FTX Creditors Committee Appointed, Includes Crypto Market Maker Wintermute And GGC
Cryptocurrency market maker Wintermute was appointed to the committee for unsecured FTX creditors. Wintermute and eight other members form the committee, according to a court document seen by EthereumWorldNews. Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. on November 11, 2022. Crypto market maker Wintermute...
Crypto Market Maker Wintermute Mulls Launching Derivatives Exchange After FTX Collapse
Wintermute Founder Evgeny Gaevoy suggested that his crypto maker might move to fill in the created by FTX’s collapse. Gaevoy and CEO Marina Gurevich said the company was considering rolling out a derivatives exchange built for professional traders, similar to FTX but with a few changes. Gaevoy suggested segregated...
Binance US Received Go Ahead For $1 Billion Voyager Digital Deal
Voyager Digital was granted court approval allowing the defunct crypto broker to sell off some of its assets. The deal was previously halted by an SEC inquiry. Binance US will splash a whopping $1 billion as payment to Voyager, per previous reports. The deal is still subject to a bankruptcy...
Marketmind: Taking the down under on Aussie inflation
Jan 11 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The global inflation focus turns to Australia's November figures on Wednesday, and will shine a light on whether the previous month's surprise slowdown was a one-off or not.
Credit Suisse may halve 2022 bonus pool -Bloomberg News
ZURICH, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is considering a 50% cut to its 2022 bonus pool, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, as the Swiss bank presses on with efforts to revive its fortunes after a series of scandals and heavy losses.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
FTX Founders Sam Bankman-Fried, Gary Wang Bought $600 Million Robinhood Stock Using Alameda Loans
Bankman-Fried affirmed that 56 million Robinhood shares were bought with loans from Alameda Research between April and May 2022. The loans were issued in several amounts to Sam and his co-founder Gary Wang, per a court affidavit. FTX lawyers asked a judge to freeze the assets after BlockFi claimed ownership...
Founders Of Defunct Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Capital Subpoenaed Over Twitter
Liquidators of Three Arrows Capital have demanded key documents from the firm’s founders. The subpoena was delivered over Twitter through the liquidator’s official Twitter handle. The liquidators have alleged that both Su Zhu and Kyle Davies have not been cooperating. The founders have been vocal on Twitter about...
Executions aren't new in Iran, but this time they're different
With this round of protests, critics say, the authorities are using charges that carry the death penalty more liberally than they have before, widening the application of such laws to cover protesters.
Auditing Firm Mazars Halts Work With All Crypto Clients Including Binance, Crypto.Com, KuCoin
Audit Firm Mazars recently halted operations for massive crypto exchanges, including Binance, Crypto.Com, and KuCoin, following FTX’s Collapse, according to Bloomberg. Previous audit reports have been taken down from their website. Binance saw a withdrawal of $1B earlier this week following fears of investigations from the US Justice Department.
Core Scientific To Sunset 37,000 Celsius Bitcoin Mining Machines
Lawyers representing the Bitcoin miner said the company was losing north of $53,000 daily due to a hosting agreement with Celsius. The company will shutter hosting services for 37,000 Bitcoin mining rigs owned by the defunct crypto lender. Both companies filed for bankruptcy following a harsh year for crypto asset...
New York Regulator Slaps $50 Million Fine On Coinbase For Improper Background Checks
Coinbase has agreed to pay $50 million to the New York State Department of Financial Services. The fine stems from a potential violation of AML laws by Coinbase due to improper background checks. The settlement will require the crypto exchange to invest another $50 million to improve its compliance program.
Crypto Traders Go BONK-ers For Viral Solana Memecoin, Token Up 80% Today
The Shiba Inu-inspired crypto rallied as much as 2000% in the past week despite slumped crypto prices. Bonk Inu was launched on December 25, 2022, and airdropped to the Solana community. The token also boasts massive yields of around 1000% API on Orca, a decentralized crypto exchange on Solana. Solana’s...
44 Traders Lost $14.8 Million In 3Commas Debacle: Report
On-chain sleuth ZachXBT discovered a group of 44 traders with complaints against crypto trading software 3Commas. The traders lost $14.8 million across centralized exchanges like Binance, FTX, and OKX due to stolen API keys, per Zach’s analysis. 3Commas denied leaking users’ API keys and claimed phishing attacks were partly...
Germany should diversify its trade partners, economic adviser says
BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Germany needs to diversify its international business partners and focus on new regions of the world, the government's chief economic adviser said, arguing that German companies should reflect on how to become less dependent on China.
FTX Hid Alameda’s $8 Billion In Liabilities Using Software And ‘Weird Korean Account’: Report
Alameda’s liabilities with crypto exchange FTX were masked on the orders of Sam Bankman-Fried, CFTC officials alleged. Nishad Singh, a top executive in SBF’s crypto empire, supposedly developed code that redirected Alameda’s billions in liabilities to a ‘weird Korean account’. The CFTC, DOJ, and SEC...
FTX Lawyers Say $5 Billion Recovered In Crypto And Other Assets
Landis Rath & Cobb lawyers stated the recovery claim during a bankruptcy hearing on Wednesday. The $5 billion in question was reclaimed in “cash, liquid crypto, and liquid investment securities”, per the court hearing. FTX bankruptcy CEO John Ray previously tagged the company’s recovery efforts at around $1.2...
Mt. Gox Repayment Deadlines Postponed Till September 2023
The defunct exchange received court permission to extend repayment deadlines by two months each. The latest update will allow users to complete “Selection and Registration” until March 10. Repayment Deadline, Early Lump-Sum Repayment Deadline, and Intermediate Repayment Deadlines were extended to September 30 as well. Defunct Bitcoin exchange...
Coinbase Investors Cheer 6% Stock Surge Following 950 Job Cut Announcement
Coinbase announced plans to cut around 950 jobs. The decision to restructure is due to “ongoing market conditions impacting the crypto economy”. This downsizing follows a similar round of job cuts made last year, when the crypto market was in a bear phase. In addition to job cuts, Coinbase...
Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade Brings Heat To Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSD) with LDO Seeing 71% Increase In Value
The Shanghai upgrade of the Ethereum network, set to launch in March, will allow users to withdraw their ether (ETH) from the network. A public test network for the Shanghai upgrade will be released by the end of February. The Shanghai upgrade has generated excitement among some due to the...
