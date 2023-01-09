ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EWN

FTX Creditors Committee Appointed, Includes Crypto Market Maker Wintermute And GGC

Cryptocurrency market maker Wintermute was appointed to the committee for unsecured FTX creditors. Wintermute and eight other members form the committee, according to a court document seen by EthereumWorldNews. Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. on November 11, 2022. Crypto market maker Wintermute...
EWN

Binance US Received Go Ahead For $1 Billion Voyager Digital Deal

Voyager Digital was granted court approval allowing the defunct crypto broker to sell off some of its assets. The deal was previously halted by an SEC inquiry. Binance US will splash a whopping $1 billion as payment to Voyager, per previous reports. The deal is still subject to a bankruptcy...
Reuters

Marketmind: Taking the down under on Aussie inflation

Jan 11 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The global inflation focus turns to Australia's November figures on Wednesday, and will shine a light on whether the previous month's surprise slowdown was a one-off or not.
Reuters

Credit Suisse may halve 2022 bonus pool -Bloomberg News

ZURICH, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is considering a 50% cut to its 2022 bonus pool, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, as the Swiss bank presses on with efforts to revive its fortunes after a series of scandals and heavy losses.
EWN

Founders Of Defunct Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Capital Subpoenaed Over Twitter

Liquidators of Three Arrows Capital have demanded key documents from the firm’s founders. The subpoena was delivered over Twitter through the liquidator’s official Twitter handle. The liquidators have alleged that both Su Zhu and Kyle Davies have not been cooperating. The founders have been vocal on Twitter about...
EWN

Core Scientific To Sunset 37,000 Celsius Bitcoin Mining Machines

Lawyers representing the Bitcoin miner said the company was losing north of $53,000 daily due to a hosting agreement with Celsius. The company will shutter hosting services for 37,000 Bitcoin mining rigs owned by the defunct crypto lender. Both companies filed for bankruptcy following a harsh year for crypto asset...
TEXAS STATE
EWN

Crypto Traders Go BONK-ers For Viral Solana Memecoin, Token Up 80% Today

The Shiba Inu-inspired crypto rallied as much as 2000% in the past week despite slumped crypto prices. Bonk Inu was launched on December 25, 2022, and airdropped to the Solana community. The token also boasts massive yields of around 1000% API on Orca, a decentralized crypto exchange on Solana. Solana’s...
EWN

44 Traders Lost $14.8 Million In 3Commas Debacle: Report

On-chain sleuth ZachXBT discovered a group of 44 traders with complaints against crypto trading software 3Commas. The traders lost $14.8 million across centralized exchanges like Binance, FTX, and OKX due to stolen API keys, per Zach’s analysis. 3Commas denied leaking users’ API keys and claimed phishing attacks were partly...
EWN

FTX Lawyers Say $5 Billion Recovered In Crypto And Other Assets

Landis Rath & Cobb lawyers stated the recovery claim during a bankruptcy hearing on Wednesday. The $5 billion in question was reclaimed in “cash, liquid crypto, and liquid investment securities”, per the court hearing. FTX bankruptcy CEO John Ray previously tagged the company’s recovery efforts at around $1.2...
EWN

Mt. Gox Repayment Deadlines Postponed Till September 2023

The defunct exchange received court permission to extend repayment deadlines by two months each. The latest update will allow users to complete “Selection and Registration” until March 10. Repayment Deadline, Early Lump-Sum Repayment Deadline, and Intermediate Repayment Deadlines were extended to September 30 as well. Defunct Bitcoin exchange...
EWN

Coinbase Investors Cheer 6% Stock Surge Following 950 Job Cut Announcement

Coinbase announced plans to cut around 950 jobs. The decision to restructure is due to “ongoing market conditions impacting the crypto economy”. This downsizing follows a similar round of job cuts made last year, when the crypto market was in a bear phase. In addition to job cuts, Coinbase...
EWN

EWN

