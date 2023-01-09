Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Diego Padres Sign Former All-StarOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in CaliforniaTravel MavenSan Diego, CA
10 San Diego Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySan Diego, CA
Related
Increase in coyote sightings across San Diego county
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County are seeing an increase in coyote sightings. Coyotes are a year-round concern in Southern California, but more so during this time of year, that’s because January-March is mating season. "It is scary, I think they're losing their fear," said Antonio...
San Diego charity proposes plan to immediately address homelessness
SAN DIEGO — "I keep being told the problem is better than it's ever been. It's not better than it's ever been — it's worse than it's ever been." That is how Dan Shea from the Lucky Duck Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to fighting homelessness, described San Diego's homelessness crisis during a press conference in Balboa Park Wednesday morning.
federalregister.gov
Notice of Inventory Completion: University of California, San Diego, San Diego, CA
National Park Service, Interior. In accordance with the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), the University of California, San Diego has completed an inventory of human remains and associated funerary objects and has determined that there is a cultural affiliation between the human remains and associated funerary objects and Indian Tribes or Native Hawaiian organizations in this notice. The human remains and associated funerary objects were removed from Hale and Tuscaloosa Counties, AL.
Woman driving to work from Mexico to San Diego finds 2 people in car trunk
SAN DIEGO — A woman driving from Mexico to San Diego was startled to find two people in her trunk after she crossed the border, authorities said Thursday. According to the San Diego Police Department, the woman said she heard noises coming from the car trunk after she crossed the border at about 5 a.m. PST, KNSD-TV reported.
San Diego native burned in boiling water attack
San Diego native burned in boiling water attack; attack unfolded inside Koreatown apartment in Los Angeles.
Voiceof San Diego
North County Report: A Safe Parking Lot Is Coming to Vista
North County’s second ever safe parking lot is coming. The city of Vista on Tuesday approved its first safe parking lot, allowing homeless individuals and families to safely stay in their vehicles overnight. The only other option for safe parking in North County is in Encinitas. Vista had North...
escondidograpevine.com
Paw Paw, Maw Maw, getting stoned, going to emergency rooms at record levels, UCSD research doctors say
As a growing number of older adults are experimenting with cannabis to help alleviate chronic symptoms, a new University of California San Diego School of Medicine study has identified a sharp increase in cannabis-related emergency department visits among the elderly. The study, published Jan. 9, 2023 in the Journal of...
NBC San Diego
‘If Something Happens to Me, It's Gonna Be Larry': May Millete's Sister
The preliminary trial for Larry Millete, a South Bay man accused of murdering his wife, May, with whom he has three young children, continued Thursday in Dept. 2021 in San Diego’s downtown superior court building. May was last seen on January 2021 in the couple’s Chula Vista home. Despite...
NBC San Diego
Children's Pool Walkway in La Jolla Closed Indefinitely
Its 90-plus years of life in the ocean caught up to the Children's Pool seawall this week. Thousands, maybe millions of San Diegans and visitors to the area have traversed the narrow walkway above the seawall at the La Jolla's Children's Pool, and even before this week it wasn't hard to miss the toll the tides have taken on the once-proud structure, its railings rusting and its once-smooth walkway pitted, stones protruding, across much of its surface.
outreachmagazine.com
A Place of Rest
Take a housing shortage, add the high cost of existing housing, and it is no surprise that the number of homeless people in San Diego County is on the rise. Meridian Baptist Church, however, came up with a creative solution to offer homeless women a respite. Located in El Cajon,...
NBC San Diego
Stoned California Seniors Headed to ERs By the Thousands, UCSD Study Says
Stoned seniors — and we're not talking high-school kids — are visiting emergency rooms for cannabis-related issues in unprecedented numbers, according to a new study by UC San Diego researchers. According to the study conducted by the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, just 366 Californians...
kusi.com
Avian influenza empties egg shelves nationwide
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Egg shelves across the county have been intermittently barren due to an ongoing outbreak of avian influenza which has impacted a large portion of the poultry industry. The increased demand for eggs over the holidays also strained the decreased supply. Farmer Frank Hilliker of Hillikers...
Himalayan Sherpa Cuisine Planned for Carlsbad Village
Owner Behind Everest Himalayan Cuisine in Encinitas to Debut Second Restaurant
Where are all of the eggs?
SAN DIEGO — After several weeks, a nationwide egg shortage has resulted in empty grocery store shelves at San Diego area supermarkets. CBS 8 visited several stores and found either empty shelves or if there were eggs, they were a lot more expensive than they used to be. One...
10 San Diego Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
San Diego, CA. - The economy of San Diego is comprised of a number of sectors like military/defense, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, research, and international trade. Furthermore, the area is one of the top places in the country to launch a small business or startup.
Green bins rolling out to residents in the City of San Diego
SB-1383 means organic waste collection is coming to San Diego, and the process begins for residents in 2023.
Clairemont High School students identifying alarming substance abuse trend amongst teens
As the county faces a nearly 870% increase in fentanyl deaths over the past five years, students and staff at Clairemont High School held a town hall to identify the ever-growing dangers of fentanyl and substance abuse, shedding light to the crisis not just nationally, but right in San Diego.
News-Medical.net
West Health and Sharp Memorial Hospital join forces to create a new integrated geriatric care model
Through a three-year partnership that seeks to enhance the healthcare journey of older adults, West Health and Sharp Memorial Hospital will work together to create a new integrated geriatric care model spanning the entire health care continuum, from the emergency department and operating room to primary care. As a central...
kusi.com
SANDAG continues to bar local leaders who oppose the mileage tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG’s board of San Diego leadership barred Carlsbad Mayor Keith Blackburn from taking office. The similarly barred Chula Vista Mayor John McCann late last year. The patter seems clear that those who oppose the mileage tax have a tougher time gaining enough support to...
This Massive Wave Caused Epic Wipeouts At San Diego Beach WATCH
Film director and surfer, Owen Dubeck filmed a wave that he says is bigger than anything he's seen in Southern California.
Comments / 0