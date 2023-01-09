Read full article on original website
AM NewsBrief: Jan. 12, 2023
Gov.Kevin Stitt is reshaping two state boards he’s occasionally been at odds with. Stitt is retaining two members of the state board of education: Trent Smith and Sarah Lepak, who were both appointed by him in the last two years. Every other member – including a homeschool teacher, an...
‘A learner of learners’: Staving off the ‘deprofessionalization’ of Oklahoma’s teachers
How dire is Oklahoma’s teaching certification crisis?. Oklahoma’s teacher shortage led to a record-breaking 3,780 emergency teaching certifications issued in 2022. In 2020, the legislature expanded the program to allow for renewals for up to three years. The passage of SB1119 during last year’s legislative session underlined the...
Stitt reshapes Oklahoma state boards for education, veterans affairs as he starts second term
Gov. Kevin Stitt is reshaping two state boards he’s occasionally been at odds with. The State Board of Education and Veterans Commission will have a new look when they meet next as he removed and replaced four members on each board. The moves come as new state superintendent Ryan...
Oklahoma executes Scott Eizember, the eighth death row inmate to be killed since the state resumed capital punishment
For the first time in 2023 and the eighth time in eight years, Oklahoma has executed a death row inmate. Scott Dean Eizember was pronounced dead by lethal injection at 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning. He's the eighth death row inmate to be killed since the state resumed capital punishment in October 2021 after a six-year moratorium. He was 62.
Ryan Walters steps down from position at nonprofit amid conflict-of-interest concerns
Oklahoma’s newly minted State Superintendent Ryan Walters is stepping down from his CEO position at a nonprofit amid conflict-of-interest concerns. The organization, Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, paid Walters at least $120,000 in 2021 for a full-time position, according to reporting from The Frontier and Oklahoma Watch. That’s almost as much as his state superintendent salary, at $124,000.
How storms are impacting California's drought
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Roger Bales, a professor at the Sierra Nevada Research Institute at the University of California, Merced, about how the atmospheric rivers are impacting the long-term drought in California. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more,...
USDA offers grants for rural business development
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is giving grants to small businesses in, what it says, is an ongoing effort to give rural communities the resources they need to thrive. However, those wanting to apply for the grant funds will need to start soon, as the deadline to apply is just around the corner.
Californians on the ground used social media to document weather crisis
During a weather crisis, our understanding of what’s happening on the ground is from everyday people posting videos to social media. Femi Oke, host of Al Jazeera English’s ‘The Stream,” joins us to discuss how Californians documented the extreme flooding and rain and came together as a community this week.
