Read full article on original website
Jrock12
3d ago
I worked all through the pandemic as an “essential “ worker.. while the ones that got laid off got their full unemployment benefits plus $600 a week.. they were making more than I was working 48-60 hours a week… and I received nothing extra… no bonus.. no thank you.. nothing from the state or company… but these so called pandemic effected people got free money.. free rent.. free food .. and they had the gall to be pissed when they had to come back to work…
Reply
4
Related
Trio of New Laws Set To Impact New York State’s Restaurants in ’23
On the heels of the re-election of Governor Kathy Hochul, New York’s restaurants saw significant state and local employment law developments that have gone into effect with the turn of the calendar to a new year. As of December 31, 2022, the minimum wage for non-tipped workers increased to...
NewsChannel 36
New York Senator urges Gov. Hochul to crack down on sticker stores
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- Stores that sell stickers and "gift" its customers with marijuana (a.k.a. sticker stores) are operating through a loophole in New York State law. Members of law enforcement and local legislature met Thursday afternoon with one goal in mind -- to crack down on the increasing number of sticker stores "illegally dispensing and selling marijuana."
The state of New York state? Terrifying!
This week was Kathy Hochul’s first state of the state address since winning an election in her own right. Less importantly, it was my first state of the state too. After all, keynote addresses about the future of our state are not to be missed. Or are they? It’s often said that making laws is like making sausages: best not to look. Well after Tuesday in Albany I can tell you that I’d rather spend a month watching lawyers making sausages than suffer another hour of Gov Hochul making non-announcements. It isn’t that Hochul is a bad public speaker. It’s just that...
Eric Adams blasts NY Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli for migrant budget critique
Mayor Eric Adams lashed out at state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli on Thursday after New York’s chief fiscal officer faulted him for not including the $1 billion-plus cost of the migrant crisis in his proposed city budget. “Can you ask the comptroller to show you the letter he wrote to the federal government asking for help for us?” Adams fumed during a news conference at City Hall. “Can you get him on his cell phone, speakerphone and say, ‘Can you send us the letter that you sent to the federal government saying: Help New York City? Or send us a tweet or do...
nysenate.gov
Governor Kathy Hochul Signs the "Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act" (FAPA)
December 31 – Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law a bill that ensures thousands of homeowners will have their rights protected in the foreclosure process throughout New York State. This law restores balance in the foreclosure process since the New York Court of Appeals’ decision in Freedom Mtge. v. Engel in 2021. The new law will prevent manipulative foreclosure practices disproportionately harmful to communities of color.
Gov. Hochul’s New Plan Will Give Raises To Many In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan that will put more money in the paychecks of many workers in New York State. The minimum wage rate just increased on December 31, 2022, in many places around the state. New York has been increasing the minimum wage incrementally every year since December 31, 2016. Some states have a ridiculously low minimum wage, which has created a class of "working poor."
Local leaders call on Gov. Hochul to crack down on ‘sticker stores’
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican lawmakers gathered in Watkins Glen on Thursday alongside regional law enforcement to call upon Governor Kathy Hochul to implement legislation and crack down on “sticker stores” for illegally dispensing and selling marijuana in the Southern Tier and New York State. In a joint statement, Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblyman Phil […]
nystateofpolitics.com
NY lawmakers, farmers clash on tying minimum wage to inflation
As New Yorkers continue to struggle to keep up with the state’s high cost of living, Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to address those financial hardships by indexing the minimum wage, or tying it to inflation. The governor outlined her plans to implement an annual increase to the state's minimum...
nystateofpolitics.com
Upstate United’s Wilcox: 'I’m going to believe the comptroller' on unemployment insurance fraud estimates
State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon last week took issue with the $11 billion figure the comptroller’s office estimated had been lost to fraud in the state. “Eleven billion dollars is a grossly exaggerated figure,” she told Capital Tonight. “They (the Office of the State Comptroller) used a...
cnycentral.com
Gov. Hochul defends approving state legislature's $32,000 self-proposed pay raise
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Starting this year, New York State lawmakers will be making $32,000 more a year, a measure they themselves voted to approve. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation for the pay raise. In a vote falling mostly along party lines, lawmakers convened in Albany just before Christmas...
New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in December. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
longislandbusiness.com
Governor Hochul Announces Plan to Raise Minimum Wage Annually, Helping NYers Address Rising Cost of Living
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced, as part of the 2023 State of the State, a transformative plan to help low-wage New Yorkers meet the rising cost of living by indexing New York’s minimum wage to inflation. Under the proposal, each year, the State’s minimum wage would increase at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Wage Earners for the Northeast Region – the best regional measure of inflation. The proposal is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of minimum wage workers across New York State. The Governor also unveiled a new suite of bold initiatives that will modernize and streamline the State’s proven workforce development infrastructure to ensure New Yorkers have the skills they need to thrive in today’s economy, and to help rebuild a modern public sector workforce.
nystateofpolitics.com
Tenant protections urged in New York's housing debate
Stronger protections for renters in New York should be part of the broader debate over expanding housing across the state, advocates said Wednesday. Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan for the new year to expand lower-cost housing would add 800,000 units over the coming years and make it easier for projects to get underway even if they do not meet local zoning requirements.
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul's State of the State proposals to address agricultural development
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- In an agricultural forum, Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul emphasized her state of the state proposals that aim to expand food access and agricultural infrastructure, and to increase food manufacturing and the investment tax credit. Hochul said increasing the investment tax to 20% for farmers will be financially...
nystateofpolitics.com
Why a budget battle over New York schools won't be the same this year
Promises by Gov. Kathy Hochul to further increase school aid this year is winning praise from unions and advocates, but in higher education, there's concern over rising tuition costs. Schools at all levels in New York, meanwhile, are adjusting to a new portion of the COVID era, with concerns over...
Report: Smoking in New York Will Cost You Millions, and Here’s Why
Where there's smoke, there's often fire, and if you're a smoker in New York, it appears as though you're burning through money at an alarming rate. A recent study was published, documenting the amount of money spent by the average smoker in each state. If the numbers are to be...
nystateofpolitics.com
How pedestrian safety could improve in New York statewide
Safety for pedestrians in New York statewide could improve under a package of measures proposed this week by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State address. At the same time, Hochul also approved a measure meant to encourage projects that use safer designs and are backed by local governments.
Elise Stefanik offers $10M bounty over Kathy Hochul bail inaction
In a prod to Gov. Kathy Hochul, Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik has introduced federal legislation that would entice New York and other states to change their laws to “hold repeat offenders accountable and bolster public safety.” The measure — which seeks to give judges the authority to impose bail and detain dangerous defendants pending trial — would offer a federal bounty, of sorts, to states that comply. Stefanik’s “Stop Enabling Repeat Violence and Endangering Our Communities Act” is a response to Hochul’s public safety agenda released in her State of the State address Tuesday that critics said offered little change to...
Gov. Hochul stands by LaSalle as chief judge pick despite pushback from progressive lawmakers
Hector LaSalle would be the first Latino to lead New York's highest court, but he is facing opposition from many progressive-leaning lawmakers who feel his record is far too moderate.
Pollution Could Bring In $1 Billion With Certain Fuel Bans In New York State
Pollution will be big business, producing an expected $1 billion in revenue for New York State with Governor Kathy Hochul's new plan. As I'm sure you've heard, over and over if you live here in New York, gas cars and appliances will be phased out in the next decade. For now, electric vehicles and appliances are preferred until they are the legal requirement. Gov. Hochul has made it clear that big pollution will pay dearly in New York, generating over a billion dollars in revenue.
Comments / 2