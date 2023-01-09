ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

vallejosun.com

Vallejo sees strong use of warming shelter during continued storms

VALLEJO – Dozens of people have taken advantage of a warming shelter open at the John F. Kennedy Library in downtown Vallejo this week as atmospheric river storms have continued to sweep through the region, causing flooding, downed trees and mudslides. Vallejo’s shelter was opened Monday and Tuesday nights...
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vector control offices say storms could drive rodents into homes

OAKLAND, Calif. - The recent storms and flooding aren't just sending Bay Area residents searching for shelter. Alameda County Vector Control's Community Relations Coordinator, Daniel Wilson says they have been getting calls about rats and other rodents. "We have gotten calls and people seeing rats getting flushed out of the...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Memorial service to be held for Mayor Price

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - A memorial service will be held this weekend for former Mayor Harry T. Price.Price died suddenly last month - just four days before his fourth term in office was set to end. He served as mayor of the city of Fairfield for 17 years. Price, at 85, was always a champion for his city. He was a teacher at Vanden High before he became mayor.The memorial service will be held this Saturday afternoon from one to three starting at 11:30 am. Enterprise Drive at Woolner Avenue will be closed as a result. 
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa Whole Foods evacuated due to fire

(KRON) — A Whole Foods store in Santa Rosa has been evacuated due to a fire, according to a tweet from the Santa Rosa Fire Department. Santa Rosa firefighters are on the scene of the fire at the store in Coddingtown Center. The fire involved the store’s HVAC unit and roofing materials. This is a […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

2 men found dead in Sonoma County house after tree falls

SEA RANCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were found dead inside a house nestled in a picturesque forest near the Sonoma County coast. It’s unclear how long the men had been deceased inside the Sea Ranch house on Spinnaker Close before their bodies were found by a tree trimming crew on Wednesday. “A tree crew […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Body of North Bay fisherman who went missing on Christmas Day found

MARIN COUNTY – Marin County officials announced Thursday of the discovery of a man's body who went missing on Christmas Day after he headed out into San Pablo Bay for a day of fishing.William Hady Chebib, 32, from Petaluma, launched his fishing boat at approximately 8 a.m. Dec. 25 from the Black Point Boat Launch in Novato to do some fishing near China Camp State Park. At 3:30 p.m., Chebib contacted his family to say that he was about to return to the boat launch, but he never arrived. Chebib's boat was discovered on Dec. 26 near Point San Pablom...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm-damaged roadway in Castro Valley has neighborhood cut off

CASTRO VALLEY -- Storm damage has cut off a neighborhood in Castro Valley for days after part of a roadway collapsed into a swollen creek and repairs won't be happening anytime soon.Record amounts of rain have caused serious road damage across some 20 sites in Alameda County. One of the most significant areas is on A Street in Castro Valley, where a portion of the road collapsed into San Lorenzo Creek when a retaining wall failed during the heavy rain over New Year's weekend. It effectively closed a major thoroughfare from Hayward to Castro Valley. "You can see the whole street...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain

The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
BERKELEY, CA
ksro.com

19 Dead from California, Including Ukiah Woman Found in Submerged Car Near Forestville

The historic storms slamming much of California aren’t letting up. At least 19 people have died, mostly from falling trees and vehicles being overwhelmed by floodwaters. A Ukiah woman was found dead in her vehicle on Wednesday morning by sheriff’s rescue teams. She got trapped in a flooded area on Trenton-Healdsburg Road near Forestville on Tuesday morning. The woman, 43-year-old Daphne Fontino, called 911 to say her vehicle was filling up with water before the line went dead. Despite many attempts to get her back on the line, dispatchers were unable to reconnect. Officials say this is one of the deadliest disasters in the history of the state. About five million people were under flood watches on Wednesday as another atmospheric river is set to bring more rain in the coming days. Some areas have seen hurricane force winds with gusts up to 60-miles-per-hour.
UKIAH, CA
koamnewsnow.com

CA: SOLANO COUNTY FLOOD CONCERN, EVACUATION WARNING

Roughly 1,600 people are placed under an evacuation warning in Solano County, CA as more rain could cause a lake to reach capacity. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Two Men Found Dead at Home in Popular Bay Area Vacation Spot

Two men were found dead in a Sea Ranch home, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. At approximately 11:22 a.m. Wednesday the sheriff’s office received a call that two men were found dead inside a house in the 300 block of Spinnaker Close in Sea Ranch—an area popular for vacations.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Flooding in Tracy leads to evacuation warning as water surrounds homes, closes roads

TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.
TRACY, CA
ABC10

51-year-old charged with homicide after Suisun City killing

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Suisun City police worked closely with the Solano County District Attorney's Office and the Major Crimes Task Force to arrest 51-year-old Martinez resident Richard Klein on homicide charges. Law enforcement say he is a suspect in a Dec. 15, 2022 Suisun City killing in the...
SUISUN CITY, CA

