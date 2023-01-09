ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

Post Register

Rezoning hearing tabled until further notice

The Bingham County public hearing on the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ proposed rezoning of land for the purpose of creating a substance abuse treatment center for Shoshone-Bannock Tribal members has been tabled until a later meeting. The county Planning and Zoning Commission gathered on Wednesday and the motion to table the...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Former Ada County Coroner taking new role in East Idaho

Even when she was Ada County’s coroner, Dotti Owens supported the planned East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center. Currently, many autopsies are conducted in Boise, and Bannock County officials have been working on the new center. But then in November, Owens lost her bid for reelection as Ada County coroner. Now, she’s been hired as a forensic pathology consultant by Bannock County. “I have a lot of ideas to make this...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local contractor dies at PMC day after falling off roof near Pocatello

POCATELLO—A contractor who fell from the roof of a home under construction earlier this week has died, authorities said. Juan Sanchez, 52, of Shelley, passed away at Portneuf Medical Center on Wednesday night, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office reported. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Moonlight Mine Road east of Pocatello when Sanchez slipped and fell from the roof while carrying shingles, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Larry Fisher reflects on 11 years as spokesman for LDS church in Pocatello

POCATELLO—Larry Fisher, communications director for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Pocatello, Chubbuck and American Falls areas, is set to be released from his position after 11 years of service. Fisher said that in the LDS Church, all positions are voluntary and are typically held for three to four years before they are released, making his 11 year service unusual. “They asked me almost 11 years...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Jefferson County denies appeal for land division near Southfork Willow Creek

An appeal to reconsider the denial of a land division application, submitted by Jim and Lori Newton at 4624 E 267 N, was again denied by the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 2 following a public hearing. The board elected to uphold the recommendation for denial by the...
kidnewsradio.com

School Closures – January 11, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We have some school closures for you this morning. Grace School District 148 and Butte County School District will be closed today due to road and winter conditions. The post School Closures – January 11, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
BUTTE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Judge calls Blackfoot man ‘poster child’ for domestic crimes before ordering him to prison

POCATELLO — A man has been sentenced to a minimum of seven years in prison after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. Cody Gene Anson, 30, was ordered to spend seven to 10 years in prison for domestic battery by District Judge Rick Carnaroli at a sentencing hearing Thursday. This sentence will be served concurrently with a two-year sentence, two five-year sentences and another sentence of seven to 10 years.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Nurse and her firefighter son provided life-saving CPR to contractor who fell from roof near Pocatello

POCATELLO — A recently retired nurse and her firefighter son are being credited with helping to save the life of a contractor who fell from the roof of a home under construction east of Pocatello on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Moonlight Mine Road when the adult male contractor slipped and fell from the roof while carrying shingles, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported. The...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Here’s when the new Denny’s in Rexburg will be opening

REXBURG – Customers are eagerly anticipating the opening of the new Denny’s restaurant at 585 North Second East in Rexburg. Construction on the 5,000-square-foot diner got underway last winter and was originally slated to open last year. After multiple delays on the project, District Manager Carrie Jones tells...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Influx in trauma patients forces hospital to postpone scheduled surgeries

POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center was forced to postpone scheduled surgeries Tuesday due to an increase in trauma patients. “Portneuf Medical Center focuses on high quality, safe patient care,” PMC spokeswoman Mary Keating told EastIdahoNews.com in a statement. “Today, we experienced a high volume of patients in need of a high level of care due to multiple traumas in the region.”
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Technique used to help ID Moscow suspect found Angie Dodge's killer

A vicious murder committed by stabbing the victim to death at night, a community left on edge as the shocking crime was not followed with immediate answers. For many Idaho Falls residents the recent murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, a community that had not seen a murder in seven years, rekindled memories of the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge. Once the Moscow case is resolved, it...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Do you have legal lights on your vehicle? Law enforcement sends out reminder on social media

REXBURG — Law enforcement agencies are sending out a reminder to drivers after seeing an increase in vehicles with illegal lighting. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that it’s seen aftermarket LED lighting on vehicles traveling around not only in city limits but on highways and county roadways. The post has gained traction with over 770 likes, over 600 shares, and over 300 comments.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID

