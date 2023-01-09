Read full article on original website
Post Register
Rezoning hearing tabled until further notice
The Bingham County public hearing on the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ proposed rezoning of land for the purpose of creating a substance abuse treatment center for Shoshone-Bannock Tribal members has been tabled until a later meeting. The county Planning and Zoning Commission gathered on Wednesday and the motion to table the...
Former Ada County Coroner taking new role in East Idaho
Even when she was Ada County’s coroner, Dotti Owens supported the planned East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center. Currently, many autopsies are conducted in Boise, and Bannock County officials have been working on the new center. But then in November, Owens lost her bid for reelection as Ada County coroner. Now, she’s been hired as a forensic pathology consultant by Bannock County. “I have a lot of ideas to make this...
Local contractor dies at PMC day after falling off roof near Pocatello
POCATELLO—A contractor who fell from the roof of a home under construction earlier this week has died, authorities said. Juan Sanchez, 52, of Shelley, passed away at Portneuf Medical Center on Wednesday night, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office reported. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Moonlight Mine Road east of Pocatello when Sanchez slipped and fell from the roof while carrying shingles, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said. ...
eastidahonews.com
Chaplains of Idaho add two new dogs as organization grows and responds to community needs
IDAHO FALLS — Two new dogs are being added to a local nonprofit organization to help the community and first responders in times of need. Chaplains of Idaho is made up of volunteers who serve first responders, the community and veterans. The group is trained in trauma and crisis care.
Larry Fisher reflects on 11 years as spokesman for LDS church in Pocatello
POCATELLO—Larry Fisher, communications director for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Pocatello, Chubbuck and American Falls areas, is set to be released from his position after 11 years of service. Fisher said that in the LDS Church, all positions are voluntary and are typically held for three to four years before they are released, making his 11 year service unusual. “They asked me almost 11 years...
Post Register
Jefferson County denies appeal for land division near Southfork Willow Creek
An appeal to reconsider the denial of a land division application, submitted by Jim and Lori Newton at 4624 E 267 N, was again denied by the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 2 following a public hearing. The board elected to uphold the recommendation for denial by the...
South Idaho Hunter Starts Group For Those New To Hobby To Meet Up
Idaho is a huge hunting state. I know several hunters, and I've learned that many who take the time to pack and head out into the state's backcountry choose to accompany those they trust and share similar techniques with. I don't hunt. It's nothing against those who do, it's just...
Idaho Falls warehouse could be Amazon’s
A large warehouse under construction during the last several months is nearing completion.
kidnewsradio.com
School Closures – January 11, 2023
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We have some school closures for you this morning. Grace School District 148 and Butte County School District will be closed today due to road and winter conditions. The post School Closures – January 11, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
Man killed in semi crash
Police reported some bad news after a semi-truck went off the road on US 26.
eastidahonews.com
Judge calls Blackfoot man ‘poster child’ for domestic crimes before ordering him to prison
POCATELLO — A man has been sentenced to a minimum of seven years in prison after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. Cody Gene Anson, 30, was ordered to spend seven to 10 years in prison for domestic battery by District Judge Rick Carnaroli at a sentencing hearing Thursday. This sentence will be served concurrently with a two-year sentence, two five-year sentences and another sentence of seven to 10 years.
Nurse and her firefighter son provided life-saving CPR to contractor who fell from roof near Pocatello
POCATELLO — A recently retired nurse and her firefighter son are being credited with helping to save the life of a contractor who fell from the roof of a home under construction east of Pocatello on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Moonlight Mine Road when the adult male contractor slipped and fell from the roof while carrying shingles, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported. The...
eastidahonews.com
Here’s when the new Denny’s in Rexburg will be opening
REXBURG – Customers are eagerly anticipating the opening of the new Denny’s restaurant at 585 North Second East in Rexburg. Construction on the 5,000-square-foot diner got underway last winter and was originally slated to open last year. After multiple delays on the project, District Manager Carrie Jones tells...
Police are no longer searching for person
The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls.
eastidahonews.com
Influx in trauma patients forces hospital to postpone scheduled surgeries
POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center was forced to postpone scheduled surgeries Tuesday due to an increase in trauma patients. “Portneuf Medical Center focuses on high quality, safe patient care,” PMC spokeswoman Mary Keating told EastIdahoNews.com in a statement. “Today, we experienced a high volume of patients in need of a high level of care due to multiple traumas in the region.”
Technique used to help ID Moscow suspect found Angie Dodge's killer
A vicious murder committed by stabbing the victim to death at night, a community left on edge as the shocking crime was not followed with immediate answers. For many Idaho Falls residents the recent murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, a community that had not seen a murder in seven years, rekindled memories of the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge. Once the Moscow case is resolved, it...
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Woman sees train for first time, family survives head-on collision with horse and barking dog alerts family of fire
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 15 in east Idaho history. POCATELLO — A woman from Salmon City saw her first train while visiting Pocatello with her husband, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican wrote on Jan. 14, 1910.
eastidahonews.com
Do you have legal lights on your vehicle? Law enforcement sends out reminder on social media
REXBURG — Law enforcement agencies are sending out a reminder to drivers after seeing an increase in vehicles with illegal lighting. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that it’s seen aftermarket LED lighting on vehicles traveling around not only in city limits but on highways and county roadways. The post has gained traction with over 770 likes, over 600 shares, and over 300 comments.
Flashback: Remember When Big Cats Escaped Ligertown In Southern Idaho?
This could easily be the craziest Southern Idaho story I’ve ever heard. And that is saying something because we have had insane things happen here in recent decades. Flashback: When Dozens Of Big Cats Escaped Ligertown In Southern Idaho. I ran across this story as part of a photo...
Lori Vallow-Daybell says she has an alibi
A woman charged with conspiring to kill her two children and her new husband’s late wife says she has an alibi, and that the kids were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment.
