popular among the modders and players. It has been very unusual for a really curious dataman that recently found interesting discoveries among the unused game files “United Nightmare”. Yeah the modder in question, which translates...
dotesports.com
How to get Damascus camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2
If you kill an enemy in a Call of Duty game and your weapon is naked and ugly in the killcam, did the kill even really matter?. Having a sick camo on your gun is more important than you might like to admit. Thankfully, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has dozens of cool skins to unlock, including mastery camos. But one of the coolest mastery camos came from another CoD game.
dotesports.com
7 best CS:GO Workshop skins we’d love to see in the game
For years, CS:GO has been the most popular shooter online, and one of many things that keeps it alive is the new content that is regularly added to the game. Valve is making sure players see some changes that shake up the meta now and then by balancing certain weapons, maps, and more. With that, new life is breathed into CS:GO every few weeks.
dotesports.com
How to get your ranked gun buddy in VALORANT
When you finally find that one weapon and agent in VALORANT, you’ll naturally want to deck them out with various cosmetics. Gun buddies are little cosmetic items that can be attached to guns in VALORANT. You can purchase gun buddies from the in-game shop in specific rotations or unlock...
dotesports.com
Fortnite’s v23.10 maintenance patch brings back Chapter 4 features
Fortnite started Chapter Four after only a year in the previous Chapter, as opposed to the typical two-year run. As with every other new Chapter, Epic Games added a wealth of features like graphics improvements, new movement options, and interesting new weapons. But a few of the new mechanics and weapons were disabled in the game due to bugs—until now.
