Animals at Swiss zoo munch on unsold Christmas trees

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23kdmi_0k8wJI0100

Camels, alpacas, llamas, and vicunas were all given a festive treat at Zurich Zoo to mark the end of the holidays.

This footage shows the animals happily munching on unsold Christmas trees that were delivered to the zoo for them to enjoy.

While some animals happily ate the trees, for certain species, such as the big cats, they were simply something new to play with.

The zoo explained that unused Christmas trees could be fed to the animals as used ones run the risk of having remaining decorations on the branches.

