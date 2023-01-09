Read full article on original website
2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Honorees include Keith County family
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Chamber and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) College of Business announced the 2023 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame, including Holzfaster Family, Agribusiness / Community Development of Paxton; • Mildred “Millie” Brown, Omaha Star (posthumous); • Jim Clifton & Jane Miller, Gallup of Omaha; • Ralph & Beverly • Anthony “Tony” Messineo, Jr., Valentino’s of Lincoln; and • Wilfred “Dick” Tegtmeier, Encore Mfg. Co. of Beatrice (posthumous), according to a press release from .
Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall
Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
Lincoln man among several being inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame
One of the owners of Valentino’s is among several people being inducted into the 2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame class. Anthony “Tony” Messineo Jr., who along with his brother, Ron, have owned the Lincoln-based pizza chain for the past 50 years, will be officially inducted during the NE Chamber Annual Meeting and Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 2 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.
Making connections for agriculture
Right this very minute down on the farm, I am packing. For most of the month of January, I am not going to be much help on the farm. Tom is on his own. Thanks to all the efforts of Farm Bureau, the Nebraska LEAD program and Nebraska CommonGround, I’m going to be sharing our story. I will be heading to San Juan, Puerto Rico for the (AFBF) American Farm Bureau annual convention as part of the promotion and education committee. I will have an opportunity to share how a grant that Lancaster County Farm Bureau received from AFBF was able to impact the many people that visit the Lancaster County Fair. We were able to add to our corn planting display to show how photosynthesis is responsible for helping us raise corn. In another segment, I will be getting to share how working with the media and our legislators is helping create connections so that as questions arise, they will feel comfortable reaching out to people like me and Tom.
Former Marine turned NSP Trooper: Service and Justin Raes go hand-in-hand
After serving more than four years in the US Marine Corps, Justin Raes joined the Nebraska State Patrol. He now is a member of the SWAT team and fights crime with his K9 partner Chase.
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural
LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already secured a new spot at Lincoln’s […] The post Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
New specialty license plate will help fund History Nebraska’s educational programs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – History Nebraska has released a new specialty license plate that will help fund its educational programs. The plate was released on Thursday and features a design similar to the Good Life highway signs seen across the state. “The Good Life signs we see on the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
Bill targets school library books and critical race theory in Nebraska classrooms
Nebraska school districts would be required to make learning materials available for public inspection and create a process for parents to object to books in the school library under a bill introduced at the Legislature on Thursday. The Parents’ Bill of Rights and Academic Transparency Act (LB374) from Sen. Dave...
NE state parks featured again in RV reality show including Cowboy Trail, Smith Falls
They had to come back. Join hosts Kevin and Patrice McCabe as they return to Nebraska’s state parks for an episode of RV There Yet?, a Discovery Channel reality show now in its second season. This time, the couple headed to northeast Nebraska, making stops at Niobrara State Park,...
After wildfire, a hand-planted Nebraska forest confronts its history
By the time Tedd Teahon climbed the Scott Lookout Tower at the Nebraska National Forest, around 2:18 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, the Bovee Fire had already climbed from the understory to the crown, from the cedar to the pine, and was now barreling north toward the highway. The state...
Universal free meals bill introduced in Nebraska
All students in Nebraska would be guaranteed free meals at school under a new bill introduced by State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and lunch at school to all students daily, regardless of their family income. Funding for the meals would come from the state’s general fund.
New UNMC study warns Nebraska farmers of cancer risks
The country's cancer death rate has seen a 33 percent decline in the last 30 years, according to the American Cancer Society. That means nearly four million deaths were averted. But UNMC is sounding the alarm for Nebraska farmers in a newly-released study that explores their cancer risks. The study,...
Mountain lion season ends with 2 females harvested in Pine Ridge
The 2023 mountain lion hunting season in Nebraska’s Pine Ridge closed Jan. 8 when the harvest sublimit of two females was met. The season opened Jan. 2. Excellent snow tracking conditions likely helped hunters find success during the season. In accordance with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s management...
Neb. senator: Proposed LGBTQ legislation is workforce recruitment tool
LINCOLN — Among bills introduced Monday in the Nebraska Legislature are two intended to ensure rights of the LGBTQ community. Legislative Bill 169, introduced by Sens. Megan Hunt and John Fredrickson, both of Omaha, would prohibit discrimination based upon sexual orientation and gender identity. The bill would update the...
NEWS 1.12.23: Woodbury County Supervisor's Wife Faces Voter Fraud Charges, Ricketts Appointed to the U.S. Senate, Iowa School Funding Update, and More
The wife of a Woodbury County Supervisor has been arrested and charged with more than 50 counts of voter fraud. Forty-nine-year-old Kim Taylor of Sioux City is accused of submitting or having others submit dozens of voter registration and absentee ballot request forms in 2020 when her husband was on the ballot. Jeremy Taylor unsuccessfully ran in the Republican primary for Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District in 2020. In November of that same year, Taylor won back his seat on the Supervisors after resigning earlier in the year after the county auditor ruled Taylor did not live at the address listed on his voter registration.
New bills in Nebraska Legislature include youth wage, LGBTQ protections
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Tuesday was day four of introducing bills in the Nebraska Legislature. Among bills introduced this week is LB 15, sponsored by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion. The legislation would establish a youth and training wage across the state of Nebraska. This bill comes after voters...
Gov. Pillen picks Nebraska’s US senator; one Republican says, ‘It smells bad’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Jim Pillen is expected to announce former Sen. Ben Sasse’s replacement Thursday morning. UPDATE: Pillen picks former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts to fill vacant Senate seat. We’ve known from the start that former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was in the running, and earlier...
CNPPID announces 2 pacts to maintain recharge mound
HOLDREGE – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District recently finalized two long-term agreements to enhance groundwater recharge from its system of canals and laterals in Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties. “We believe that these agreements may represent the largest commitment to groundwater recharge ever in Nebraska, possibly...
