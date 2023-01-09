BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure is forecast to cross Northern Maine today. This will allow warmer air to continue to push northward into the state today. Based on the track of the storm, it looks like areas from Greenville to Millinocket to Houlton will stay on the cooler side of the storm track with highs climbing into the low to mid-30s while areas south get into the warmer air and see highs in the 40s to near 50°. The rain/snow line will continue to push northward this morning with snow changing to mix then rain as far north as Greenville, Millinocket and Houlton by mid-morning or so with rain continuing through the afternoon. It looks like areas further north will stay cold enough for precipitation to stay in the form of snow and/or icy mix. Precipitation could be heavy at times today especially during the morning and early afternoon but drier air is forecast to move into the mid-levels of the atmosphere which will cause the precipitation to lighten up and become scattered as we progress through the afternoon hours. Still looking for storm total snowfall to range from 4″-8″ expected from Greenville to Millinocket and Houlton northward. Far Northern Aroostook County could see 9″-14″ where precipitation will stay as snow and mix. Low pressure will move to our north and east tonight bringing the precipitation to an end. Outside of the slight chance of a snow or icy mix shower tonight, the bulk of the night looks dry. Winds will shift to the north/northwest on the backside of the storm, ushering colder air back into the region tonight. Lows will drop to the 20s to low 30s tonight which may create some icy spots on the roads.

MAINE STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO