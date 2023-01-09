Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Meet Shanklin Hall: Breaking Barriers and Creating Space for Black Economic Prosperity
Shanklin Hall's goals were simple: Bring back the type of community-spirited events that D.C. has always had, with their own flavor. The post Meet Shanklin Hall: Breaking Barriers and Creating Space for Black Economic Prosperity appeared first on The Washington Informer.
11 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Week
SWING DANCE: Monday is the first night of the next beginner and intermediate swing classes at Chevy Chase Ballroom. The course lasts eight weeks (it ends on Feb. 27) and will run every Monday. Both levels are taught by Tom Koerner and Debra Sternberg. (Chevy Chase Ballroom; 7 p.m; $140 for eight weeks)
Washingtonian.com
14 Must-Try Classics for DC Winter Restaurant Week
This post has been updated for winter 2023. Sure, it’s fun to try a new hotspot for Restaurant Week—and we have plenty of recommendations. But we also love dining at these classic DC restaurants, and when it comes to Restaurant Week (January 16-22), years of experience can be a big bonus. Many of these menus don’t skimp on options or upscale ingredients. These restaurants have been around for a decade-plus, and know what works (and what doesn’t).
iheart.com
Washington DC is the LONELIEST city in America!
Glenn ended 2022 talking about the "loneliness epidemic" and its sobering correlation to skyrocketing suicide rates. New Chamber of Commerce data reveal Americans are lonelier than ever—and those living at our nation's capital are the loneliest. According to the data, there are 36 million Americans living alone, equal to...
popville.com
“Mayor Bowser Unveils DC’s Comeback Plan”
“Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) unveiled DC’s Comeback Plan. The Comeback Plan is a tool for setting DC’s economic development goals for the next five years, and it centers around making Washington, DC a place for successful businesses, opportunity-rich neighborhoods, and thriving people.
WTOP
DC consultant Patrick Curran talks about his big ‘Jeopardy!’ win
From trivia nights to crossword puzzles, D.C. consultant Patrick Curran brought home a win for the District on ‘Jeopardy!’ last week. Growing up, Curran said ‘Jeopardy!’ had been a family staple, bringing everyone together. “We’ve always loved the game show,” he said. “It’s been a part...
tysonstoday.com
2023 Lunar New Year Celebration at Tysons Corner Center
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit at Tysons Corner Center!. Tysons Corner Center in partnership with the Asian American Chamber of Commerce brings in another year of hosting the Lunar New Year. Located in the Fashion Court on the Lower-Level Nordstrom Wing at the center, this free event will include an array of artists and performances to celebrate the year of the rabbit including:
Elmo, Elon, And Warm Oatmeal: Here Are Some Write-In Votes D.C. Residents Cast In November
Should Gustavo Petro ever tire of being president of the Republic of Colombia, there’s at least one local resident who would elect him to public office in the District of Columbia. Petro was among the 24,368 write-in votes that were cast in D.C.’s Nov. 2022 general election, a wide-ranging...
mocoshow.com
Five MoCo Restaurants Featured in the Washington Post’s List of ‘The D.C. area’s 10 best casual restaurants of 2022’
The Washington Post releases a yearly list of its “Top 10 Best Casual Restaurants” in the D.C. and half of the most recent list is comprised of five Montgomery County restaurants. Casual restaurants usually share some of the following characteristics: Customers are served at their table, food offerings are moderately priced, atmosphere is low-key, and decor is often unique and based on the type of food served As a general rule, casual dining restaurants fall between fine dining and fast-casual on the dining spectrum. Below we take a look at the five MoCo restaurants that have made the list:
alxnow.com
SCOOP: A new French bistro is opening in the heart of Del Ray in two weeks
A new French bistro will open on Mount Vernon Avenue in Del Ray in two weeks, the restaurant’s owner tells ALXnow. Gostov Boulangerie & Brasserie will be fully open at 2312 Mount Vernon Avenue by Wednesday, Jan. 25. Owner Abderrahim Moussaif says he has all of the necessary city permits.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Alexandria Auction House to Hold 'Appraisal Day'
The Potomack Company auction house, located at 1120 N. Fairfax St., in Alexandria will host an Appraisal Day Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to benefit the American Indian Medical Scholarship (AIMS) fund. The public is invited to bring along art, jewelry, antiques, documents and Native American...
D.C. Activists Relaunch ‘Thou Shalt Not Kill’ Anti-Violence Poster Campaign
Speaking in a packed room at the Busboys and Poets in Anacostia on Tuesday, D.C. activists held up large red signs with large white letters: “THOU SHALT NOT KILL.”. They were holding a press conference to launch an anti-violence campaign — Thou Shalt Not Kill — by the Anacostia Coordinating Council. The signs will play a key role in the campaign, intended to help curb gun violence after another deadly year for the city.
First Look: Royal Sands Social Club Transports Locals To Florida Via Navy Yard
Royal Sands Social Club, a sleek new Navy Yard bar and restaurant inspired by Florida’s beaches and swim resorts, wants to be an oasis for locals who are already tired of D.C. winter. The massive, 14,000-square-foot spot is spread over two floors and has three full bars, one of...
5 Unusual Facts About Maryland
Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts:
Renderings: Transformative housing and retail development coming to Ward 8
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — New images of a potentially transformative mixed-used retail housing development planned for Ward 8 were released Tuesday. Plans for the second phase of D.C.’s new “Bridge District” in Poplar Point just across the newly redesigned Frederick Douglass Bridge will include nearly 1,000 housing units and more than 24,000 square feet of retail according to a design review application recently filed with DC Government.
WCVB
Brian Walshe, husband of missing woman, was in trouble at home and in court
COHASSET, Mass. — Brian Walshe described himself as a supportive and dutiful husband and father, raising their young boys in the family's Cohasset, Massachusetts, home, allowing his wife Ana to work in Washington D.C. for a large real estate firm. But court documents in his art fraud case suggest...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Peruse the Menus for Alexandria Restaurant Week
Start making your dining plans for Alexandria Restaurant Week:. Visit Alexandria released the online menu book Monday for this annual culinary event which begins Jan. 20, featuring nearly 80 restaurants across the City. For 10 days and two weekends, nearly 80 restaurants in Alexandria will offer a $25, $35 or...
Catch These Jazz And International Acts Playing Around D.C. In January
Keyboardist Marc Cary leads a trio this month at Takoma Station. People tend to start hibernating as January sets in, but there are still plenty of jazz musicians making the rounds who would love to see D.C.-area audiences this month. Here are a few shows worth checking out, including a local jazz orchestra’s 25th anniversary bash and a meetup of free jazz musicians from D.C. and Baltimore.
baltimorefishbowl.com
President of Columbia Association will leave her post in the face of governing board demands
Columbia Association President and CEO Lakey Boyd has decided to leave her position in the face of written demands from the elected Board of Directors to which she reports that she said would leave her unable to perform her duties. Boyd said in a statement that board leaders gave her...
Did you see the fireball? Bright meteor reported from Boston to D.C. during evening commute.
Dozens of people — and possibly many more — saw a brief, bright meteor in the sky during the Monday evening commute. As of Tuesday morning, the American Meteor Society showed at least 38 sightings reported across seven states, from Boston to Washington, D.C., including several in eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, from around 5:30 p.m. the previous evening.
DCist
Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.https://dcist.com/
Comments / 0