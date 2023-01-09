Read full article on original website
Carol FromFlorida
4d ago
Ummmm I think Frozen pipes are an impossibility in Florida .... oh wait, did the next ice age start but no one told us?
Reply
2
Related
21 Beaches In Florida With The Clearest Water
Florida beaches are great because they offer some of the clearest water and finest sand in the world. The Gulf of Mexico provides an ideal environment for these unique features, making it one of the few places on Earth where this can be found.
southfloridareporter.com
Natural Disasters That Can Occur in Florida
Located in the southeastern side of the US, Florida is a coastal state famous for its flat and diverse terrain, including massive, beautiful beaches, freshwater lakes, and swamps. It’s also home to the iconic Kennedy Space Center and Walt Disney World. Due to its warm climate and coastal location,...
westorlandonews.com
Duke Energy Giving Away Free Trees to Customers for Florida Arbor Day
In honor of Florida Arbor Day, Duke Energy Florida is collaborating with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees program to give away 1,200 free trees. Starting on Florida Arbor Day, January 20th, Duke Energy customers can request a free tree online, until all trees are distributed. The one-gallon trees...
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
Blast of cold air to leave Florida residents shivering
Colder air will sweep across the southeastern United States by the end of the week, but even though temperatures are not likely to dip close to the extreme levels recorded around Christmas, there is some risk of frost damage in parts of Florida, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Temperatures during the brutally...
niceville.com
Here are some useful landscape lessons from recent freezes
FLORIDA – There are important landscape lessons to learn from recent, early, and widespread freezes. First, know the average climate for the region you live in here in Florida. The work has already been done for you with the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map. Here is a link for the map: https://planthardiness.ars.usda.gov. Find your zone on the map. Note that Northwest Florida includes zones 8a, 8b, and 9a.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Admin Says Homeowners Not Responsible For Abandoned Migrant Vessels
The state of Florida says homeowners are not responsible for abandoned vessels left behind by migrants coming to the shore. WSVN in Miami reported on Tuesday that homeowners in South Florida are being told they are responsible for removing the rickety watercraft left by illegals
rvbusiness.com
Florida Leading the Way in RV Resort New Builds, Expansions
New RV resorts are popping up across Florida from the Florida Panhandle to the greater Tampa Bay Area to the Florida Keys, according to a release. At least eight new RV resorts are coming online between 2022 and 2024 while many existing resorts are adding more RV sites, boosting Florida’s inventory by at least 3,596 sites.
iheart.com
Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida
Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: Dear Brian: Wanted to let...
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
TIMING THE RAIN: Line of storms to move through Tampa Bay Friday
After a mild and mostly sunny day today, a cold front pushes south toward Florida tonight.
Amtrak passengers stuck on train to Florida for nearly 37 hours
Over 500 passengers traveling aboard an Amtrak train from Virginia to Florida were forced to wait nearly 30 hours after their train took a detour around an accident on the tracks Monday.
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people have the short lifespans in the Sunshine State.
Florida National Parks You Can Visit for Free on MLK Day: Their Attributes and Locations
The birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. is a national holiday. And to celebrate, many national parks are offering free admission on Monday, January 16th. Florida has 9 participating parks. They are listed below with information about their locations and attributes.
fox35orlando.com
21-foot Killer whale found dead on Florida beach a first for Southeast, NOAA spokesperson says
PALM COAST, Fla. - A 21-foot female orca, also known as a killer whale, died Wednesday morning after she apparently stranded herself on a beach in Florida, Flagler County officials said. The 7,000-pound whale was found along the shore of Jungle Hut beach, officials said. It's not clear how or...
The Best Places to Live in Florida (Both Large and Small Cities) According to Real Estate Data and Travel Experts
It's well-known that Florida is a very popular destination, both for young people looking to relocate from someplace else, and for retirees looking to settle down in a place with nice weather and favorable tax conditions.
AOL Corp
15 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and cultures. One of the biggest perks about living in the state, however, is its affordability. Although big cities like Miami can be more expensive, there are plenty of options where seniors can enjoy the magical combination of low costs and high livability.
Effort to regulate Florida pet cremation begins 2nd attempt in legislature
After a Florida family's chance to say final goodbyes to their deceased cat ended in a "catastrophic" failure from a pet crematorium, they've pushed for regulation to ensure it doesn't happen again.
Some Florida Parks Close Amenities Due to Facilities Being Intentionally Damaged, Requiring Costly Repairs
Many Floridians enjoy visiting the state's parks. They give children a place to play and adults a place to be in nature. Unfortunately, some Floridians are heading down to their local park and finding parts of it closed or damaged.
WESH
Florida grocery shoppers seeing increase in egg prices
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — If you've noticed your grocery bill going up, it might be because of the cost of eggs. Inflation is hitting hard and shoppers are forced to shell out more cash for the household staple. Food market data company Urner Barry says the average price of...
Comments / 6