Lombardo's first executive orders rescind Sisolak's COVID-19 mandates, address state workforce vacancies

Clark County Sheriff and Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. Lombardo ran against incumbent Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt) Ellen Schmidt / AP

(The Center Square) – Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed his first two executive orders this week, he announced in a tweet Friday.

The first order repeals all COVID-19 mandates from the Sisolak administration, and the second directs state leadership to address workforce vacancies and resume in-person office operations by July 1.

Ben Kieckhefer, Lombardo's Chief of Staff, told 2 News that nearly one in four state positions are currently vacant, which indicates things are not getting done.

Executive Order 2023-002 directs the Department of Administration to "review and make recommendations with respect to hiring, retention and promotional rules and procedures related to State employment."

It also instructs the department to "transition the State workforce to pre-pandemic, normal and customary office conditions by July 1, 2023."

Lombard also reappointed former Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) director James Dzurenda, who was appointed by Governor Brian Sandoval in 2016 and resigned in 2019, according to News 3 LV.

NDOC has been operating with William Gittere as acting director since former director Charles Daniels was forced to resign after an inmate escaped from a state facility.

In total, Lombardo announced 17 cabinet appointments this week, 10 of whom remain from the Sisolak administration, according to The Nevada Independent.