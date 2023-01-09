We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to cleaning house, few cultural icons have inspired joy (and tidy homes) quite like Marie Kondo. Her gentle and minimalist organizational methods have charmed even the most maximalist of decorators the world over, and now you can incorporate them into your home with a touch of her style. If you’ve got some KonMari-ing on your agenda this year, then you’ve got to check out the Netflix star’s line of organizational essentials at The Container Store.

2 DAYS AGO