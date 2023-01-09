Read full article on original website
vallejosun.com
Vallejo to open warming shelter Saturday amid continued storms as library reopens
VALLEJO – As a parade of storms continue to sweep through the region, the city of Vallejo announced it will be opening an overnight warming shelter for the city’s unsheltered population on Saturday night. Friday’s announcement about the opening of a warming shelter came hours after the John...
vallejosun.com
Vallejo sees strong use of warming shelter during continued storms
VALLEJO – Dozens of people have taken advantage of a warming shelter open at the John F. Kennedy Library in downtown Vallejo this week as atmospheric river storms have continued to sweep through the region, causing flooding, downed trees and mudslides. Vallejo’s shelter was opened Monday and Tuesday nights...
KTVU FOX 2
Vector control offices say storms could drive rodents into homes
OAKLAND, Calif. - The recent storms and flooding aren't just sending Bay Area residents searching for shelter. Alameda County Vector Control's Community Relations Coordinator, Daniel Wilson says they have been getting calls about rats and other rodents. "We have gotten calls and people seeing rats getting flushed out of the...
Memorial service to be held for Mayor Price
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - A memorial service will be held this weekend for former Mayor Harry T. Price.Price died suddenly last month - just four days before his fourth term in office was set to end. He served as mayor of the city of Fairfield for 17 years. Price, at 85, was always a champion for his city. He was a teacher at Vanden High before he became mayor.The memorial service will be held this Saturday afternoon from one to three starting at 11:30 am. Enterprise Drive at Woolner Avenue will be closed as a result.
Santa Rosa Whole Foods evacuated due to fire
(KRON) — A Whole Foods store in Santa Rosa has been evacuated due to a fire, according to a tweet from the Santa Rosa Fire Department. Santa Rosa firefighters are on the scene of the fire at the store in Coddingtown Center. The fire involved the store’s HVAC unit and roofing materials. This is a […]
vallejosun.com
Vallejo JFK Library closed until Friday following fire as storms continue to batter region
VALLEJO – The John F. Kennedy library will be closed until Friday after a tent caught fire outside the building, spreading through a second story window causing damage to library materials early Monday morning. “Between the fire and water, there was minimal damage to the library, books, and equipment,”...
Parts of Fairfield under evacuation warning due to possible flooding in Suisun Creek
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — With more rain on the way, Fairfield officials aren't taking any chances in making people aware of the dangers. "Lake Curry right now is at about 375 feet. It will overspill at 377 feet," said Jennifer Brantley, spokesperson for the Fairfield Police Department. Brantley said the...
Benicia officials work to keep Lake Herman from flooding nearby businesses
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Lake Herman in Benicia has received 10 feet of water since the start of the new year. Now, public works crews are making sure that water from the lake doesn’t overflow to a nearby creek. If that happens, businesses nearby could see flooding. “Our crews have been preparing for the atmospheric […]
2 men found dead in Sonoma County house after tree falls
SEA RANCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were found dead inside a house nestled in a picturesque forest near the Sonoma County coast. It’s unclear how long the men had been deceased inside the Sea Ranch house on Spinnaker Close before their bodies were found by a tree trimming crew on Wednesday. “A tree crew […]
Body of North Bay fisherman who went missing on Christmas Day found
MARIN COUNTY – Marin County officials announced Thursday of the discovery of a man's body who went missing on Christmas Day after he headed out into San Pablo Bay for a day of fishing.William Hady Chebib, 32, from Petaluma, launched his fishing boat at approximately 8 a.m. Dec. 25 from the Black Point Boat Launch in Novato to do some fishing near China Camp State Park. At 3:30 p.m., Chebib contacted his family to say that he was about to return to the boat launch, but he never arrived. Chebib's boat was discovered on Dec. 26 near Point San Pablom...
Storm-damaged roadway in Castro Valley has neighborhood cut off
CASTRO VALLEY -- Storm damage has cut off a neighborhood in Castro Valley for days after part of a roadway collapsed into a swollen creek and repairs won't be happening anytime soon.Record amounts of rain have caused serious road damage across some 20 sites in Alameda County. One of the most significant areas is on A Street in Castro Valley, where a portion of the road collapsed into San Lorenzo Creek when a retaining wall failed during the heavy rain over New Year's weekend. It effectively closed a major thoroughfare from Hayward to Castro Valley. "You can see the whole street...
berkeleyside.org
Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain
The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
ksro.com
19 Dead from California, Including Ukiah Woman Found in Submerged Car Near Forestville
The historic storms slamming much of California aren’t letting up. At least 19 people have died, mostly from falling trees and vehicles being overwhelmed by floodwaters. A Ukiah woman was found dead in her vehicle on Wednesday morning by sheriff’s rescue teams. She got trapped in a flooded area on Trenton-Healdsburg Road near Forestville on Tuesday morning. The woman, 43-year-old Daphne Fontino, called 911 to say her vehicle was filling up with water before the line went dead. Despite many attempts to get her back on the line, dispatchers were unable to reconnect. Officials say this is one of the deadliest disasters in the history of the state. About five million people were under flood watches on Wednesday as another atmospheric river is set to bring more rain in the coming days. Some areas have seen hurricane force winds with gusts up to 60-miles-per-hour.
KTVU FOX 2
Takeover robbery at Pleasant Hill camera shop could be work of same crew
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - It’s happened yet again. Another Bay Area camera shop held up by a group of masked men. The latest takeover robbery happened at Mike's Camera on Contra Costa Boulevard in Pleasant Hill. Five men invaded the store at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, just a half-hour...
koamnewsnow.com
CA: SOLANO COUNTY FLOOD CONCERN, EVACUATION WARNING
Roughly 1,600 people are placed under an evacuation warning in Solano County, CA as more rain could cause a lake to reach capacity. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
oaklandside.org
Alameda County will distribute 500 tents to homeless people impacted by the storm
In a sign of the devastating impact of the relentless rainstorms on homeless residents, Alameda County officials are distributing 500 tents to those whose belongings have gotten soaked and destroyed. While the county’s street health workers often supply tents to individuals in need, this “larger-scale distribution is unique to this...
sfstandard.com
Two Men Found Dead at Home in Popular Bay Area Vacation Spot
Two men were found dead in a Sea Ranch home, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. At approximately 11:22 a.m. Wednesday the sheriff’s office received a call that two men were found dead inside a house in the 300 block of Spinnaker Close in Sea Ranch—an area popular for vacations.
KCRA.com
Flooding in Tracy leads to evacuation warning as water surrounds homes, closes roads
TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.
Elk Grove father killed while doing contract work in Mendocino Co. for storm clean up
ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove man was killed Saturday in a crash in Mendocino County as he responded to assist in storm recovery efforts. The family of 37-year-old Edgar Castillo said he was a hard working husband and a father of five. "He was so proud to...
51-year-old charged with homicide after Suisun City killing
SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Suisun City police worked closely with the Solano County District Attorney's Office and the Major Crimes Task Force to arrest 51-year-old Martinez resident Richard Klein on homicide charges. Law enforcement say he is a suspect in a Dec. 15, 2022 Suisun City killing in the...
