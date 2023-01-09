ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 1

Related
kgou.org

AM NewsBrief: Jan. 12, 2023

Gov.Kevin Stitt is reshaping two state boards he’s occasionally been at odds with. Stitt is retaining two members of the state board of education: Trent Smith and Sarah Lepak, who were both appointed by him in the last two years. Every other member – including a homeschool teacher, an...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

Oklahoma executes Scott Eizember, the eighth death row inmate to be killed since the state resumed capital punishment

For the first time in 2023 and the eighth time in eight years, Oklahoma has executed a death row inmate. Scott Dean Eizember was pronounced dead by lethal injection at 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning. He's the eighth death row inmate to be killed since the state resumed capital punishment in October 2021 after a six-year moratorium. He was 62.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

Ryan Walters steps down from position at nonprofit amid conflict-of-interest concerns

Oklahoma’s newly minted State Superintendent Ryan Walters is stepping down from his CEO position at a nonprofit amid conflict-of-interest concerns. The organization, Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, paid Walters at least $120,000 in 2021 for a full-time position, according to reporting from The Frontier and Oklahoma Watch. That’s almost as much as his state superintendent salary, at $124,000.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

How storms are impacting California's drought

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Roger Bales, a professor at the Sierra Nevada Research Institute at the University of California, Merced, about how the atmospheric rivers are impacting the long-term drought in California. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kgou.org

USDA offers grants for rural business development

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is giving grants to small businesses in, what it says, is an ongoing effort to give rural communities the resources they need to thrive. However, those wanting to apply for the grant funds will need to start soon, as the deadline to apply is just around the corner.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

Californians on the ground used social media to document weather crisis

During a weather crisis, our understanding of what’s happening on the ground is from everyday people posting videos to social media. Femi Oke, host of Al Jazeera English’s ‘The Stream,” joins us to discuss how Californians documented the extreme flooding and rain and came together as a community this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy