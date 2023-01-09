ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 6

Carol FromFlorida
4d ago

Ummmm I think Frozen pipes are an impossibility in Florida .... oh wait, did the next ice age start but no one told us?

Reply
2
Related
southfloridareporter.com

Natural Disasters That Can Occur in Florida

Located in the southeastern side of the US, Florida is a coastal state famous for its flat and diverse terrain, including massive, beautiful beaches, freshwater lakes, and swamps. It’s also home to the iconic Kennedy Space Center and Walt Disney World. Due to its warm climate and coastal location,...
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Duke Energy Giving Away Free Trees to Customers for Florida Arbor Day

In honor of Florida Arbor Day, Duke Energy Florida is collaborating with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees program to give away 1,200 free trees. Starting on Florida Arbor Day, January 20th, Duke Energy customers can request a free tree online, until all trees are distributed. The one-gallon trees...
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Blast of cold air to leave Florida residents shivering

Colder air will sweep across the southeastern United States by the end of the week, but even though temperatures are not likely to dip close to the extreme levels recorded around Christmas, there is some risk of frost damage in parts of Florida, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Temperatures during the brutally...
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Here are some useful landscape lessons from recent freezes

FLORIDA – There are important landscape lessons to learn from recent, early, and widespread freezes. First, know the average climate for the region you live in here in Florida. The work has already been done for you with the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map. Here is a link for the map: https://planthardiness.ars.usda.gov. Find your zone on the map. Note that Northwest Florida includes zones 8a, 8b, and 9a.
FLORIDA STATE
rvbusiness.com

Florida Leading the Way in RV Resort New Builds, Expansions

New RV resorts are popping up across Florida from the Florida Panhandle to the greater Tampa Bay Area to the Florida Keys, according to a release. At least eight new RV resorts are coming online between 2022 and 2024 while many existing resorts are adding more RV sites, boosting Florida’s inventory by at least 3,596 sites.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida

Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: Dear Brian: Wanted to let...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

15 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and cultures. One of the biggest perks about living in the state, however, is its affordability. Although big cities like Miami can be more expensive, there are plenty of options where seniors can enjoy the magical combination of low costs and high livability.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida grocery shoppers seeing increase in egg prices

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — If you've noticed your grocery bill going up, it might be because of the cost of eggs. Inflation is hitting hard and shoppers are forced to shell out more cash for the household staple. Food market data company Urner Barry says the average price of...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy