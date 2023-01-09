Read full article on original website
Related
hiphop-n-more.com
Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori
Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. TMZ reports that the two had a private wedding ceremony recently. Bianca has worked with the company Yeezy for several years and the two were recently spotted together having a meal at Beverly Hills. According to the publication, a ceremony took place but they have not filed a marriage certificate yet to make it legal.
TMZ.com
Robbie Knievel, Daredevil Son Of Evel Knievel Dead At 60
Robbie Knievel, daredevil and son of stuntman Evel Knievel, has died. A family source tells Robbie was in hospice care for his final days after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He died early Friday morning with his daughters at his side. Robbie, also known as "Kaptain Robbie Knievel," followed in...
Hypebae
How Anna Kendrick Healed From Her Toxic Relationship's "Bullsh-t"
Actor and comedian Anna Kendrick recently joined the Armchair Expert podcast and discussed her journey of healing from a toxic relationship. The actor who gifted us with hilarious moments like Pitch Perfect revealed that she almost entered motherhood with her toxic, unidentified ex, whom she’d prefer to keep secret. “I was with someone — this was somebody I lived with, for all intents and purposes my husband,” she said. “We had embryos together, this was my person.”
Join our Audacy Check In with MONSTA X
MONSTA X kicked off the new year with their 12th Mini Album, ‘REASON,’ out now. And they’re checking in with Audacy to talk all about the six track album. Join us Tuesday, January 17 at 10AM ET / 7AM PT.
Hypebae
Are You Ready? 'Zoey 102' Is Reuniting Jamie Lynn Spears and the Rest of the OG Cast
A Zoey 101 reunion is finally happening. Jamie Lynn Spears and several cast members are reuniting for a feature-film; as of now, the working title is Zoey 102. “I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love,” Spears said in a statement. “As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.”
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ editor): ‘Editing is like painting with all the different elements of film making’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“Editing is like painting with all the different elements of film making,” declares Oscar-winning editor Mikkel E.G. Nielsen A.C.E. (“Sound of Metal”) about his work on “The Banshees of Inisherin.” For our recent webchat he adds, “You have a script, you have the actors giving an interpretation of the script and then you have the elements of sound and visuals and music,” he says. “It’s about trying to bring all these amazing performances together with a great script and then try to find as good a balance as possible and take you through this whole journey.” Watch our exclusive video...
Hypebae
Lily James' Sultry Bombshell Bob Proves that Brunettes Do Have More Fun
Lily James is the latest star to prove that choppy bobs are having a moment in 2023. The Pam & Tommy star debuted her new haircut on the red carpet at last night’s 2023 Golden Globe Awards, complete with a glossy brunette color. The actor’s red carpet look offered...
Hypebae
Here Are the Nominees for This Year's BRIT Awards
The 2023 BRIT Awards just released the full list of this year’s nominees, and there are a lot of surprises. Indie band Wet Leg leads the charge this year with four nominations, alongside Harry Styles who’s been nominated for ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Artist of the Year’ and ‘Song of the Year’ alongside the ‘Pop/R&B’ category. K-pop group BLACKPINK also made their way into this year’s nominees list, featuring in the category for ‘International Group of the Year.’
Hypebae
Watch the New Trailer for Season 2 of 'How I Met Your Father'
Hulu has finally released the trailer for Season 2 of How I Met Your Father, and things seem more complicated than ever. The preview shows the group of friends (Hilary Duff, Francia Raisa, Christopher Lowell, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma) as they continue to navigate life together, which includes new romantic relationships.
Hypebae
Selena Gomez Swears by This $425 USD Serum To Take Off Her Glam
Selena Gomez is one of those relatable A-listers. She often feels like one of “us,” and when trolling her TikTok and Instagram, you’ll see why. That said, even Gomez knows it’s okay to drop a few extra coins on your skincare routine (because skincare is healthcare), which sealed the deal on her being one of the “girls.”
