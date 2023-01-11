Update: Police identify man shot at Gainesville apartment complex

A man was in critical condition after he was shot outside of Summit Place at Limestone Jan. 9, 2023, said Lt. Kevin Holbrook of the Gainesville Police Department. - photo by Scott Rogers

Update: A man remained in critical condition Tuesday after he was shot outside an apartment complex in Gainesville, police said.

Gabriel Ledford, 19, of Gainesville, was shot around 5 p.m. Monday near the 3000 building of Summit Place at Limestone, said Lt. Kevin Holbrook of the Gainesville Police Department.

Holbrook said Tuesday afternoon that Ledford was in critical condition at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

“This is not believed to be a random crime or crime of opportunity,” he said.

A neighbor said she heard two or three loud bangs that sounded like gunshots.

“It definitely makes me a little bit more nervous,” Brianna Blackwell, 22, said. “I don't know if it's necessarily going to make me want to move out per se, but definitely more cautious about where I'm walking at night.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Gainesville Police Department at 770-534-5252.

