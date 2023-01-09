ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

wabi.tv

Brewer Witches return a motivated group

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer Witches are off to an undefeated start to a season that gives them plenty of reasons to stay focused on their task of winning Class A North. Falling in the Class A North Championship to Nokomis last season lit a fire under them. “We’ll...
BREWER, ME
lcnme.com

Tuesday Night Basketball Round-Up

Lincoln Academy girls basketball team picked up their third win of the season on Jan. 10, 53-27 over visiting Waterville. The Eagles were led by Mariam DeLisle 16, Reegan Dunican 14, and Maggie Thompson and Lexie Houghton 6 each. Waterville was led by Mara VanOesen with 13. Medomak Valley girls...
NEWCASTLE, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Former Bucksport Principal Named New HCTC Director

At the Tuesday, January 10th Ellsworth School Board meeting the School Board approved the hiring of Bill Tracy as the new Director of the Hancock County Technical Center. Tracy replaces Amy Boles, who was the Director and who is now the Superintendent of Schools in Ellsworth. Since 2017 Tracy has...
ELLSWORTH, ME
B98.5

Throw Back Thursday: Waldoboro Couple Wow With Whopper Of A Fish

Last year, we brought you the story of a Waldoboro couple who reeled in a whopper of a find while Ice Fishing... YouTubers Chris Benedict and Olivia Laine have a YouTube Channel called Fishin4Adventure. The couple adventures across the state of Maine, looking for new and exciting fishing spots to explore together.
WALDOBORO, ME
wabi.tv

Ice Storm of ‘98: 25 Years Later Part 3

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The final part to our special report looking back at the Ice Storm of 98. This evening we’re focusing on the people that lived through it. Brian Sullivan asked people about their memories of the ordeal.. and relives a few taken from the TV5 archives.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

UPDATE: 2 people deceased after incident in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2 people are deceased after a domestic incident on G St this morning. Authorities tell us a male and a female were found deceased in the home. Bomarc Road is currently closed but it is expected to open up shortly. Avoid the area and be prepared...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Hank Williams Jr. coming to Bangor this summer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Waterfront Concerts has announced its second show of the 2023 season at the Maine Savings Ampitheater. Country music legend Hank Williams, Jr. will be coming to Bangor with special guest Old Crow Medicine Show on August 25th. Tickets go on sale Friday. To buy tickets and...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Rain, Heavy At Times Today, Snow to Mix & Rain North

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure is forecast to cross Northern Maine today. This will allow warmer air to continue to push northward into the state today. Based on the track of the storm, it looks like areas from Greenville to Millinocket to Houlton will stay on the cooler side of the storm track with highs climbing into the low to mid-30s while areas south get into the warmer air and see highs in the 40s to near 50°. The rain/snow line will continue to push northward this morning with snow changing to mix then rain as far north as Greenville, Millinocket and Houlton by mid-morning or so with rain continuing through the afternoon. It looks like areas further north will stay cold enough for precipitation to stay in the form of snow and/or icy mix. Precipitation could be heavy at times today especially during the morning and early afternoon but drier air is forecast to move into the mid-levels of the atmosphere which will cause the precipitation to lighten up and become scattered as we progress through the afternoon hours. Still looking for storm total snowfall to range from 4″-8″ expected from Greenville to Millinocket and Houlton northward. Far Northern Aroostook County could see 9″-14″ where precipitation will stay as snow and mix. Low pressure will move to our north and east tonight bringing the precipitation to an end. Outside of the slight chance of a snow or icy mix shower tonight, the bulk of the night looks dry. Winds will shift to the north/northwest on the backside of the storm, ushering colder air back into the region tonight. Lows will drop to the 20s to low 30s tonight which may create some icy spots on the roads.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Bangor florist honored for volunteerism

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the first time since the pandemic began, the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce held its annual business breakfast in person today. Business leaders from across the area packed the Cross Insurance Center for the yearly gathering. The morning was highlighted by the volunteer of the...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor Kenny U-Pull announces permanent closure

BANGOR — A Bangor used auto parts business has permanently closed. Kenny U-Pull in Bangor announced their closure in a Facebook post on January 11. Customers say that the auto parts store had become a staple for motorists from around the state. For Levant resident Clarence Colbath, the news...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?

You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

“Funding cliff” could cause RSU 34 school shakeup

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - RSU 34 is facing what they’ve called a “funding cliff” as several grant sources are set to expire. One possible outcome could involve a major shuffle for three district schools. Children from kindergarten to grade 3 at the Viola Rand School in...
BRADLEY, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor man arrested after stabbing woman

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was arrested after police say he stabbed a woman at an Ohio Street residence this afternoon. 34-year-old Kurt Fowler is charged with aggravated assault. The Bangor Police Department says they responded to a report of a woman stabbed with a knife. They say...
BANGOR, ME
Rachel Perkins

The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s Daily

Chase's Daily, a beloved farm-to-table restaurant and market located in Belfast, Maine, closed its doors permanently on December 31st. The closure of Chase's Daily is a significant loss to the local community, as the restaurant had grown to become a staple of Belfast's Main Street, known for its delicious vegetarian fare, and sourcing of products from the family's farm in Freedom.
BELFAST, ME

