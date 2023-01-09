Read full article on original website
The worlds first color changing vehicle was just unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Desert Springs Hospital to Lay Off 970 Employees in Las VegasEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
insideevs.com
Greenworks Branches Out From Power Tools To Electric Bikes And Scooters
For many folks, the Greenworks brand is considered a staple in their everyday lives. The company has gained popularity among homemakers and do-it-yourself enthusiasts thanks to its wide selection of power tools—both corded and battery powered. With distribution across majority of Europe and the U.S., Greenworks is able to sell its products at a competitive price tag thanks to sourcing production in Changzhou, China.
makeuseof.com
Jackery Reveals Revolutionary New Portable Solar Generators at CES 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. During CES 2023, Jackery, a well-known brand for offering green outdoor energy solutions, revealed two new portable solar generators. The Jackery 3000 Pro and Jackery 1500...
myzeo.com
Tips for Selecting the Best Cannabis Seeds
Cannabis is one of the most popularly used drugs in the United States. There are currently 38 states that allow some form of marijuana usage. From medical purposes to legalized recreational use, cannabis can be found in many forms. When determining how to pick cannabis seeds, it’s important to choose...
RideApart
Historic French Marque Dollar To Be Showcased In 2023 Retromobile Show
Many motorcyclists of today, myself included, will surely be unfamiliar with the motorcycle manufacturer that went by the name of Dollar. Indeed, after spending quite a bit of time researching about the now-defunct brand, I’ve found that very little information, if at all, is available. What I was able...
SpaceX plans largest launch in world history next month
SpaceX will be ready for the first ever launch of its Starship and Super Heavy Booster rocket as early as next month, CEO Elon Musk has announced.The combined launch system is set to be the largest in history, overtaking Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) that lifted off in November.It will mark the first orbital flight test of SpaceX’s Mars-bound rocket, lifting off from the firm’s Starbase facility in Texas before splashing down in two separate parts in the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean.“We have a real shot at late February,” Mr Musk tweeted. “March launch attempt appears highly...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Trillion Dollar Weapon
Tesla is quietly building up a trillion dollar weapon. It's a division that will be just as big or bigger than its car business. Tesla is quietly building a trillion dollar weapon. Tesla built the world's largest Lithium-ion battery built in Hornsdale, South Australia, using Tesla's Megapack batteries. In its first year of operation, it saved $40 million and helped stabilize the electricity grid.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model 2: Delay in Launch Expected Until 2024 or 2025
Loup Ventures, a Stock Analysis company, anticipates the presentation date of Tesla's most affordable electric car, the hypothetical Model 2 (or “Model C”), and the reasons why it will not hit the market soon. There has been a lot of back and forth in recent years about Tesla's...
insideevs.com
Tesla Stock Upgraded To "Buy" By Edward Jones
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
torquenews.com
Tesla Drastically Reduces Prices of Model 3 and Model Y in the U.S. Up to a 23% Drop
Tesla has drastically reduced prices of its vehicles in the U.S. by as much as 23%. Price Reduction of Tesla Vehicles in the U.S. Tesla has just reduced the prices of their Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the United States - some by a whopping 23%:. * The...
RideApart
German Gear Maker Daytona Launches The New M-Star GTX Touring Boots
Motorcycle boots, for many, are an essential part of the two-wheeled lifestyle. Personally, I like to wear motorcycle-approved footwear pretty much every time I ride my bike beyond my neighborhood—even more so when I go on longer rides out of town. Touring boots are a particular favorite of mine, as they combine sporty looks with long-distance comfort.
Pulse Performance Builds a 6-Rotor Engine Mazda RX7
If you like crazy, how about this six-rotor, 800+ hp Mazda RX7? The post Pulse Performance Builds a 6-Rotor Engine Mazda RX7 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla’s Latest Achievement Is Great News Even If You Hate Tesla
If you only skimmed headlines and stock market numbers, you’d think that Tesla just had its worst year ever. On December 31, 2021, the share price for the electric car company was a little over $350; by December 30, 2022, it was a little over $120. That’s by no means good news, but if you look at the sales and growth numbers, you’ll get a very different picture.
RideApart
KTM And Bajaj Partnership Surpasses One Million Motorcycles Produced
It's no secret at this point that a lot of European motorcycle manufacturers forge strategic partnerships with Chinese and Indian manufacturers in order to offer their products at more competitive prices in select markets around the world. We've seen it with BMW, teaming up with Indian giant TVS for the G 310 range, and Chinese manufacturer Loncin for the engines of the 800cc to 900cc lineup.
RideApart
QJ Motor Goes Neo-Retro With The New SRV 550 Roadster
In the multiple motorcycle shows and expos held across the world leading up to the 2023 model year, Chinese motorcycle brand QJ Motor made it incredibly clear that it means business in the international market. Under the same umbrella as Benelli, a Chinese-owned Italian brand that has been showing a lot of prowess lately, QJ Motor has been debuting new models left and right, with a good number of them expected to hit the market in 2023.
MotorAuthority
2023 Lexus RC starts at $45,470
The 2023 Lexus RC carries over mostly unchanged for the new model year. The only notable updates for the luxury coupe are a new appearance package and the return of the RC F Track Edition performance grade after a brief hiatus. The lineup once again starts with the base RC...
RideApart
Wunderlich Launches New Windscreen And Side Panel For BMW R 1250 GS
Whether you tend to ride in warmer climates or stick to the trail, lower windscreens promote additional airflow through your motorcycle’s cockpit. Tall shields commonly rely on height and width to displace air around the rider, suiting them for long-distance travel. Such touring-friendly accommodations aren’t necessary for all journeys, however, and Wunderlich has a viable solution for trail-sticking BMW R 1250 GS riders.
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines
Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
electrek.co
Tesla claims its new solar inverter is much cheaper than the competition
Tesla released a white paper on its new string solar inverter and claims that it is much cheaper than competing inverter solutions from Enphase and SolarEdge. In 2021, Tesla launched its own solar inverter for the first time. Over the last few years, the company has started to integrate it...
Pinkbike.com
College Student Builds 2.5 kg Removable E-Bike Motor For $300
We get a lot of press releases for e-bike conversion kits in our inbox. Most are hub-drive motors, which aren't ideal for mountain biking. Recently we got an email from an Italian college student called Davide Zanetti who has made a DIY mid-drive motor that can be fitted to a regular MTB, and he says it only cost around $300. The advantage of a mid-drive motor is that it utilizes the bike's gearing, so it can provide more torque to the rear wheel when climbing in the lowest gears. It also improves the sprung-to-unsprung mass distribution for better suspension performance.
Gizmodo
Footage Shows Tesla in Eight-Car Pileup After Stopping for No Reason
Anyone feeling overly confident about Tesla’s current driver-assist capabilities should probably sit down and take a look at this footage of a Model S allegedly engaged in Full-Self Driving mode seemingly single-handedly sparking an eight-car pile-up on San Francisco’s Bay Bridge. Multiple angles of the traffic footage, obtained...
