Natchitoches man convicted of 2 counts of manslaughter
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Natchitoches man who killed two people following a fight in downtown Shreveport over three years ago has been convicted of two counts of manslaughter. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
SPD adds charge to man accused in traffic deaths of mother, daughter
SHREVEPORT, La. -- An additional charge has been filed against a Shreveport man accused in the deaths of a mother and daughter while allegedly evading police. Shreveport police have charged with Terrance Dangerfield, 24, with felon in possession of a firearm. He's already charged with two counts each of negligent homicide and hit and run driving.
Bossier City police searching for attempted murder suspect
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted for attempted first-degree murder. Detectives are looking for Xavier Reese, 20, who is wanted for two counts of attempted first-degree murder in additional to other charges in connection with a shooting that occurred in Bossier City on Dec. 14.
Caddo jury convicts Shreveport man in child's shooting death
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of the death of a 5-year-old girl while she played in a room of the motel her parents owned was found responsible for the death by Caddo Parish jurors Friday. The seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.'s court found Shreveporter...
Overnight arson at Shreveport church
SHREVEPORT, La. - Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, a break-in occurred at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus. WOGM Pastor James McMenis held back tears during a press conference around 9:30 a.m. to address the damage. "What breaks my heart about this morning is that the heart of man can...
Shreveport man charged in grandfather's beating death
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man has been arrested in the beating death of his grandfather, Shreveport police said Friday. Dalton Robinson, 25 is charged with second-degree murder. He was arrested around 7 p.m. Thursday on an arrest warrant. Shreveport police were called to the 400 block of Washington Street...
Grayson Boucher announces run for city marshal
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher on Friday announced his plan to run for city marshal. "The process that brought me here has been a long and prayerful one. The City of Shreveport has been on a downward spiral for decades. Crime and economics are the root of our decline. The Shreveport City Marshal’s Office is a critical part of law enforcement in our city. The marshal has a great deal of autonomy with his own budget. He decides what those dollars are spent on and how that spending can assist local law enforcement and prevention efforts," Boucher said.
Krewe of Sobek holds float loading party
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Sobek is ready to let the good times roll. The group held its annual float loading party Thursday night. Krewe members stocked their floats with beads and other throws they’ll need this weekend. Sobek’s parade brings the party to the people as it...
MLK to be honored as Krewe of Harambee rolls Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Harambee is getting ready to roll through the streets of downtown Shreveport in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The parade will get underway Monday, Jan. 16 at 1 p.m., dazzling thousands who will be lining the streets. This year's theme is Fantastic...
Ronald Cothran tapped as new District 8 commissioner
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Commission on Thursday selected Ronald Cothran as interim commissioner for District 8. Cothran will fill the seat left vacant by former Commissioner Jim Taliaferro, who was elected to the Shreveport City Council in 2022. Cothran was sworn in by Caddo Clerk of Court Mike...