Hypebae
Childish Gambino Is Returning to Music Soon
Childish Gambino isn’t going anywhere. The musician revealed he’s working on new music and won’t be retiring his stage name. “I’m making music right now. I love it,” Childish Gambino, whose real name is Donald Glover, told E! News backstage at the 2023 Golden Globes. “I’m actually in the studio. I’ve been bringing people in, like secret people, working on little things. I’ve been just making it for fun right now. But soon something will happen. I promise.”
Hypebae
The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes is back with the 80th edition of its awards, with stars arriving at the red carpet in Los Angeles in their best looks. Selena Gomez made a stunning appearance, wearing a black Valentino dress highlighted with purple puff sleeve detailing. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega showed off her new haircut while dressing up in a dreamy gown by Gucci. Margot Robbie seems to be continuing her Chanel era, donning a pastel pink number with fringe detailing at the hem, while Letitia Wright wore a Prada dress with orange graphics splattered throughout.
Hypebae
diptyque and James Blake Celebrate the Rebirth of "Do Son"
Cult-classic fragrance brand diptyque has joined creative forces with award-winning artist James Blake to celebrate the Do Son collection. The inimitable and evocative scent borrows its name from the Vietnamese town co-founder Yves Couselant where spent his childhood years. Ripe with notes of tuberose, bright orange blossom, intoxicating jasmine and the marine accord, Do Son bears a distinctly verdant aroma, delivering a floral and aquatic perfume. To commemorate the collection’s 18th anniversary, diptyque tapped French animation studio Werlen Meyer to capture its memory-driven spirit.
Hypebae
Taeyang Returns With Solo Single "VIBE" Featuring BTS' Jimin
Big Bang‘s Taeyang is making a grand comeback as a solo artist, teaming up with BTS member Jimin to release a single titled “VIBE.”. The project, teased earlier this month, marks Taeyang’s first release as a soloist in roughly six years. The track is written by the K-pop star himself alongside Jimin, as well as producers Teddy, Kush, Vince and 24.
Hypebae
Jenna Ortega Swaps 'Wednesday' Gothcore for Gucci Chic at Golden Globes
Jenna Ortega attended her first-ever Golden Globes last night and her red carpet debut did not disappoint. The Wednesday star swapped her usual gothcore aesthetic for an ultra-chic Grecian-style dress in soft dusky beige. Complete with cutout criss-cross waist and pleated fabric, the Gucci dress hung ever so slightly off Ortega’s shoulders and featured elegant waterfall draping towards the bottom.
Hypebae
Zendaya Wins First Golden Globe Award for 'Euphoria'
Zendaya won her first Golden Globe award at last night’s ceremony for her role in Euphoria and we couldn’t be prouder. Taking home the award for ‘Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama,’ the star shared a statement on Instagram thanking her cast members and fans as she wasn’t able to attend the ceremony in person.
Hypebae
Here Are All the Winners of the 2023 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes are back, with stars arriving in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles to celebrate the world of film and television. Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, the event is highlighting some of the biggest names in the field, with standout movies and shows such as Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Euphoria and more.
Hypebae
Watch the New Teaser Trailer for 'Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies'
If you’re a fan of Grease, then you may be into the prequel series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, which just dropped its first teaser trailer. The new show is set four years before Grease, which takes place in 1954. The cast of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies includes Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Marisa Davila as Jane, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.
Hypebae
Hunter Schafer Stars in Prada's SS23 Campaign
Prada has tapped Hunter Schafer and a cast of iconic actors in its Spring/Summer 2023 campaign short film, Touch of Crude, as the brand takes a deeply cinematic approach to its latest collection. Captured by film director Nicolas Winding Refn, the visually dynamic film features Vincent Cassel, Letitia Wright, Jaehyun...
Hypebae
Jennifer Lawrence Is on Her Best Behavior With XXL, Angelic Waves
Getting a glimpse of Jennifer Lawrence is quite rare these days. However, when she pops out — you better believe that the makeup and hair moment will be well worth the wait. Her most recent angelic extra long wavy tresses reminded us that she’s only a photo opp away.
Comments / 0