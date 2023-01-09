ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DCist

11 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Week

SWING DANCE: Monday is the first night of the next beginner and intermediate swing classes at Chevy Chase Ballroom. The course lasts eight weeks (it ends on Feb. 27) and will run every Monday. Both levels are taught by Tom Koerner and Debra Sternberg. (Chevy Chase Ballroom; 7 p.m; $140 for eight weeks)
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

14 Must-Try Classics for DC Winter Restaurant Week

This post has been updated for winter 2023. Sure, it’s fun to try a new hotspot for Restaurant Week—and we have plenty of recommendations. But we also love dining at these classic DC restaurants, and when it comes to Restaurant Week (January 16-22), years of experience can be a big bonus. Many of these menus don’t skimp on options or upscale ingredients. These restaurants have been around for a decade-plus, and know what works (and what doesn’t).
WASHINGTON, DC
iheart.com

Washington DC is the LONELIEST city in America!

Glenn ended 2022 talking about the "loneliness epidemic" and its sobering correlation to skyrocketing suicide rates. New Chamber of Commerce data reveal Americans are lonelier than ever—and those living at our nation's capital are the loneliest. According to the data, there are 36 million Americans living alone, equal to...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

"Mayor Bowser Unveils DC's Comeback Plan"

“Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) unveiled DC’s Comeback Plan. The Comeback Plan is a tool for setting DC’s economic development goals for the next five years, and it centers around making Washington, DC a place for successful businesses, opportunity-rich neighborhoods, and thriving people.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC consultant Patrick Curran talks about his big 'Jeopardy!' win

From trivia nights to crossword puzzles, D.C. consultant Patrick Curran brought home a win for the District on ‘Jeopardy!’ last week. Growing up, Curran said ‘Jeopardy!’ had been a family staple, bringing everyone together. “We’ve always loved the game show,” he said. “It’s been a part...
tysonstoday.com

2023 Lunar New Year Celebration at Tysons Corner Center

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit at Tysons Corner Center!. Tysons Corner Center in partnership with the Asian American Chamber of Commerce brings in another year of hosting the Lunar New Year. Located in the Fashion Court on the Lower-Level Nordstrom Wing at the center, this free event will include an array of artists and performances to celebrate the year of the rabbit including:
TYSONS, VA
mocoshow.com

Five MoCo Restaurants Featured in the Washington Post's List of 'The D.C. area's 10 best casual restaurants of 2022'

The Washington Post releases a yearly list of its “Top 10 Best Casual Restaurants” in the D.C. and half of the most recent list is comprised of five Montgomery County restaurants. Casual restaurants usually share some of the following characteristics: Customers are served at their table, food offerings are moderately priced, atmosphere is low-key, and decor is often unique and based on the type of food served As a general rule, casual dining restaurants fall between fine dining and fast-casual on the dining spectrum. Below we take a look at the five MoCo restaurants that have made the list:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Alexandria Auction House to Hold 'Appraisal Day'

The Potomack Company auction house, located at 1120 N. Fairfax St., in Alexandria will host an Appraisal Day Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to benefit the American Indian Medical Scholarship (AIMS) fund. The public is invited to bring along art, jewelry, antiques, documents and Native American...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DCist

D.C. Activists Relaunch 'Thou Shalt Not Kill' Anti-Violence Poster Campaign

Speaking in a packed room at the Busboys and Poets in Anacostia on Tuesday, D.C. activists held up large red signs with large white letters: “THOU SHALT NOT KILL.”. They were holding a press conference to launch an anti-violence campaign — Thou Shalt Not Kill — by the Anacostia Coordinating Council. The signs will play a key role in the campaign, intended to help curb gun violence after another deadly year for the city.
WASHINGTON, DC
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Maryland

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts:
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Renderings: Transformative housing and retail development coming to Ward 8

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — New images of a potentially transformative mixed-used retail housing development planned for Ward 8 were released Tuesday. Plans for the second phase of D.C.’s new “Bridge District” in Poplar Point just across the newly redesigned Frederick Douglass Bridge will include nearly 1,000 housing units and more than 24,000 square feet of retail according to a design review application recently filed with DC Government.
WASHINGTON, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Peruse the Menus for Alexandria Restaurant Week

Start making your dining plans for Alexandria Restaurant Week:. Visit Alexandria released the online menu book Monday for this annual culinary event which begins Jan. 20, featuring nearly 80 restaurants across the City. For 10 days and two weekends, nearly 80 restaurants in Alexandria will offer a $25, $35 or...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DCist

Catch These Jazz And International Acts Playing Around D.C. In January

Keyboardist Marc Cary leads a trio this month at Takoma Station. People tend to start hibernating as January sets in, but there are still plenty of jazz musicians making the rounds who would love to see D.C.-area audiences this month. Here are a few shows worth checking out, including a local jazz orchestra’s 25th anniversary bash and a meetup of free jazz musicians from D.C. and Baltimore.
WASHINGTON, DC
LehighValleyLive.com

Did you see the fireball? Bright meteor reported from Boston to D.C. during evening commute.

Dozens of people — and possibly many more — saw a brief, bright meteor in the sky during the Monday evening commute. As of Tuesday morning, the American Meteor Society showed at least 38 sightings reported across seven states, from Boston to Washington, D.C., including several in eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, from around 5:30 p.m. the previous evening.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that's the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

