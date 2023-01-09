ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

numberfire.com

Cleveland's Ricky Rubio (knee) questionable on Thursday

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (knee) is questionable to play in Thursday's game versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Rubio could potentially make his season debut after Cleveland's guard spent one year rehabbing from his left ACL injury. In 14.6 expected minutes, our models project Rubio to score 14.7 FanDuel points.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Miami's Dewayne Dedmon ejected on Tuesday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dedmon was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Thunder for unsportsmanlike conduct. Dedmon will finish Tuesday's game with 2 points and 3 rebounds in 5 minutes played.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Miami's Udonis Haslem (Achilles) active on Tuesday night

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is available for Tuesday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Haslem is active in a second unit role despite being listed as questionable with right Achilles tendinosis. In 10.1 expected minutes, our models project Haslem to produce 4.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Detroit's Kevin Knox starting for inactive Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) on Tuesday

Detroit Pistons forward Kevin Knox is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Knox will make his first start this season after Bojan Bogdanovic was ruled out with a calf injury. In 28.4 expected minutes, our models project Knox to score 23.6 FanDuel points. Knox's projection includes 13.1 points,...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Pacers' Myles Turner (back) questionable on Friday

Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Turner was a late scratch from Wednesday's game with back spasms and is questionable to face Atlanta on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against the Hawks. Turner's...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (illness) questionable on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Anderson is dealing with an illness and is questionable for Friday's clash with the Suns. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.0 minutes against Phoenix. Anderson's Friday projection includes 11.2 points,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Gordon Hayward (hamstring) remains out for Hornets on Tuesday

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is ruled out for Tuesday's game versus the Toronto Raptors. Hayward will miss his fourth straight game with hamstring soreness. In a matchup against a Raptors' team ranked 13th in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels will make his 14th start this season. McDaniels' projection includes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Chicago's Alex Caruso (ankle) active for Wednesday's contest against Wizards

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Caruso will suit up on the road after Chicago's guard was listed as probable with an ankle injury. In 29.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 8.8...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Zach LaVine (hand) probable for Chicago on Friday

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (hand) is probable for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. LaVine is dealing with a right-hand contusion and is probable to face the Thunder on Friday. Our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Oklahoma City. LaVine's Friday projection includes 24.5 points, 4.8...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Grayson Allen (ankle) will not return on Wednesday

Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Allen will not play in the second half of Wednesday's contest after he suffered a right ankle sprain. Expect Marjon Beauchamp to see more minutes at shooting guard if Allen were to miss more time.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Bam Adebayo (wrist) starting for Heat on Thursday; Orlando Robinson back to bench

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo will start Thursday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Adebayo missed Tuesday night's contest due to a right wrist contusion. However, his absence has been limited to just that one game. The All-Star is back in the mix Thursday night, and he'll immediately start in his return. Orlando Robinson is headed back to the bench.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Robert Williams starting for Boston on Thursday in place of Al Horford (rest)

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams will rejoin the starting lineup on Thursday with Al Horford ruled out due to rest. Our models expect Williams to play 21.9 minutes against the Nets. Williams' Thursday projection includes 7.2 points,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Bucks' Bobby Portis starting on Thursday in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee)

Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Portis will get the start on Thursday with Antetokounmpo sidelined. Our models expect Portis to play 31.0 minutes against the Heat. Portis' Thursday projection includes 15.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 34.1...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Patrick Beverley (hip) questionable for Lakers' Thursday matchup

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (hip) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Beverley's availability is currently in limbo after he was unable to practice on Wednesday with a hip soreness. Expect Troy brown to see more minutes if Beverley is ruled out. Beverley's current...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis (rib) questionable on Friday

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Porzingis continues to deal with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against New York. Porzingis' Friday...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Tyrese Haliburton (knee) out for remainder of Indiana's Wednesday contest

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (knee) will not return to Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Haliburton will not be available after he experienced left knee soreness during the second half of Wednesday's contest. Expect T.J. McConnell to see more minutes if Haliburton is sidelined for additional time. Per...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) starting for Lakers on Thursday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will start Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. James missed the team's last game due to left ankle soreness. However, after entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to return to the court. He'll immediately start, taking the place of the sick Patrick Beverley.
LOS ANGELES, CA

