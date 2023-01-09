Read full article on original website
Where will Connecticut’s marijuana tax go?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Within seven hours of opening adult-use marijuana sales on Tuesday in Connecticut, the state had already reported that $250,000 worth had been sold. And, because 20% of the price of marijuana is tax, the state is anticipating a windfall of funds. The state law says every purchase will have a […]
Home heating oil costs in Connecticut steadily rising again
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil in Connecticut is increasing again following a month of steep declines. The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil was $4.527 on Jan. 2, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The highest price was […]
CT’s Recreational Pot Customers Complain About Prices on the First Day
Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 was a historic day in the Nutmeg State. It was the first day residents could legally buy recreational marijuana products in the state's history. The first day, and there were people complaining already. I was about to close my laptop and head home when I figured...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 Connecticut stores amid bankruptcy concerns
HAMDEN, Conn. — Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close three stores in Connecticut as its fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs.
Gov. Lamont unveils $20 million energy relief plan
(The Center Square) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has unveiled a new energy plan that pumps more money into fuel assistance to provide short-term relief for consumers, while taking steps to wean the state off fossil fuels. Under a plan unveiled this week, Lamont has directed the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program to increase fuel assistance payments to qualifying residents by another $430 this season to help with home heating costs, and unpaid utility bills through the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. ...
DoingItLocal
ACCESS HEALTH CT OPEN ENROLLMENT PERIOD ENDS MIDNIGHT JANUARY 15
HARTFORD, Conn. (Jan. 11, 2023) — Access Health CT (AHCT) encourages Connecticut residents to shop, compare, and enroll or renew their health insurance plans before the Open Enrollment deadline of Jan. 15. Customers who enroll between December 16, 2022 and Jan. 15 at midnight will have coverage beginning Feb....
Eyewitness News
Cat in Torrington tests positive for rabies
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A cat in Torrington became infected with rabies, the state announced Wednesday. The outdoor cat is about eight months old and shared food and water with other outdoor cats and wildlife, said the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg). The state said no human exposure...
News 12
Real Deal: Real estate expert predicts 2023 will be another sellers' market in Connecticut
Will 2023 be the year to buy a home in Connecticut? News 12 talks to the experts in this week's Real Deal. According to Caleb Silver, of Investopedia, Connecticut has experienced a slowdown in the housing market along with the rest of the country. "Like the rest of the country,...
What Restaurants Are You Never Sick of in Connecticut?
I can honestly say that since the pandemic began in 2020, I've tried every cuisine that Connecticut has to offer. We've eaten at Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Mexican, Brazilian, Jamaican, BBQ, seafood, burger, fried chicken, and chain restaurant there is. I've grown sick of them all. Not sick, but bored? Do...
Where can you use cannabis in Connecticut?
Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational marijuana sales will begin in Connecticut on Tuesday, allowing anyone over the age of 21 with a valid license to purchase the recreational drug from local hybrid shops. But this doesn’t mean buyers can smoke it anywhere they want, though. State officials noted that in general, the same rules that apply […]
Eviction OK’d After “Lapse,” Rent Debate
A state judge has ordered a Blake Street family of renters to leave their apartment by the end of the month — siding with a small local landlord desperate to take back possession of an apartment he hasn’t collected rent on in roughly half a year, and leaving a hardship-beset tenant to scramble to find a new place to live for her and her kids.
Tax cuts, affordable housing, human composting. Here’s what Connecticut’s General Assembly is considering this year
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the 2023 legislative session gets underway, state lawmakers are beginning to talk about more than just the budget. Hundreds of bills have already been filed, tackling topics such as tax cuts, term limits and terramation — or human composting. Another bill includes using medical vending machines to distribute emergency contraception. […]
In defense of welfare in Connecticut and elsewhere
For many Americans, welfare is a word that alludes to a weakened work ethic, evokes laziness, and imprudent reliance on the government. For others, it constitutes a more stable society that offers opportunity.
Connecticut to receive more federal funding to help residents pay heating bills
Some new federal money is coming to Connecticut to help people deal with a spike in energy costs.
Eyewitness News
Bed, Bath & Beyond puts three CT locations on closings list amid bankruptcy concerns
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three Bed, Bath & Beyond stores were slated to close in Connecticut amid the company’s bankruptcy concerns. The locations were on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden, Hartford Turnpike in Waterford, and the Ridgeway Shopping Center on Summer Street in Stamford. Channel 3 reported the Waterford and...
WTNH.com
Doctor stresses the importance of sleep
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sleep is more important than you may think. Dr. Moshe Zutler, the medical director of the Sleep Care Center at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, explains how sleep benefits our bodies and how much sleep we should get every night. Zutler shares how a...
Disability Rights Connecticut to Focus on Seven Priority Areas in 2023
Disability Rights Connecticut, an independent statewide non-profit organization which advocates for the human, civil, and legal rights of people with disabilities in Connecticut, has announced seven areas of priority focus for 2023, which include a total of 37 objectives for action during the year.
Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs
A leading insurance company is expanding its operations in Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday. Global Atlantic Financial Group is planning to lease an additional 11,500 square feet of office space in The Gold Building at One Financial Plaza in downtown Hartford. The added space will support approximately 100 new employees. The Connecticut Department of […] The post Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
connecticutexplorer.com
12 Amazing Hotels With Indoor Pools in CT in 2023
Are you looking for some hotels with indoor pools in CT? If so, you’ve come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of the 11 best hotels in CT that have indoor pools. Whether you’re planning a trip to Connecticut and you’d like to book a...
Police expand search beyond Connecticut for missing Stamford man
The 63-year-old was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when he left his son's house in Bridgeport headed home to Stamford.
